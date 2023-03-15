Illicit Drugs: NDLEA Nab Ex-Boko Haram Fighter, Traditional Ruler, Others

A Former Vice-Chancellor, Crown-Hill University, Prof. John Olorunmaiye, has called for the adoption and implementation of the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) to enhance the quality of engineering education in Nigeria.

Olorunmaiye made the call at the second Prof. Olusoji Ofi Distinguished Academic Lecture 2023 organised by the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Ibadan Chapter, recenty.

He said the adoption of OBE in the training of engineers would make them employable globally.

According to him, OBE emphasises student-centered learning and focuses on output instead of input.

Olorunmaiye, the guest lecturer at the event, listed some of the problems affecting the delivery of high quality engineering education in Nigeria as inadequate number or quality of academic and non-academic staff in many universities.

“We also have excessive number of students in some universities especially public universities, lack of modern equipment or inadequate number of equipment in the laboratories, weak or poor industrial training programmes and poorly motivated staff, among others”, he said.

“Specific and clearly defined outcome must be described to the students to set their own expectations and means to achieve the desired outcome.

“If the students trained in the engineering programmes run in Nigerian universities are to compete well with products of similar programmes trained in developed countries, there is a need to enhance the quality of engineering education”, he said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman, NIMechE, Dr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, said that the lecture was apt as it addressed what the country needs for growth and development.

Akingbagbohun said engineering remains the bedrock of growth and development for any country.

“Any nation that aspires to grow or develop requires engineering because the profession is about problem solving”, she said.

She said NIMechE had created many solutions in engineering with professional development and innovation strategic programme.

“We have started industry academic parley by taking people from industry to the academia to bridge the huge gap between the classroom and industry,” she said.

The celebrant, Prof. Olusoji Ofi, the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, University of Ibadan (UI), said that the guest lecturer who also graduated from UI represented the original design concept of engineering profession of the university.

Ofi, a Fellow of Nigeria Society of Engineers and the inventor of the first instant powdered pounded yam in the world, thanked NIMechE for the recognition of his contributions to the engineering profession.

Earlier, Chairman, NIMechE, Oyo State chapter, Mr Victor Ogunranti, also a Fellow of Nigeria Society of Engineers, said that the lecture was named after the celebrant to give him a long-deserved proper recognition for his humble sacrifice and service as the doyen of Mechanical Engineering.