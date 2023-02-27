Nation
Vote Buying: ICPC Arrests Nine Persons In Osun, Borno, Sokoto, Others
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested nine persons over alleged vote buying in Osun, Ondo, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto States during last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.
According to a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua at the Weekend, four vote buyers were arrested by the Osun State Office of the ICPC, two persons were arrested by the Sokoto State Office while one person each was arrested by the Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Borno Offices of the anti-graft agency.
The four vote buyers arrested in Osun State are Adewale Teslim, 32 years; Yemi Adebiyi, 42 years; Shake Idris, 36 years, and Emiola Joseph Oluwole, 69 years.
The suspects, who are in Osun State Office custody, were found with documents containing lists of names, phone numbers and account details of voters during the election in the State.
Operatives of the Commission retrieved a list of names and phone numbers of voters from Adewale Teslim at Polling Unit 07, Ward 07, Ile Aganna in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State.
The officers also recovered a list of people who had voted with their phone numbers and account details from Yemi Adebiyi at Polling Unit 06, Ward 04 at Ikirun Junction, Ikirun while Shake Idris was arrested at Polling Unit 6, Ward 10, Ofatedo area of Osun State with a notebook containing over 100 names and account numbers.
The anti-corruption agency also recovered a notebook containing a list of voters’ names and account details from Mrs. Afolabi Adijat at Ward 5, Polling Unit 04 of Ansar-ud-deen Mosque area of Olorunda Local Government. The agency’s officers, however, couldn’t arrest Mrs. Afolabi Adijat due to the volatility of the area and insufficient armed personnel.
The Ondo State Office of the ICPC arrested one Mrs. Idowu-Yemi Omolere at Polling Unit 12, Ward 12 behind Dada Estate Police State in connection with the distribution of recharge cards to voters.
The ICPC personnel recovered 24 pieces of N500 recharge cards, a list of voters and their phone numbers as well as a techno phone.
The Borno State Office of the ICPC arrested one Garba Bahausa at the Bulunkutu Ward in possession of four PVCs and the sum of Forty Nine Thousand Naira (N49,000). The suspect distributed the money, food items and 20 wrappers.
In the course of his interrogation, Bahausa confessed that the money was given to him by a lawmaker to distribute to voters.
The Akwa Ibom State Office of the ICPC arrested a woman, Mrs. Idara Umoren, for collating the names and account details of voters suspected to have voted for her preferred candidate.
Umoren was arrested at the Signature Hotel Polling Unit on Plot 48G Line, Ewet Housing Estate, Akwa Ibom.
In Sokoto State, ICPC operatives arrested two persons – Hassan Muhammad and Nafisa Sani – for vote buying at the Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto.
Hassan Muhammad was caught in possession of signed tickets which were given to voters that voted for his party.
The ticket enabled the voters to be given women wrappers and bags of rice. Nafisa Sani was intercepted while giving wrappers to voters at a polling unit in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto.
The ICPC Team also monitored the election in the Federal Capital Territory where it observed that INEC officials exhibited pronounced slackness in the administration of the elections in Lambata and Yebu Polling Units of Kwali Area Council.
Accreditation and voting were yet to commence in many polling units of the Kwali Area Council due to inadequate supply of electoral materials.
The ICPC operatives visited the INEC Office in Kwali Area Council to compel the officers in charge to provide voting materials which aided the commencement of the exercise in the area council.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, has commended the officers of the ICPC State Offices and the Headquarters for diligently monitoring the Presidential and National Assemble elections.
Thugs Disrupt Voting In Lagos, Destroy Election Materials
About 28,479 voters were disenfranchised in some parts of Lagos State when political thugs in the early hours of Saturday attacked some polling units and chased away people who came to perform their Civic responsibility.
The incidents which started at about 12.30pm in some parts of the city affected Olofin Primary School polling unit, Akesan Community in Alimosho Local Government Area, Eti-Osa Local Government, Surulere, Oshodi, Okota, Lekki, and Ebutemeta .
According to an eyewitness account in Olofin Primary School polling unit, Akesan, “Hundreds of electorates scampered to safety and could not perform their civic duties as a result of the violence.
Lekan Timothy who spoke to our correspondent, said, the thugs, alleged to be indigenes of the community, came in large numbers and started harassing people on the queue.
He said, “They (the thugs) came and were asking why people were taking pictures and making videos, just looking for different means to cause trouble.
“Even when they were helping their own people jump the queue so that they can vote ahead of us, we kept our cool, but they still found a way to disrupt the process while majority of us had not cast our votes. 80 per cnt of us did not vote at the polling unit.
“They started by beating up one of the male electorates, throwing stones and sending everybody out of the premises.
“They destroyed the ballot box and ballot papers of the votes already cast inside it, including the canopies housing the INEC officials and party agents.
“They even broke a guy’s head. The Police officers present hurriedly left the premises in their motorcycles”.
Another source told our correspondent that the thugs had been subtly intimidating some electorates since the process began in a bid to influence their choice or scare them off.
He explained that it had been their plan all along to disrupt the election, and only waited for the right time to perpetrate their nefarious act.
When our correspondent went to the polling unit, there was heavy presence of soldiers at the entrance safeguarding the electoral officials.
Also, there was violence in Oshodi polling units, where some voters were injured when some alleged suspected political thugs forced people to vote a particular Presidential candidate, snatched ballot box, disenfranchising over 5,000 non-yorubas speaking tribe.
While in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, a popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka, was denied of her voting right, when some suspected thugs invaded her polling unit and disrupted election process, and carted away election materials.
Late Election Materials Arrival Delay Voting In Enugu
The Presidential and National Assembly elections in Enugu State were Saturday marred by late arrival of election materials and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at various wards and voting units.
Our correspondent who monitored the election reports that in most of the locations and voting units visited, the story was the same as thousands of people that came out to exercise their franchise waited for hours for INEC officials before they were able to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.
The areas that witnessed late arrival of election materials and INEC officials were Uzo – Ava Abakpa Nike, Timber Shed, Coal Camp, Ugwu Nwa Nnamene, Idaw – River polling units, among others.
It was also reported that at the Timber Shed polling unit, the INEC officials arrived the venue without the presidential ballot papers, only to rush back to the commission’s office to collect the papers when voters protested vehemently.
At Abakpa Nike Girls Secondary school (ward 032 and 033), the story was not different as BVAS was not functional and that almost made it impossible for voters to exercise their franchise.
There was heavy presence of the police and other security personnel in most of the wards and voting units visited, and aside one or two locations that witnessed minor incidents the exercise was peaceful.
Assailants Kill LP’s Senatorial Candidate, PA In Enugu
The Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East Senitorial District of Enugu State, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, and his personal assistant have been killed by unknown gunmen.
Also killed in a simultaneous attack were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party members who were ambushed and attacked the same night at Topland by Ebony Paint Road and Eke-Otu both in Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu.
It was gathered that the hoodlums also attempted to attack the convoy of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, at Eke Agbani, Nkanu West LGA, but were repelled by security Operatives.
Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, who confirmed the incident in a statement after visiting the scenes of the attack condemned the murder of the victims describing it as barbaric acts.
The statement which, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, and made available to newsmen, said the police remain committed to a secured and peaceful general elections, while tasking citizens not to succumb to cowardly antics of assailants.
Ammani has, however, ordered the intensification of discreet investigations and manhunt of the culprits.
While commiserating with the political Parties and family members of the deceased, CP Ammani vowed to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.
He reaffirmed the commitment of the Police and other Security Agencies to emplace adequate security for a peaceful and credible elections in the State, while urging the citizens not to succumb to the cowardly antics of the hoodlums, which, he said, is aimed at creating fear and to disrupt the electoral process, the Statement added.
“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations into the incidents show that the armed hoodlums, operating in a tricycle, attacked a PDP campaign Mini Bus at Topland by Ebony Paint Road, Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu, and used petrol bomb to set it ablaze, burning to death its driver, simply identified as one KC Great (male).
“In a similar fashion, another set of the same armed assailants, operating in a Hilux vehicle, attacked and set ablaze the campaign vehicle of the Labour Party, at Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu, burning to death the Party’s Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu (male) and his Personal Assistant (male) with him in the vehicle”.
Normalcy has generally been restored in the mentioned locations, while further development will be communicated, DSP Ndukwe further promised.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
