NSCDC Arrests 546 Suspects, Prosecutes 429
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested 546 suspected vandals, prosecuted 429 and has secured 51 convictions between January 2022 and February 2023.
NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, made this known in Abuja at a programme to celebrate the International Civil Defence Day.
The Tide’s source reports that March 1, also marks Audi’s second year anniversary as the third substantive CG of the NSCDC.
The CG said that NSCDC had also destroyed 71 illegal refineries, 22 illegal oil bunkering sites, impounded 134 trucks and has confiscated 36 boats alongside other illegal bunkering equipment.
Audi also said that 530 officers and men who underwent training in handling firearms graduated within the period and officers including some female personnel who were outstanding at the gun range received monetary gifts.
The CG cautioned the new recruits against accidental discharge of fire arms and urged them to diligently guard their arms.
“Don’t be overzealous, avoid intimidation or harassment. We are not like others because we are civil defenders.
“Go back to your commands and exhibit highest level of discipline and conduct as God is with all of us and I hope our passion to take this corps to be one of the best be achieved,” he said.
Audi said further that the Corps has significantly improved it’s disaster management, risk assessment, crime detection, prevention, protection of critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI).
“The Corps has chosen appropriate protocols and controls to mitigate risks, create and implement emergency plans, monitor potential threats that could lead to disaster.
“The Corps has upgraded its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and its cyber experts have designed, developed and deployed Electronic Disaster Alert Monitoring Application.
“This is to enable NSCDC receive and jointly respond to fire, flood and other emergencies”.
He added that the management had developed and deployed an Integrated Electronic Arrest and Reporting System (I-Ears) to fight crime and effective intelligence communication.
Audi said in efforts to fulfill the mandates of the Corps, the School Gender Base Violence Reporting (SGBV) application and the National School Security and Emergency Response Centre were activated.
“This is for the prevention of sex for grade, counter-cultism and for timely intervention to protect vulnerable school children in the country,” he said.
Audi further said this and much more activities were in to reposition the corps and sought the support of officers and men of the corps to reposition the security agency to attain an enviable level.
“Let me assure you of our commitment to staff welfare, adequate training, retraining of staff to enhance capacity, upgrading of facilities in all Civil Defence training colleges,” he said.
Group Floats Reading, Debate Clubs To Deepen Reading Consciousness
The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has expressed confidence that its new Reading/Debate Clubs in primary and post-primary schools will deepen reading consciousness among youths.
National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, told The Tide’s source in Enugu that the reading and debate clubs were under “POCACOV in My School Programme”.
Amaraizu said the new clubs would effectively fill in the yawning gap of exposing youths to critical and strategic thinking and building confidence, which would make them thrive for a functional community and greater Nigeria.
According to him, the clubs will check negative digital and internet footprints and reorient them on societal standards, morals and discipline for a functional community.
He said: “The POCACOV Resource Centre, Enugu is developing a module of engagement on the activity, touching an aspect of sports and parenting which will also aid in effective parenting through adult guidance.
“Already, POCACOV has POCACOV Volunteer Clubs (PVC) in schools and this will help in partnership with Parents-Teachers-Associations to drive this to a logical conclusion.
“It is always necessary to engage their mindsets through lofty programmes built to expose them towards critical thinking, such programmes will take them to the pathways of positivism with positive coping skills.
“These coping skills will make it difficult for them to yield into peer pressures influences as well as other environmental and family pressures, thereby making it difficult to be recruited into Membership of Unlawful Societies and Organized Criminal Groups (OCGS).”
POCACOV programmes are designed to be social and community problem-solving activity under the Community Policing Framework of the Nigeria Police Force as captured in part X1V of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 for a safe and secured communities.
Its programmes are concentrated on cutting the supply chains and conveyor belts to cultism and vices through changing of mindsets of children and youths that all that glitter, in terms of temporal proceeds of crime, are not gold.
NSCDC, EX-Lawmaker Seek Technology Against Insecurity
The Nigeria Security and Civil defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has called on governments to provide more technology tools for security agencies to curb insecurity in the society.
NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Olatundun Olayinka, made the call at the 2023 World Civil Defence Day organised by the command on Wednesday in Akure.
The Tide’s source reports that the theme of the event is “Roles Of Information Technology In Risk Assessment”.
Olayinka said it had become imperative for government at all levels to provide technologyy tools for security agencies for effective service delivery.
“We need more equipment, we need technology because all over the world they are using technology to monitor events.
“So, we need technology to deploy, when we have technology we will have less of physical security and it will help us”, he said.
The commandant, who called for more cooperation from the citizen to provide timely information, said it would help the corps to discharge their duties effectively.
Olayinka appreciated the Commandant General of the Corp, Audi Abubakar, for his efforts to equip the personnel of the command, and admonished them to be professional in their conduct and work with people in a civilised way.
Also, Mr Bode Ayorinde, former member, House of Representatives and founder of Achievers University, Owo, appreciated the roles of civil defence in maintaining order in the society, and said 25 per cent of civil defence personnel was not armed.
Ayorinde said that there should be adequate provision in the budget of security agencies so that they could perform better and protect the lives and properties of the citizenry.
“Honestly, the men of civil defence are not enough, compared to the population but if their budget is enhanced, they can recruit more men to the service.
“What is security when you are putting on the uniform and you are not armed and the people you want to attack are armed, armed robbers are armed and civil defence is not armed?
“So, there is need to increase their budget so that they can have ammunition for all of the personnel,” he said.
Similarly, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, Registrar, Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, said that technology information would help to eliminate and reduce the rate of banditry and kidnapping in the society.
Adegbenro said that if government could deploy technology, then the rate of kidnapping and banditry would go down drastically.
“I will like to imploy government to fund security agencies adequately well including civil defence.
“Because if you don’t have arms and you have kidnappers carry sophisticated weapons and you carry dane guns, believe me no one can survive the war against them,” he said.
The source reports that no fewer than nine people were given award of excellence for their roles in supporting civil defence in the state.
Customs Zone “B” Seizes N306m Tramadol, Others
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘B’, said it has made a total of 130 seizures of smuggled items in two months.
A statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna by the unit’s Public Relations Officer, Isa Sulaiman, said the items were seized from January 1, to February 28.
According to him, the total Duty Paid Value of the seized items is N305.71 million.
The items included 119 packs of Tramadol and Tramaking 225mg, 569 packs of unregistered pharmaceutical products,17 sacks of second hand shoes, seven cartons of foreign cigarettes, 147 pieces of Jack knives and six cartons of Machetes.
Others were 50 cartons of foreign soap, 635 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, each containing 25 litres, nine vehicles, 724 bags of foreign rice, 163 Jerrycans of vegetable oil and 646 cartons of spaghetti and macaroni pasta, as well as 90 bales second hand clothes.
Sulaiman said the items were brought into the country in contravention of Federal Government policies regarding imports and exports.
The spokesman said the Unit under the leadership of Comptroller Musa Jalo has stepped up the fight against smuggling across border areas in the zone.
The Comptroller reiterated the commitment of operatives of the Unit to the fight against smuggling and solicited for the support of border communities.
Jalo urged people living in border areas to provide useful information that will assist the Unit in stemming smuggling and its negative impact on the country’s economy.
