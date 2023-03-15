Sports
Buhari, Others Mourn Former S’ Falcons Coach
The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has extended condolences to the family of Ismaila Mabo, a former coach of the Super Falcons, who died on Monday aged 80.
The former Falcons coach died during the early hours of Monday morning in his residence in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, after a prolonged illness.
In a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, to the President Garba Shehu, Buhari joined the fallen coach’s family in mourning the loss of their husband and father, popularly known as Ismaila Mabo Nakande, a seasoned football manager, credited to have worked with and managed some of the best talented female players in Nigeria’s football history.
The statement read, “Mabo was also a legendary footballer in the domestic league, making his mark as a player and captain of Mighty Jets of Jos and also representing the country as a formidable central defender with the Green Eagles.
“As the head coach of the Nigeria women’s national team at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2000 Summer Olympics and 2004 Summer Olympics, the President believes that Mabo’s legacy will live on in the players and the coaches that came in contact with him during his career, as well as the young athletes that will draw inspiration from his managerial abilities in the years to come.
“The President prays that the memory of the departed will be a blessing to those who mourn.”
Tributes have also poured in for Mabo, following the death of the ex-international on Monday, Tidesports source eports.
Ex-Falcons stars, journalists and the Nigeria Football Federation eulogised the legendary coach, who was buried according to islamic rites on Monday.
Regarded as the most successful Nigerian coach in women’s football, Mabo led the Falcons to their best-ever outing at the Women’s World Cup a quarter-final finish at the 1999 edition and was also coach of the side at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games.
Speaking with Tidesports source Stella Mbachu, who played under Mabo said, “It’s very sad and very surprising to hear of his death, but at the same time we can only believe it is time for him to go because for some months now he had been sick.
“Mabo was not just a coach but a father and we all liked him and cared for him. Whatever he taught us, we always understood because the way he talked to us was just the way a father would talk to his children.
“Even during my coaching course, whenever I had a problem, I would call him and he would give me advice and it always work. He was a great man and a great coach, his records speak for him. We can only pray that his soul rests in peace.”
Another ex-Falcons star Patience Avre, a member of the Golden Generation of 1999, in a chat with Tidesports source from her base in the US, added, “I was very sad when I saw the news but what do we do?
“He was a very funny person but when it came to football he just wanted to win and be able to achieve his goals.
“He was like a father to me and every other person on the team. His death came as a big shock to me because last month I spoke to him and he told me certain things that I cannot reveal.
“Mabo is one of the coaches that I will never forget because he had an impact in my life and contributed a great deal to my career. Where I am right now, he is part of the history and I can’t compare him with other coaches. I just want to thank God for his life because he lived the life of a legend.”
NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, also mourned the fallen coach.
“The death of Pa Ismaila Mabo came to me as a huge shock,” he said.
“Again, we have lost a great man and an accomplished trainer-of-trainers in the Nigerian football fraternity, and my heart goes out to his immediate family and the other loved ones he has left behind.
“Mabo laid down a big marker for other coaches when he steered the Super Falcons to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the USA in 1999. Yet, he was simple, humble and humane. We will miss him, but we are consoled that he left giant footprints in the sands of time and pray that God will grant him eternal rest.”
Ace sports journalist, Kunle Solaja, also opined that the late Mabo would be forever remembered.
“He was a very funny person but when it came to football he just wanted to win and be able to achieve his goals.
He was like a father to me and every other person on the team. His death came as a big shock to me because last month I spoke to him and he told me certain things that I cannot reveal.
Sports
Protest Rocks Kwara Local Football Council Election
Some members of the Kwara State FA have protested their disqualification from the upcoming local football council elections, which will hold March 21, Tidesports source reports.
Following the order of the Nigeria Football Federation to state football associations to conduct elections into their respective local football councils as a prelude to the state elections, the Kwara FA constituted a committee headed by a former chairman, Saliu Ojibara.
However, four local councils, Asa, Ifelodun, Ilorin West and Moro were allegedly prevented from the process due to non-payment of affiliation fees as well as incomplete electorate list, meaning that every aspirant from the local councils could not take part in the elections.
As a result, interim committees were sworn in on Sunday to take charge of the local councils and ensure all conditions for elections were met in 30 days, while elections into the other local councils would go on as scheduled.
One of the affected aspirants, who is currently the caretaker Chairman of Ilorin West Local Council, Yahaya Yar’adua, claimed he wasn’t aware of such payment.
“It’s not up to a year that I’ve been in charge and the FA had not written to us about such before until the election. In fact, we were not even told during the screening, we just read it on the group chat after we had gone for screening that our local football councils won’t participate in the elections,” Yar’adua said.
Another affected aspirant from Asa local council, Ibraheem Ajao, noted that the moves were all schemes of the current Kwara FA chairman to ensure his return for a second term.
“All the four local councils that are affected are the ones the chairman knows won’t support his second term.”
Chairman of the electoral committee, Saliu Ojibara, noted that the body followed the electoral guidelines during the process that led to the disqualification of the councils.
“This is the first time we are having local council elections and we are applying the electoral guidelines which is available for all the members. There are still room for them to regularise and fulfil their conditions, but if they can’t do that within the stipulated time, a bye-election will be conducted after this, Ojibara said.”
Sports
Bendel Insurance Duo For Awards Nomination
For the second month, Bendel Insurance duo of Monday Odigie and Imade Osarenkhoe, lead nominees for the February Coach and Player of the Month awards in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) organised by the League Bloggers.
Nominated among others in January, the duo emerged winners of the awards, which celebrate outstanding performers in NPFL.
As with his feat in January, Odigie finished as the only unbeaten coach in February after five matches and topped the table in Group A at the conclusion of the first round.
Successful trips to Maiduguri and Ibadan, two difficult grounds, against El-Kanemi Warriors and Shooting Stars Sports Club, boosted Odigie’s nomination.
The clash in Ibadan was a celebration of the historical rivalry between both sides, which began during the first organised Nigerian league in 1972.
Also nominated for the Coach of the Month award are Deji Ayeni (Akwa United), Finidi George (Enyimba) and Mohammed Baba Ganaru (Lobi Stars).
Like Odigie, Ganaru led Lobi to the top of Group B table and gets second nomination.
Odigie and Ganaru have become regular nominees for playing good football, while the duo of George and Ayeni make the shortlist for the first time this term.
January Player of the Month, Osarenkhoe, finished February as the poster boy of Insurance to underscore his impact in the team. He is arguably the most recognisable player in the NPFL.
Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie gets a second nomination for his heroics in-between-sticks for Insurance. Obasaogie has forced his way into the list to contest with strikers, who easily get noticed for the goal-scoring rate.
Sports
National U-18 Handball Team Departs For Continental Tourney
The second batch of the National U-18 male handball team yesterday left for the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Intercontinental Championship, after the first batch travelled yesterday for San Jose, Costa Rica. The championship holds from tomorrow to March 11.
Nigeria, currently African champions, will be featuring in the six days championship of the IHF junior competition for the second time in the history of the championship.
The team will play its first match on March 8 against Nicaragua and also meet Georgia, Guadaloupe, Nicaragua and Tahiti in a round-robin competition. Several of the players picked by Coach Emeka Nnamani for the championship, after camping at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos, are core members of the team that took part in the Africa Zone 3 tournament in Cote d’Ivoire and the continental tournament in Congo Brazzaville.
The Nigerian team finished second in the 2019 edition held in Pristina, Kosovo, losing by a narrow 26 to 27 margin to Chinese Taipei in the final. The Guardian recalls that the country’s representative qualified for the 2023 IHF Trophy Intercontinental by defeating Guinea 37-36 in the final of the IHF Trophy Continental Phase held in Brazzaville, Congo, earlier in the year.
The list of contingent to the championship includes the Coach Nnamani, two officials, Nnamani Joseph Emeka, Ayo Joshua, and the final list of the players, which include Kareem Faruk, Kuti Akorade, Sulaiman Azeez, Faloki Christian, Obabori Samuel, Mukiala Fuad, Mohammed Mustapha, Shagari John, Sulaiman Sani, Tahir lawal, Ajibike Kareem, Ojo Oluwagbanga and Isiyaka Mustapha.
Trending
-
Nation2 days ago
Illicit Drugs: NDLEA Nab Ex-Boko Haram Fighter, Traditional Ruler, Others
-
Rivers2 days ago
Court Upholds Eze Amadi As Nye-We-Ali Omagwa
-
Business2 days ago
NPA Boosts TinCan Ports Security
-
Politics2 days ago
Governorship Poll: Vote PDP For Prosperity Of Rivers State – Obuah …Says Fubara’s Candidacy Divine
-
News2 days ago
March 18 Polls Not Do-Or-Die Affair, INEC Tells Political Parties
-
Nation2 days ago
Don Seeks Outcome-Based Education In Engineering Adoption
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Ambrose Ali Varsity Denies Owing Staff Salaries
-
Business2 days ago
TotalEnergies’ Egina Wins 15th IPTC Excellence In Project Award