Commander Commiserates With Maiduguri Fire Disaster Victims
The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force, NE Operation, HADIN KAI (OPHK), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, has commiserated with the Borno Government and victims of the Maiduguri Monday Market fire disaster.
Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, OPHK, Maj. Samson Zhakom, said this in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday.
He said Ali, who visited the scene on Wednesday, expressed sadness over the incident that left shops and goods razed in the early hours of February 26.
He explained the disaster, additional troops of 7 Division of the Nigerian Army and Sector 1, OPHK, in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies were deployed within the general area of the market so as to prevent possible looting by miscreants, build public confidence and support ongoing emergency and relief projects.
According to him, the Theatre Commander wishes to assure the good people of Borno of the Theatre’s commitment and determination in providing a secure atmosphere where socio-economic and political activities will continue to thrive.
“Additionally, the Theatre Commander encourages those affected to remain strong and resolute in the face of the extreme loss as we continue to support relevant security agencies to unravel the cause of the inferno as well as finding lasting solutions and implementable measures to forestall future occurrences.
“Moreso, the people of North East are enjoined to sustain the tempo of feeding the military with relevant information regarding security breech, suspicious acts and acts of violence,” said Ali.
Group Floats Reading, Debate Clubs To Deepen Reading Consciousness
The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has expressed confidence that its new Reading/Debate Clubs in primary and post-primary schools will deepen reading consciousness among youths.
National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, told The Tide’s source in Enugu that the reading and debate clubs were under “POCACOV in My School Programme”.
Amaraizu said the new clubs would effectively fill in the yawning gap of exposing youths to critical and strategic thinking and building confidence, which would make them thrive for a functional community and greater Nigeria.
According to him, the clubs will check negative digital and internet footprints and reorient them on societal standards, morals and discipline for a functional community.
He said: “The POCACOV Resource Centre, Enugu is developing a module of engagement on the activity, touching an aspect of sports and parenting which will also aid in effective parenting through adult guidance.
“Already, POCACOV has POCACOV Volunteer Clubs (PVC) in schools and this will help in partnership with Parents-Teachers-Associations to drive this to a logical conclusion.
“It is always necessary to engage their mindsets through lofty programmes built to expose them towards critical thinking, such programmes will take them to the pathways of positivism with positive coping skills.
“These coping skills will make it difficult for them to yield into peer pressures influences as well as other environmental and family pressures, thereby making it difficult to be recruited into Membership of Unlawful Societies and Organized Criminal Groups (OCGS).”
POCACOV programmes are designed to be social and community problem-solving activity under the Community Policing Framework of the Nigeria Police Force as captured in part X1V of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 for a safe and secured communities.
Its programmes are concentrated on cutting the supply chains and conveyor belts to cultism and vices through changing of mindsets of children and youths that all that glitter, in terms of temporal proceeds of crime, are not gold.
NSCDC, EX-Lawmaker Seek Technology Against Insecurity
The Nigeria Security and Civil defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has called on governments to provide more technology tools for security agencies to curb insecurity in the society.
NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Olatundun Olayinka, made the call at the 2023 World Civil Defence Day organised by the command on Wednesday in Akure.
The Tide’s source reports that the theme of the event is “Roles Of Information Technology In Risk Assessment”.
Olayinka said it had become imperative for government at all levels to provide technologyy tools for security agencies for effective service delivery.
“We need more equipment, we need technology because all over the world they are using technology to monitor events.
“So, we need technology to deploy, when we have technology we will have less of physical security and it will help us”, he said.
The commandant, who called for more cooperation from the citizen to provide timely information, said it would help the corps to discharge their duties effectively.
Olayinka appreciated the Commandant General of the Corp, Audi Abubakar, for his efforts to equip the personnel of the command, and admonished them to be professional in their conduct and work with people in a civilised way.
Also, Mr Bode Ayorinde, former member, House of Representatives and founder of Achievers University, Owo, appreciated the roles of civil defence in maintaining order in the society, and said 25 per cent of civil defence personnel was not armed.
Ayorinde said that there should be adequate provision in the budget of security agencies so that they could perform better and protect the lives and properties of the citizenry.
“Honestly, the men of civil defence are not enough, compared to the population but if their budget is enhanced, they can recruit more men to the service.
“What is security when you are putting on the uniform and you are not armed and the people you want to attack are armed, armed robbers are armed and civil defence is not armed?
“So, there is need to increase their budget so that they can have ammunition for all of the personnel,” he said.
Similarly, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, Registrar, Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, said that technology information would help to eliminate and reduce the rate of banditry and kidnapping in the society.
Adegbenro said that if government could deploy technology, then the rate of kidnapping and banditry would go down drastically.
“I will like to imploy government to fund security agencies adequately well including civil defence.
“Because if you don’t have arms and you have kidnappers carry sophisticated weapons and you carry dane guns, believe me no one can survive the war against them,” he said.
The source reports that no fewer than nine people were given award of excellence for their roles in supporting civil defence in the state.
Customs Zone “B” Seizes N306m Tramadol, Others
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘B’, said it has made a total of 130 seizures of smuggled items in two months.
A statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna by the unit’s Public Relations Officer, Isa Sulaiman, said the items were seized from January 1, to February 28.
According to him, the total Duty Paid Value of the seized items is N305.71 million.
The items included 119 packs of Tramadol and Tramaking 225mg, 569 packs of unregistered pharmaceutical products,17 sacks of second hand shoes, seven cartons of foreign cigarettes, 147 pieces of Jack knives and six cartons of Machetes.
Others were 50 cartons of foreign soap, 635 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, each containing 25 litres, nine vehicles, 724 bags of foreign rice, 163 Jerrycans of vegetable oil and 646 cartons of spaghetti and macaroni pasta, as well as 90 bales second hand clothes.
Sulaiman said the items were brought into the country in contravention of Federal Government policies regarding imports and exports.
The spokesman said the Unit under the leadership of Comptroller Musa Jalo has stepped up the fight against smuggling across border areas in the zone.
The Comptroller reiterated the commitment of operatives of the Unit to the fight against smuggling and solicited for the support of border communities.
Jalo urged people living in border areas to provide useful information that will assist the Unit in stemming smuggling and its negative impact on the country’s economy.
