Nation
FCT PDP Chairman, Others Die In Road Crash -FRSC
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja, Sunday Zakka.
Zakka was said to have died alongside his orderly in a road crash.
The state party’s Secretary, Bako Angulu, confirmed the death in the early hours of Saturday.
He said, “Zakka alongside his orderly and driver died in a ghastly motor accident off Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport-Kuje Road, Abuja on Friday.
“Zakka was on his way to Kuje, his hometown, in preparation for today’s (Saturday’s) presidential and National Assembly elections when the accident occurred”.
Speaking with The Tide source at the Weekend, the Corps spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said, “The deceased victims were taken to the National Hospital by their relatives before the arrival of the team”.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps lost an operative, Corps Assistant II, Abdusalam Roqeeb, from Lagos State Command to a road accident on Friday.
The incident happened at a sharp bend at Giri Junction, Abuja, while five other operatives were receiving treatment in a hospital.
The accident involved an NSCDC-branded vehicle conveying authorised identification tags meant for personnel on election duty in Lagos.
In a statement by the Corps spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, the Corps Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, commiserated with families of the victim, Lagos State Command and the entire corps.
He assured that in line with his commitment to staff welfare, the corps’ management would take good care of the injured and bear full responsibility for their treatment to ensure their full recovery and safe return to their families.
Nation
Thugs Disrupt Voting In Lagos, Destroy Election Materials
About 28,479 voters were disenfranchised in some parts of Lagos State when political thugs in the early hours of Saturday attacked some polling units and chased away people who came to perform their Civic responsibility.
The incidents which started at about 12.30pm in some parts of the city affected Olofin Primary School polling unit, Akesan Community in Alimosho Local Government Area, Eti-Osa Local Government, Surulere, Oshodi, Okota, Lekki, and Ebutemeta .
According to an eyewitness account in Olofin Primary School polling unit, Akesan, “Hundreds of electorates scampered to safety and could not perform their civic duties as a result of the violence.
Lekan Timothy who spoke to our correspondent, said, the thugs, alleged to be indigenes of the community, came in large numbers and started harassing people on the queue.
He said, “They (the thugs) came and were asking why people were taking pictures and making videos, just looking for different means to cause trouble.
“Even when they were helping their own people jump the queue so that they can vote ahead of us, we kept our cool, but they still found a way to disrupt the process while majority of us had not cast our votes. 80 per cnt of us did not vote at the polling unit.
“They started by beating up one of the male electorates, throwing stones and sending everybody out of the premises.
“They destroyed the ballot box and ballot papers of the votes already cast inside it, including the canopies housing the INEC officials and party agents.
“They even broke a guy’s head. The Police officers present hurriedly left the premises in their motorcycles”.
Another source told our correspondent that the thugs had been subtly intimidating some electorates since the process began in a bid to influence their choice or scare them off.
He explained that it had been their plan all along to disrupt the election, and only waited for the right time to perpetrate their nefarious act.
When our correspondent went to the polling unit, there was heavy presence of soldiers at the entrance safeguarding the electoral officials.
Also, there was violence in Oshodi polling units, where some voters were injured when some alleged suspected political thugs forced people to vote a particular Presidential candidate, snatched ballot box, disenfranchising over 5,000 non-yorubas speaking tribe.
While in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, a popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka, was denied of her voting right, when some suspected thugs invaded her polling unit and disrupted election process, and carted away election materials.
Nation
Late Election Materials Arrival Delay Voting In Enugu
The Presidential and National Assembly elections in Enugu State were Saturday marred by late arrival of election materials and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at various wards and voting units.
Our correspondent who monitored the election reports that in most of the locations and voting units visited, the story was the same as thousands of people that came out to exercise their franchise waited for hours for INEC officials before they were able to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.
The areas that witnessed late arrival of election materials and INEC officials were Uzo – Ava Abakpa Nike, Timber Shed, Coal Camp, Ugwu Nwa Nnamene, Idaw – River polling units, among others.
It was also reported that at the Timber Shed polling unit, the INEC officials arrived the venue without the presidential ballot papers, only to rush back to the commission’s office to collect the papers when voters protested vehemently.
At Abakpa Nike Girls Secondary school (ward 032 and 033), the story was not different as BVAS was not functional and that almost made it impossible for voters to exercise their franchise.
There was heavy presence of the police and other security personnel in most of the wards and voting units visited, and aside one or two locations that witnessed minor incidents the exercise was peaceful.
Nation
Assailants Kill LP’s Senatorial Candidate, PA In Enugu
The Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East Senitorial District of Enugu State, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, and his personal assistant have been killed by unknown gunmen.
Also killed in a simultaneous attack were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party members who were ambushed and attacked the same night at Topland by Ebony Paint Road and Eke-Otu both in Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu.
It was gathered that the hoodlums also attempted to attack the convoy of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, at Eke Agbani, Nkanu West LGA, but were repelled by security Operatives.
Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, who confirmed the incident in a statement after visiting the scenes of the attack condemned the murder of the victims describing it as barbaric acts.
The statement which, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, and made available to newsmen, said the police remain committed to a secured and peaceful general elections, while tasking citizens not to succumb to cowardly antics of assailants.
Ammani has, however, ordered the intensification of discreet investigations and manhunt of the culprits.
While commiserating with the political Parties and family members of the deceased, CP Ammani vowed to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.
He reaffirmed the commitment of the Police and other Security Agencies to emplace adequate security for a peaceful and credible elections in the State, while urging the citizens not to succumb to the cowardly antics of the hoodlums, which, he said, is aimed at creating fear and to disrupt the electoral process, the Statement added.
“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations into the incidents show that the armed hoodlums, operating in a tricycle, attacked a PDP campaign Mini Bus at Topland by Ebony Paint Road, Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu, and used petrol bomb to set it ablaze, burning to death its driver, simply identified as one KC Great (male).
“In a similar fashion, another set of the same armed assailants, operating in a Hilux vehicle, attacked and set ablaze the campaign vehicle of the Labour Party, at Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu, burning to death the Party’s Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu (male) and his Personal Assistant (male) with him in the vehicle”.
Normalcy has generally been restored in the mentioned locations, while further development will be communicated, DSP Ndukwe further promised.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Trending
-
Nation15 hours ago
2023 Polls: NBA Decries BVAs Challenges
-
News13 hours ago
Rivers Police Nab Two Suspected Fraudsters For Impersonating CP
-
Rivers11 hours ago
KELGA Boss Calls For Improved BVAS Machine
-
Politics13 hours ago
Benin Monarch Decries Election Violence, Bloodshed
-
News13 hours ago
Electoral Violence: SERAP Writes US President, Seeks Visa Ban On Perpetrators
-
Politics2 hours ago
Obi Wins Tinubu In Lagos With 9,848 Votes’ Margin …Beats Asiwaju In Own LG
-
Education13 hours ago
Kaduna Private Schools In Dire Need Of Health Services – Survey
-
Sports12 hours ago
24 Clubs To Participate At LSAA Athletics Club Series