IWD: Buhari Celebrates Nigerian Women
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognising the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.
The President saluted the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavour, from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.
The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said he was proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.
He thanked the amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.
He noted that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.
Buhari welcomed the contributions of role models and women who have demonstrated that through hardwork, dedication and honesty, greatness can be achieved.
He pledged the commitment of government to promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.
On the theme of IWD 2023, “Digit ALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, Buhari believed that his administration has leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.
As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the President trusted that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the count
FG Records N7.34tn Fiscal Deficit In 11 Months
The Federal Government recorded N7.34trillion fiscal deficit between January 2022 and November 2022, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The CBN revealed this in the statement presented by a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Mike Obadan, at the last MPC meeting in January
Speaking on the fiscal operations of the government, he said, “These have continued to elicit serious concerns considering the growing yearly fiscal deficits and their implications for public debt accumulation (N44.06trillion as of September 2022 and excluding nearly N23.0trillion Ways and Means Advances) and inflation in view of the Ways and Means Advances financing.
“From January to November 2022, the Federal Government incurred a fiscal deficit of N7.34trillion. The projected Federal Government fiscal deficit for 2023 is N11.34trillion and it is to be partially financed through deficit financing. This is where the challenge lies for inflation control.”
He said the Nigerian economy was highly challenged in 2022 as reflected by weakening growth performance, high and escalating inflation, foreign exchange market pressure and depreciating exchange rate, ballooning fiscal deficits and public debt and expanding money supply among others.
Macroeconomic performance in the country, he said had continued to be impacted by spillovers from the major economies: geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, high inflation, high energy and food prices, tightening financial conditions, among others.
According to an MPC member, Robert Asogwa, “The fiscal sector challenges persist and may even worsen in 2023 with rising debt levels and expected deficit position. In 2022, the huge government expenditures in a regime of low revenues kept the overall debt stock at very high levels.
“With the possible addition of existing ways and mean advances to the total debt stock, the overall burden of debt repayment and servicing looks alarming.
“At a projected fiscal deficit of N11.34trillion in the 2023 budget, which is more than the projected overall revenue of N10.49trillion, the expectations of any fiscal ease in 2023 may be unlikely.”
NPC Warns Prospective Ad-hoc Staff Against Fraudsters
The National Population Commission (NPC) has cautioned prospective adhoc staff for the 2023 population and housing census to be circumspect and not fall victims to impostors claiming to be its personnel.
The Ondo State Director of NPC, Mr Yemi Falusi, gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday in Akure.
Falusi said that approval to work as adhoc staff for the commission in the coming population and housing census was completely free and based on merit.
The director urged those who had applied for appointments as ad hoc staff to be careful so as not to be swindled of their hard earned money.
He also advised those who might have fallen victims of these fraudster and have lost varying amounts of money to report to law enforcement agents for arrest and prosecution of those complicit in the offence.
Falusi said that the sensitisation and warnings was necessitated because the commission had been inundated with reports of the activities of these unscrupulous elements.
According to him, it is the primary responsibility of the commission to protect its integrity and ensure that perpetrators of criminal acts using the commission’s name are brought to justice.
PDP Presidential Fate, Consequence Of Ignoring Warnings Of G5 -Wike …Says Rivers APC Guber Candidate, Lacks Character
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the inability of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to win the presidential election was a direct consequence of ignoring the warnings of the G-5 governors of the PDP.
Wike stated that it is too early in the day for people to begin to forget that the eventual fate that befell PDP was avoidable if the national leadership of the party had heeded the several appeals and demands on them to adopt the principle of equity, fairness and justice as they approached the presidential election.
Speaking on Monday at Okomoko Community Field while inaugurating the Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche Local Government Area, Wike said it is now settled that the presidency has returned to the south because the north is completing its 8 years at the presidency.
“Our constitution says in section 7: 3c that there shall be rotation of public offices; of appointive and elective. You took the chairmanship of the party. You took the presidential candidate slot of the party and we came to you, saying this is against the spirit of our constitution.
“Give us back the chairmanship, you said no, that you must have it all because you have won. I said be careful then, and nobody wants to remember all those things when we were shouting.”
Wike stated that while others are demonstrating against the outcome of the presidential elections, he is in Rivers inaugurating projects and satisfying the development needs of the people.
The governor explained that there was no time he ever criticised either the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi or the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the campaigns.
Wike said he rather campaigned, unapologetically, to true lovers of Nigeria to vote for a southern presidential candidate in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice.
“That is what we have argued for, that the North has had it for 8years, therefore, the South should have it for 8 years. So, I am not here to persecute anybody.
“As far as I am concerned, anybody from the South is where I stand. That is what we agreed as integrity group that we must make sure that the South emerges as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Speaking further, governor insisted that he is one of the apostles who stood firm that power must rotate and it was based on the conviction of equity, fairness and justice.
He told Etche people that he has no problem with anybody who had either voted for the Labour Party or the APC because the outcome of the presidential election is that Nigeria has a southerner elected as the next president.
Taking a swipe at the governorship candidate of APC in Rivers State, Wike said Tonye Cole lacks the character to steer the affairs of the state.
“People are terrible in politics, those who cannot stand for what they say. When I say something, you can go home and sleep, knowing that I said something.
“Look at the APC candidate (Tonye Cole), he posted on social media, congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but within one hour, he pulled it out. Is that a man? Is that character? I don’t understand. This is a man who all of them, both their leader, even some of them who claimed they’re in PDP, all of them in this state voted against a southern presidency.”
Wike went on to say: “They voted Atiku Abubakar. The same people now turned around to say, support me (Tonye Cole), it’s only Wike that did not support Obi.
“Look at people who don’t have character, are they the ones you want as governor of Rivers State? I have character, go to anywhere, I have character. There are characters whom you cannot trust.”
Commenting on the Chokocho-Igbodo road, governor Wike said it is one of the several promises that he made to Etche people that has been fulfilled.
While awarding the contract for the construction of the 3KM long section of the road to connect Etche to Imo State, governor Wike urged the people to reciprocate the development they have benefitted by voting for Sir Siminialayi Fubara, PDP gubernatorial candidate of the State for continuity.
Wike urged the people of the state to ignore manipulated audio and video being circulated on social media by some depraved minds to mislead unsuspecting general public.
Providing the description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. Dakorinima Alabo George-Kelly, said the 27.12 KM long road, awarded in December 2021 was completed within the agreed 12 months.
He explained that the road is 11.3 meters wide, has binders across with 1.5meters of shoulders, 8.3meters of carriageway, 22.01 KM long drains, has 16 culverts and 6 discharge points that takes runoff water to designated places.
