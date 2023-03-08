INEC Announces National Assembly Election Winners In Rivers

By: Theresa Fredrick & Charity Amiso

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) Dr. Chidi Lloyd, has accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Security Agencies of aiding oil theft and illegal oil bunkering activities in the area.

He described the alledged collaboration between the officials of IOCs and security operatives as a delibrate attempt to sabotage the fight against illegal oil bunkering activities, otherwise refered to as “Kpofire” in the area.

The council Chairman made the accusation when he visited the scene of a recent fire outbreak occasioned by illegal oil bunkering activities in Rumuekpe Community, Emohua LGA.

The fire outbreak, which claimed the lives of yet to be established number of persons who were allegedly scooping petroleum product from a pipeline along the Ovelle-Nvakaohia section of Rumuekpe Community, occured at the early hours of Friday.

About five vehicles and three tricycles suspected to be used for the transportation of the criminally scooped petroleum products were completely burnt.

“It’s unfortunate that IOCs and security personnel are also involved in this. If they were not involved, tell me how those who scoop this product manage to transport them out of here, considering the number of security checkpoints around here.

“There is an army formation very close to the scene of this fire outbreak. Would they say that they don’t know that criminals are scooping petroleum products here ?.

“These days security personnel lobby to be posted to places like this so that they collaborate with the perpetrators, everybody want to be posted here to come and collect money.

“If officials of the oil companies are not involved, how do the criminals know when there is pressure in the pipeline?

“You can see that there’s a very strong cabal benefiting from this, not these ones roasting in the fire here. Top officials of the oil companies release information on when there’s pressure in the pipe”, the Chairman said.

The Emohua LGA boss, who commiserated with the families of the victims of the fire outbreak, urged relevant organs of the Rumuekpe Community to activate the necessary machineries in the community to establish the exact number of the victims who are indigenes of the community.

He, however, frowned at the resurgence of illegal oil bunkering activities in parts of the LGA after a fruitful advocacy and enforcement exercise carried out in the area by his administration “in line with the directive of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who has been at the forefront in the fight against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in Nigeria.

“Today, my people have died as a result of this, but when you try to stop them, they say there’s hunger in the land. Then I ask, do you need to dig a hole to cover another hole?.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims and pray that the souls of those who died in the inferno rest in peace, but it’s unfortunate that after all we did to stop this menace, after all the advocacy to make our people understand the danger associated with this activity, some still went back to it.

“Remember that I put my life on the line because of the fight against this menace; you all know the effort I put to stop this, but today I hear it is even worse in Ndele and Ibaa.

“In line with the directive of Governor Nyesom Wike, the chairmen of the 23 LGAs in Rivers State did everything possible to stop this menace, but we were never encouraged by the Federal Government.

The Council Chairman called for a sincere collaboration between the three tiers of government for an intensive enforcement to eradicate oil theft and illegal refining of petroleum products, especially in the oil producing states.

He stressed that the Federal Government that is exclusively empowered to champion the fight against oil theft cannot succeed without the government at the third tier, which understand the localities and the geography of the rural areas where these menace are perpetuated.

“The Federal Government need to be sincere, you don’t come here and go straight to communities to do a road show without synergizing with the local government councils who understand the area very well.

“The Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Chief of Army Staff visited some communities, clamped down on a few perpetrators and went back to Abuja without a proper synergy with the State and Local Governments.

“Today, the boys are back and I hear they’re even more technical now. So, Mr Minister and the army chief have to come back and do the right thing because there’s a limit to what the local government can do because petroleum is in the exclusive list, but with a proper synergy we can end this”, he said.

Lloyd was accompanied by the Councilor representing Rumuekpe Community (Ward 8) in the Emohua local government legislative assembly, Hon Bright Green Obilor, and a combined team of security personnel, as well as pipeline security and surveillance.