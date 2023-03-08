Rivers
INEC Announces National Assembly Election Winners In Rivers
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State has released winners of the National Assembly election conducted on February 25 in the State.
INEC announced the results in a statement issued to newsmen by the commission’s Public Affairs Officer, Mrs Geraldine Ekelemu, in Port Harcourt.
The commission announced the winner of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District as Mpigi Barinada of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with 53,734 votes to defeat his closest All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Ngofa Nyimenuate, who polled 24,123 votes.
It stated that Rivers West Senatorial District was won by PDP’s Ipalibo Banigo Harry, who scored 67,668 votes to beat APC’s Asita Asita who netted 32,572 votes.
The commission also announced that PDP’s Onyesoh Allwell clinched Rivers East Senatorial seat with 134,283 votes to floor LP’s Benjamin Okwuwolu who scored 74,725 votes.
Similarly, INEC released the list of the House of Representatives members from Okrika/Ogubuolo, Etche/Omuma, Ikwere/Emohua, Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru, Eleme/Tai/Oyibo, Abua-Uduah/Ahoada East, Andoni-Opobo/Nkuru, Degema/Bonny, Obio/Akpor, and Port Harcourt 1, while the result of Port Harcourt 2 is suspended.
The results showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won only Okrika/Ogubuolo seat, while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won nine seats and Labour Party also won only one seat for Port Harcourt 1 federal constituency.
The Tide’s source reports that Rivers has 12 members in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.
The source recalls that the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Johnson Alalibo, had earlier told newsmen that the results of Port Harcourt 2 federal constituency would be suspended and reviewed due to reports of irregularity.
Rivers
Stakeholders Hail Microfinance Bank’s Giant Strides
The authorities of the University of Port Harcourt, staff, students and other stakeholders, have commended the management of the UNIPORT and Choba Microfinance Bank for providing strategic and robust development services to the university and the society in general within the past 15 years.
The stakeholders, who made the commendation during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the bank in Choba community, near Port Harcourt recently noted that it was worthwhile seeing the dreams of the bank’s founding fathers being kept alive till date.
Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Owunari Georgewill, expressed delight over the giant strides recorded by the bank, particularly in the banking sector, and assured that his administration would continue to support the bank to achieve its desired and set goals.
On his part, the Dean of the School of Graduate Studies of the institution, Prof Kinikawa Anele, said the high standard the bank has maintained over the years should be sustained, and assured that the graduate school would continue to partner with the bank.
He commended the management and Board of Directors of the bank for the bold initiative of marking the 15th anniversary ceremony of the bank.
Another stakeholder, the Paramount Ruler of Choba Community, Eze Rowland Okocha, expressed happiness over the impressive turn out at the ceremony, stressing that it is an indication that the bank is on the right track.
According to him, the community would never cease to give its support to the bank following its giant development strides over the years.
In his welcome address, the Managing Director of the bank, Dr Paul Nnaji, disclosed that the bank has recorded modest achievements in such areas as customer services, product delivery and infrastructure.
He hinted that the bank was at the verge of collapse before the timely intervention of the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt.
According to him, this led to the modification of the name of the bank to Uniport-Choba Microfinance Bank, a situation, he said, turned out to be the beginning of the opening of new grounds for the bank.
Nnaji noted that “15 years after obtaining its operational licence, the bank has gained stability, which has led to the increase of its asset base from N350million to over N1.3billion.
“The bank has extended its business services to Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rumuolumeni, Rumuokoro, while its Etche Branch is nearing completion”.
The Managing Director also noted that the infrastructure of the bank has received a major boost as its ultra- modern corporate head office is now in use, while its banking services have tremendously improved, saying that “these have transformed electronically to become top notch”.
According to him, “the bank’s credit facilities and deposit products are rewarding, and its clientele has equally soared from 3,000 to 30, 000 as at today.
“The bank remains grateful to the founders, shareholders and the customers who have contributed to its growth”.
High points of the occasion were the presentation of awards and the unveiling of the corporate head office of the bank at the Abuja Park of University of Port Harcourt.
Rivers
NSCDC Decries Operations Of Illegal Refineries In Rivers
The Rivers Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has decried the activities of illegal oil bunkerers, which led to the death of 12 persons in an early morning explosion.
The NSCDC Commandant, Michael Ogar, made the remark when he visited the scene of the explosion in Rumuekpe Community in Emuoha on Friday.
He said 12 persons died while scooping crude from a burst pipeline linked to an illegal bunkering site when suddenly fire ignited and the resultant explosion killed the victims.
“We totally condemn the defiant behaviour of those engaging in illegal oil bunkering activities in Rumuekpe Community.
“The explosion claimed the lives of 12 persons whose identities are yet unknown, while five cars and four tricycles were burnt to ashes.
“We condole with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and call on perpetrators to learn a big lesson from this heinous act”, he said.
Ogar said the command, together with other security agencies, had in 2021 declared total war on illegal refineries.
He said hundreds of illegal artisanal refineries in the state were destroyed during the operation.
“But it is unfortunate that people have unrepentantly continued to engage in illegal oil bunkering business in the state.
“NSCDC Anti-vandal Squad has repeatedly destroyed a good number of illegal refineries in the area.
“But the unfortunate thing is that once you destroy one illegal refinery they (operators) immediately move to another area and fabricate another.
“So, this unfortunate event should be a warning sign to all unrepentant pipeline vandals and illegal refiners of petroleum products”, he stated further.
The NSCDC Commandant called for sustained collaboration among the security agencies to strengthen the fight against illegal oil bunkering in the state.
He further called on the public to assist the command with useful information to enable it to completely eliminate illegal artisanal refining sites in the state.
Rivers
IOCs, Security Personnel Aiding Oil Theft In Emuoha – LG Boss
By: Theresa Fredrick & Charity Amiso
The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) Dr. Chidi Lloyd, has accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Security Agencies of aiding oil theft and illegal oil bunkering activities in the area.
He described the alledged collaboration between the officials of IOCs and security operatives as a delibrate attempt to sabotage the fight against illegal oil bunkering activities, otherwise refered to as “Kpofire” in the area.
The council Chairman made the accusation when he visited the scene of a recent fire outbreak occasioned by illegal oil bunkering activities in Rumuekpe Community, Emohua LGA.
The fire outbreak, which claimed the lives of yet to be established number of persons who were allegedly scooping petroleum product from a pipeline along the Ovelle-Nvakaohia section of Rumuekpe Community, occured at the early hours of Friday.
About five vehicles and three tricycles suspected to be used for the transportation of the criminally scooped petroleum products were completely burnt.
“It’s unfortunate that IOCs and security personnel are also involved in this. If they were not involved, tell me how those who scoop this product manage to transport them out of here, considering the number of security checkpoints around here.
“There is an army formation very close to the scene of this fire outbreak. Would they say that they don’t know that criminals are scooping petroleum products here ?.
“These days security personnel lobby to be posted to places like this so that they collaborate with the perpetrators, everybody want to be posted here to come and collect money.
“If officials of the oil companies are not involved, how do the criminals know when there is pressure in the pipeline?
“You can see that there’s a very strong cabal benefiting from this, not these ones roasting in the fire here. Top officials of the oil companies release information on when there’s pressure in the pipe”, the Chairman said.
The Emohua LGA boss, who commiserated with the families of the victims of the fire outbreak, urged relevant organs of the Rumuekpe Community to activate the necessary machineries in the community to establish the exact number of the victims who are indigenes of the community.
He, however, frowned at the resurgence of illegal oil bunkering activities in parts of the LGA after a fruitful advocacy and enforcement exercise carried out in the area by his administration “in line with the directive of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who has been at the forefront in the fight against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in Nigeria.
“Today, my people have died as a result of this, but when you try to stop them, they say there’s hunger in the land. Then I ask, do you need to dig a hole to cover another hole?.
“We commiserate with the families of the victims and pray that the souls of those who died in the inferno rest in peace, but it’s unfortunate that after all we did to stop this menace, after all the advocacy to make our people understand the danger associated with this activity, some still went back to it.
“Remember that I put my life on the line because of the fight against this menace; you all know the effort I put to stop this, but today I hear it is even worse in Ndele and Ibaa.
“In line with the directive of Governor Nyesom Wike, the chairmen of the 23 LGAs in Rivers State did everything possible to stop this menace, but we were never encouraged by the Federal Government.
The Council Chairman called for a sincere collaboration between the three tiers of government for an intensive enforcement to eradicate oil theft and illegal refining of petroleum products, especially in the oil producing states.
He stressed that the Federal Government that is exclusively empowered to champion the fight against oil theft cannot succeed without the government at the third tier, which understand the localities and the geography of the rural areas where these menace are perpetuated.
“The Federal Government need to be sincere, you don’t come here and go straight to communities to do a road show without synergizing with the local government councils who understand the area very well.
“The Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Chief of Army Staff visited some communities, clamped down on a few perpetrators and went back to Abuja without a proper synergy with the State and Local Governments.
“Today, the boys are back and I hear they’re even more technical now. So, Mr Minister and the army chief have to come back and do the right thing because there’s a limit to what the local government can do because petroleum is in the exclusive list, but with a proper synergy we can end this”, he said.
Lloyd was accompanied by the Councilor representing Rumuekpe Community (Ward 8) in the Emohua local government legislative assembly, Hon Bright Green Obilor, and a combined team of security personnel, as well as pipeline security and surveillance.
