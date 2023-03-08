Rivers NLC Gets New Leadership

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State chapter has elected an eight-man state Administrative Committee that will pilot the affairs of the congress in the next years

The new leadership is led by Comrade Alex Agwanwor of the NUPENG , Azubuike Nkasiobu and John Ozomata were elected as Vice Chairmen respectively, while Echikpu Collins was elected treasurer.

Also elected was Comrade Tobins Iminabo, state Chairman of AUCPTRE and a staff of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation as Auditor , while Clifford Paul was elected as Auditor 11, Uduak Peters and Abeka O, emerged as ex-officio 1 and 2

The new NLC state council executive emerged unopposed as there was no contest in all the executive positions .

Speaking at the event, the NLC President represented by the President of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) Comrade Adeyanju Aderemi described the election as a new dawn in the state and urged the new leadership to ensure prioritisation of workers welfare above their personal interest .

The NLC President assured the new leadership of support and urged them to work in unity and carry every body along, adding that they should strive to rekindle the lost hope of workers in the state which he said ,was the new mission of the current leadership of the NLC .

Earlier, the immediate past Acting State Chairman of the congress ,Comrade Mufort Temple, said the event was historic as it would usher in would emerged as the new executives .

In his acceptance speech ,the newly elected State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed on him and other executive members .

Agwanwor, who is the state chairman of NUPENG assured that the new executive would served with their heart and mind and promote unity among workers.

The new state NLC boss used the opportunity to call on workers to give them the needed support to enable them deliver on their mandate, adding that unity among the ranks of the labour groups would usher in the needed development and growth in the state .

By: Akujobi Amadi