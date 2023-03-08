Stakeholders Hail Microfinance Bank’s Giant Strides

The authorities of the University of Port Harcourt, staff, students and other stakeholders, have commended the management of the UNIPORT and Choba Microfinance Bank for providing strategic and robust development services to the university and the society in general within the past 15 years.

The stakeholders, who made the commendation during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the bank in Choba community, near Port Harcourt recently noted that it was worthwhile seeing the dreams of the bank’s founding fathers being kept alive till date.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Owunari Georgewill, expressed delight over the giant strides recorded by the bank, particularly in the banking sector, and assured that his administration would continue to support the bank to achieve its desired and set goals.

On his part, the Dean of the School of Graduate Studies of the institution, Prof Kinikawa Anele, said the high standard the bank has maintained over the years should be sustained, and assured that the graduate school would continue to partner with the bank.

He commended the management and Board of Directors of the bank for the bold initiative of marking the 15th anniversary ceremony of the bank.

Another stakeholder, the Paramount Ruler of Choba Community, Eze Rowland Okocha, expressed happiness over the impressive turn out at the ceremony, stressing that it is an indication that the bank is on the right track.

According to him, the community would never cease to give its support to the bank following its giant development strides over the years.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of the bank, Dr Paul Nnaji, disclosed that the bank has recorded modest achievements in such areas as customer services, product delivery and infrastructure.

He hinted that the bank was at the verge of collapse before the timely intervention of the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt.

According to him, this led to the modification of the name of the bank to Uniport-Choba Microfinance Bank, a situation, he said, turned out to be the beginning of the opening of new grounds for the bank.

Nnaji noted that “15 years after obtaining its operational licence, the bank has gained stability, which has led to the increase of its asset base from N350million to over N1.3billion.

“The bank has extended its business services to Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rumuolumeni, Rumuokoro, while its Etche Branch is nearing completion”.

The Managing Director also noted that the infrastructure of the bank has received a major boost as its ultra- modern corporate head office is now in use, while its banking services have tremendously improved, saying that “these have transformed electronically to become top notch”.

According to him, “the bank’s credit facilities and deposit products are rewarding, and its clientele has equally soared from 3,000 to 30, 000 as at today.

“The bank remains grateful to the founders, shareholders and the customers who have contributed to its growth”.

High points of the occasion were the presentation of awards and the unveiling of the corporate head office of the bank at the Abuja Park of University of Port Harcourt.