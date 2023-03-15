Nation
Vote Only Credible Candidates, CAN Urges Members
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, has enjoined Christian faithfuls to vote for credible candidates at the governorship and legislative elections of March 18.
Niger State CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, made the call in a Statement made available to newsmen in Minna, Sunday.
Yohanna said, “the elections will take place on March 18. I enjoin everyone to vote for candidates of their choice,’’ adding that such candidates should be those who would ensure development and peaceful coexistence among the people.
According to him, after due consultation with the national body, the state chapter decided that members must consider character, competence, capacity and policies of candidates before deciding on who to vote.
“The candidate must be God-fearing, honest and respectful of the rule of law, justice and fairness for all.
“He or she must have respect for religious and ethnic diversity”, the Chairman said in the statement.
He added that the candidates must be compassionate, disciplined and live credible lifestyle; must not be cultists, religious fanatic, or one involved in illicit drugs and must not have relationship with bandits and thugs.
He also enjoined voters to consider the antecedents of candidates in terms of performance in positions they occupied in the past.
The preferred candidates must be those who can guarantee internal security, religious neutrality, and enforcement of fundamental rights and be fair in appointments, the chairman charged.
Nation
NAPTIP Rescues Children Hired Daily From Their Parents
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued three children hired for N3,000 daily from their parents.
Director General, NAPTIP, Professor Fatima Waziri-Azi, disclosed in a press release, that the suspects specialised in collecting babies in connivance with other members of the gang, hire out these innocent children and position them at the roadsides, busy intersections and bus stops, where they beg for alms.
She explained that the agency has commenced a manhunt for members of this criminal syndicate already implicated in this act as three of their victims were rescued.
The Agency also alerted Nigerians and specifically residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to recurring activities of human trafficking gangs.
In the release signed by the Agency’s Press Officer, Vincent Adekoya, NAPTIP said it is strategising on better ways of tackling emerging trends of human trafficking and other associated crimes across the country.
The DG revealed that during a routine undercover operation by operatives of the Rapid Response Unit of the Agency around the Abuja-Nyanya corridors, the operatives intercepted the syndicates and promptly rescued three children, all underaged, allegedly rented out by their mothers to the traffickers to beg for alms at one of the busy spots in the Nyanya area for N3, 000 a day, for each child.
“Their modus operandi is that they will detail another older child to watch over the children as they move them from one point to another, and also ensure that the proceeds are collected at intervals.
“These infants are exposed to harsh weather conditions on daily basis in a dusty and dirty environment even in the face of vehicular movement and other forms of abuse without proper feeding.
“This ugly development is one of the highest forms of cruelty as these children whose ages range between seven and nine years, are made to face life-threatening situations on daily basis”, Waziri-Azi lamented.
Nation
Don Seeks Outcome-Based Education In Engineering Adoption
A Former Vice-Chancellor, Crown-Hill University, Prof. John Olorunmaiye, has called for the adoption and implementation of the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) to enhance the quality of engineering education in Nigeria.
Olorunmaiye made the call at the second Prof. Olusoji Ofi Distinguished Academic Lecture 2023 organised by the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Ibadan Chapter, recenty.
He said the adoption of OBE in the training of engineers would make them employable globally.
According to him, OBE emphasises student-centered learning and focuses on output instead of input.
Olorunmaiye, the guest lecturer at the event, listed some of the problems affecting the delivery of high quality engineering education in Nigeria as inadequate number or quality of academic and non-academic staff in many universities.
“We also have excessive number of students in some universities especially public universities, lack of modern equipment or inadequate number of equipment in the laboratories, weak or poor industrial training programmes and poorly motivated staff, among others”, he said.
“Specific and clearly defined outcome must be described to the students to set their own expectations and means to achieve the desired outcome.
“If the students trained in the engineering programmes run in Nigerian universities are to compete well with products of similar programmes trained in developed countries, there is a need to enhance the quality of engineering education”, he said.
Also speaking, the National Chairman, NIMechE, Dr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, said that the lecture was apt as it addressed what the country needs for growth and development.
Akingbagbohun said engineering remains the bedrock of growth and development for any country.
“Any nation that aspires to grow or develop requires engineering because the profession is about problem solving”, she said.
She said NIMechE had created many solutions in engineering with professional development and innovation strategic programme.
“We have started industry academic parley by taking people from industry to the academia to bridge the huge gap between the classroom and industry,” she said.
The celebrant, Prof. Olusoji Ofi, the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, University of Ibadan (UI), said that the guest lecturer who also graduated from UI represented the original design concept of engineering profession of the university.
Ofi, a Fellow of Nigeria Society of Engineers and the inventor of the first instant powdered pounded yam in the world, thanked NIMechE for the recognition of his contributions to the engineering profession.
Earlier, Chairman, NIMechE, Oyo State chapter, Mr Victor Ogunranti, also a Fellow of Nigeria Society of Engineers, said that the lecture was named after the celebrant to give him a long-deserved proper recognition for his humble sacrifice and service as the doyen of Mechanical Engineering.
Nation
Illicit Drugs: NDLEA Nab Ex-Boko Haram Fighter, Traditional Ruler, Others
A surrendered and rehabilitated ex-fighter of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Alayi Madu, and the traditional ruler of Kajola, a border community between Ondo and Edo states, Baale Akinola Adebayo, were among the 37 persons arrested over 2.2 tons of illicit drugs seized by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, and other areas in raids within the past week.
The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who revealed this recently, said, “as part of ongoing operations to mop up illicit drugs across the country ahead of the next round of elections, NDLEA officers in the early hours of Friday 10th March, stormed Kajola forest in Kajola Community, a border town between Edo and Ondo States where they destroyed three cannabis farms measuring 39.801546 hectares.
“The owner of the farms who claims to be the Ba’ale of Kajola, Akinola Adebayo, 35, was arrested on the farm at 2:30am, while two other suspects believed to be his workers: Arikuyeri Abdulrahman, 23 and Habibu Ologun, 25, were also nabbed in a hut near the farms.
“In the same vein, a 26-year-old Alayi Madu, who was a Boko Haram terrorist for 15 years before he surrendered to the Nigerian military in 2021 was intercepted by NDLEA operatives on Thursday 9th March along Abuja-Kaduna express road with 10 kilograms of skunk, which he said he bought in Ibadan, Oyo state and was taking the consignment concealed in a sack to Maiduguri, Borno State.
“In his statement, Madu said he is from Banki town, Borno State and joined the notorious terrorist organisation, in 2006 when he was nine years old.
“He said he repented and surrendered to the military in 2021, after which he underwent rehabilitation and de-radicalisation processes at Umaru Shehu rehabilitation centre, Maiduguri, and Malam Sidi de-radicalisation centre, Gombe, before he was discharged after spending six months.
“Thereafter, he traveled to Ibadan, Oyo State, where he worked as commercial motorcycle rider (Okada rider) before going into drug trafficking and his eventual arrest along Abuja-Kaduna express road”.
At the Lagos airport in Ikeja, operatives acting on intelligence intercepted a consignment of 11.90 kilograms of heroin and 500grams of skunk concealed in deep freezers, which were part of a cargo that arrived from South Africa on Tuesday 7th March onboard Ethiopian airline via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The Agency’s sniffer dogs were deployed to locate where the illicit drugs were hidden in the cargo and in no time, they identified the cartons packed in the deep freezers.
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
NPA Boosts TinCan Ports Security
-
Politics2 days ago
Only Losers Complaining About Presidential Election Result – Presidency
-
News2 days ago
March 18 Polls Not Do-Or-Die Affair, INEC Tells Political Parties
-
Nation2 days ago
Don Seeks Outcome-Based Education In Engineering Adoption
-
Rivers2 days ago
Court Upholds Eze Amadi As Nye-We-Ali Omagwa
-
Business2 days ago
TotalEnergies’ Egina Wins 15th IPTC Excellence In Project Award
-
Politics2 days ago
Governorship Poll: Vote PDP For Prosperity Of Rivers State – Obuah …Says Fubara’s Candidacy Divine
-
News2 days ago
March 18: New Poll Projects Fubara As Next Rivers Gov