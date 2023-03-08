I Won’t Take  NFF To FIFA – Noble 

Super Eagles goalkeeper, John Noble, says he will resist the temptation of dragging the Nigeria Football Federation to the world’s football governing body, FIFA, over his unpaid $25,000 2021 AFCON bonus.

The unpaid bonus of the Enyimba goalkeeper became a subject of interest last year after it was reported that he was the only member of the AFCON 2021 squad yet to be paid.

Noble has opened up over the row, as the NFF is yet to fulfil their promises.

“It’s been over a year now and I’m tired of asking, I just pray they will pay it.” A crestfallen Noble told Tidesport source.

“It’s possible that I report to FIFA, but this is my country and I don’t want to do anything that will tarnish the image of the country. Even all this while, I never wanted to say anything, I’ve just been begging but it seems the more I beg the longer it takes,” he lamented.

The NFF through its Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, last year also confirmed Noble would soon be paid, adding that banking procedures that delayed the payment had been resolved.

He also dismissed reports that the federation had banned the goalie from the national team after he resorted to the media to drive home his claims.