News
Don’t Let Your Political Differences Divide You, US Admonishes Nigerians
The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has said that it would be important for the future of the country that Nigerians do not let their differences divide them.
According to her, legally established process for resolving challenges to the election should be allowed to take its course
In an Op-ED titled: “The Elections of February 25”, Leonard said that the people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25.
However, that there were many angry and frustrated Nigerians just as there were many celebrating victories they believed were hard-fought and well-earned.
“In the coming days, it will be important for the future of this country that Nigerians not let their differences divide them.
“And that the legally established process for resolving challenges to the election be allowed to take its course.
“We commend Mr Obi and Mr Abubakar for their recent statements committing to take this path, and Mr Tinubu, who INEC declared the president-elect under Nigeria’s electoral framework, for acknowledging their right to do so.
“The United States is no stranger to election-related controversy and conflict.
“As much as it can be unsatisfying to end an electoral process in a courtroom, in a constitutional democracy bound by the rule of law, that is where electoral conflicts may appropriately conclude. ‘’
She said it was clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations.
“As I said numerous times prior to the elections, Nigeria has accomplished much in just the two-plus decades since the return to democracy, and a gradual improvement in the quality of its elections in that time constitutes one of those accomplishments.
“We recognise that Nigerians want that positive trend to continue, including through the use of new technology intended to make the process of reporting results more transparent.
“We, thus, reiterate our call on INEC to address promptly the challenges that can be resolved ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial elections.
“And to undertake a broader review of the problems that transpired during the last elections and what can be done to fix them
“In all cases, INEC should share with the Nigerian public information about the actions it is taking.’’
She highlighted some of the remarkable results from the past election that showed how Nigeria’s political landscape was indisputably changing.
“In more than half of the states – 20 – the winning candidate represented a different party than that of the incumbent governor.
“ Twelve of these states are led by APC governors. For the first time, four presidential candidates won at least one state, and the top three each won 12 states based on these initial results.
“In the National Assembly elections, even with results still incomplete, we already know that changes are afoot.
“Seven sitting governors lost in their attempts to win election to the Assembly; the Labour Party has won at least seven seats in the Senate; the NNPP has won at least 11 seats in the House of Representatives.’’
She said that the Nigerian people had made clear their desire for responsive and inclusive governance, and that the U.S. strongly supported the ability to express that desire.
“The United States and Nigeria are the two largest presidential democracies in the world, and longtime partners.
“As Nigeria goes through these next weeks and months, we stand with you,’’ the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria said.
News
IWD: Buhari Celebrates Nigerian Women
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognising the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.
The President saluted the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavour, from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.
The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said he was proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.
He thanked the amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.
He noted that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.
Buhari welcomed the contributions of role models and women who have demonstrated that through hardwork, dedication and honesty, greatness can be achieved.
He pledged the commitment of government to promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.
On the theme of IWD 2023, “Digit ALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, Buhari believed that his administration has leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.
As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the President trusted that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the count
News
FG Records N7.34tn Fiscal Deficit In 11 Months
The Federal Government recorded N7.34trillion fiscal deficit between January 2022 and November 2022, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The CBN revealed this in the statement presented by a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Mike Obadan, at the last MPC meeting in January
Speaking on the fiscal operations of the government, he said, “These have continued to elicit serious concerns considering the growing yearly fiscal deficits and their implications for public debt accumulation (N44.06trillion as of September 2022 and excluding nearly N23.0trillion Ways and Means Advances) and inflation in view of the Ways and Means Advances financing.
“From January to November 2022, the Federal Government incurred a fiscal deficit of N7.34trillion. The projected Federal Government fiscal deficit for 2023 is N11.34trillion and it is to be partially financed through deficit financing. This is where the challenge lies for inflation control.”
He said the Nigerian economy was highly challenged in 2022 as reflected by weakening growth performance, high and escalating inflation, foreign exchange market pressure and depreciating exchange rate, ballooning fiscal deficits and public debt and expanding money supply among others.
Macroeconomic performance in the country, he said had continued to be impacted by spillovers from the major economies: geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, high inflation, high energy and food prices, tightening financial conditions, among others.
According to an MPC member, Robert Asogwa, “The fiscal sector challenges persist and may even worsen in 2023 with rising debt levels and expected deficit position. In 2022, the huge government expenditures in a regime of low revenues kept the overall debt stock at very high levels.
“With the possible addition of existing ways and mean advances to the total debt stock, the overall burden of debt repayment and servicing looks alarming.
“At a projected fiscal deficit of N11.34trillion in the 2023 budget, which is more than the projected overall revenue of N10.49trillion, the expectations of any fiscal ease in 2023 may be unlikely.”
News
NPC Warns Prospective Ad-hoc Staff Against Fraudsters
The National Population Commission (NPC) has cautioned prospective adhoc staff for the 2023 population and housing census to be circumspect and not fall victims to impostors claiming to be its personnel.
The Ondo State Director of NPC, Mr Yemi Falusi, gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday in Akure.
Falusi said that approval to work as adhoc staff for the commission in the coming population and housing census was completely free and based on merit.
The director urged those who had applied for appointments as ad hoc staff to be careful so as not to be swindled of their hard earned money.
He also advised those who might have fallen victims of these fraudster and have lost varying amounts of money to report to law enforcement agents for arrest and prosecution of those complicit in the offence.
Falusi said that the sensitisation and warnings was necessitated because the commission had been inundated with reports of the activities of these unscrupulous elements.
According to him, it is the primary responsibility of the commission to protect its integrity and ensure that perpetrators of criminal acts using the commission’s name are brought to justice.
Trending
-
SMEs13 hours ago
Naira Scarcity: Traders Reduce Prices For Cash
-
Rivers11 hours ago
IOCs, Security Personnel Aiding Oil Theft In Emuoha – LG Boss
-
News14 hours ago
Okowa Lauds Civil Servants’ Contributions To Administration’s Successes
-
Health13 hours ago
Diphtheria Claims 61 In Kano
-
Business13 hours ago
NPA Flags Off Export Processing Terminal With New Charges
-
News12 hours ago
Nobody Should Threaten Igbo In Lagos -Bode George
-
SMEs13 hours ago
2023 Election: Food, Drinks Boom At Polling Units
-
Rivers11 hours ago
NSCDC Decries Operations Of Illegal Refineries In Rivers