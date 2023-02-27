Opinion
The Confusion Continues
The hope of many Nigerians to see an end to the confusion and anxiety that have pervaded the country for days over the federal government’s naira redesign policy was again dashed as the Supreme Court last Wednesday adjourned the case instituted over the contentious issue by over twelve state governors till March 3.The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had extended the deadline for the swap of old N200, N500, and N1,000 from January 31 to February 10 following complaints by many Nigerians but the Supreme Court, after a suit filed by the states, held that the Federal Government, the CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the February 10 deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 22.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a national broadcast last Thursday, directed the apex bank to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist with new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes for 60 days — by April 10, 2023, adding that old N500 and N1,000 banknotes have ceased to be legal tender in Nigeria. Nevertheless, in defiance of the president’s directive, some governors like Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had directed residents of their states to continue to spend the old N500 and N1000 notes until the Supreme Court ruled otherwise. So, while the old N500 and N1000 notes are no longer in use in many states, they “must” be accepted in Kaduna State and the like.
Residents of some border communities in states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Adamawa and Kwara are said to have opted for the CFA Franc as the new naira notes have become very scarce items across the country. What a country! Central banks in other countries of the world carry out routine redesign of their currency for sundry reasons effortlessly, without subjecting their citizens to untoward hardship as is currently the case in Nigeria. Even here in Nigeria, the notes were changed in 1968 following the misuse of the currency banknotes during the civil war. In April 1984, the colours of all the banknotes in circulation were changed with the exception of the 50 Kobo banknote to arrest the currency trafficking prevalent at the time.
Similarly, in 2009 all lower denomination banknotes, N50, N10 and N5 banknotes were converted to polymer substrate following the successful performance of the N20 (polymer) banknote which had been in use since 2007. Again, the CBN, as part of its contribution towards the celebration of the nation’s 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence and 100 years of its existence as a nation, issued the N50 Commemorative polymer banknote on 29th September, 2010; and the N100 Commemorative banknote on 19th December, 2014 respectively. The old and the new notes were allowed to co-exist until the old ones gradually fizzled out. All these were done without making the citizens keep vigil at Automated Teller Machine (ATM) centres in search of the new naira notes or pregnant women losing their lives because they have no new notes to pay at the hospitals. People did not travel several kilometers to the banks only to be issued N2,000 or N3,000 over the counter out of their hard earned money. Cashless economy is easier, no doubt. It makes life easier and better. By the way, Nigeria has operated a cashless economy for some years now. Many people, particularly those in the cities, pay their electricity bills, cable television subscriptions on-line. Some buy virtually all they need via electronic money transfer. So, let it not be made to seem as if the cashless economy is an innovation in the country.
But commonsensically, our leaders should know that no economy can thrive without cash. There will always be an unbanked population; an informal sector that will require cash to succeed. Lack of enlightenment of the rural populace on the cashless policy, the poor network which has made on-line transfers and shopping a nightmare should have as well been considered. A situation where people queue up for over an hour to buy Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) and still spend the same amount of time waiting for their turn to pay through a Point of Sales (POS) operator is not palatable at all. As is typical of some Nigerians, some fuel attendants have capitalized on the prolonged scarcity of fuel and naira notes to rip-off customers who want to buy petrol without physical cash
Stories abound about how pump attendants refuse to accept transfer as mode of payment for fuel and rather direct buyers to POS operators who charge extra amounts on customers who need cash to pay for petrol or want to pay with POS. President Muhammadu Buhari during his last week’s national broadcast said he understood the hardship Nigerians were going through because of the monetary policy but it is doubtful if he truly knows. If he does, he would have taken steps to bring succor to the suffering masses other than the mere directives on the release of the old N200 notes which have not changed anything. In December 2022, the CBN directed deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities per week do not exceed N100,000 and N500, 000, respectively. Why can’t the president and the CBN ensure that there is enough money to make this possible?
Could the controversial monetary policy be politically motivated as being speculated by some people? Was there an ulterior aim in tying the naira redesign to the fight against vote buying, corruption and insecurity as the apex bank claimed? When did it become the duty of the CBN to fight vote buying? Is there no better way, effective way of checking vote buying other than suffering the citizens? And why punish the ordinary people that have no business with buying and selling of votes? the last time I checked, no top politician vying for any political office queues up at banks or ATM centers to withdraw money. They transfer funds electronically and this, as experts say, is easy to track.
Yes, Nigerians ought to be angry with the state governors for not showing interest in the affairs of the citizens all these years – ASUU strike, fuel scarcity, workers’ welfare, lynching of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto and many others. In all these travails, the governors never spoke up for the citizens whom they govern, thereby making some Nigerians question their interests in the legal battle against the naira redesign policy. But since they said they are doing so in the interest of the suffering masses, that should count for something.
Whatever legal measures that need to be adopted to compel the CBN and the federal government to desist from draining the country of cash should be supported by all.
Our prior interest should be how to ameliorate the pains of Nigerians brought about by little or no cash in circulation. Some analysts have described the monetary policy as ill timed, ill conceived and ill implemented and the height of the poor policies of the current administration which has taken Nigeria several steps backward and have brought the citizens great pain and agony.
But we must not forget that whoever will be elected president cannot perform miracle overnight. Objectively speaking, Nigerians should be ready to suffer and make sacrifices for the first tenure of the incoming government before we can begin to perceive the Eldorado. People in authority and those close to them will tell you that there are more to the problems of Nigeria than meets the eye and that there are individuals and countries (the world powers inclusive) who do not want Nigeria to have a good leader for their own selfish interests. So, for the incoming government to succeed, for us to have a country of our dream, the support and cooperation of everyone, every tribe and religion will be needed.
By; Calista Ezeaku
Woyaya: Song Of Affirmation
In the 1971 classic of the Rock genre titled “Woyaya”, the Afro-Caribbean band Osibisa, fervently and passionately said a positive prayer in song, thus: We are going, Heaven knows where we are going. We know we will, We will get there. Heaven knows how we will get there.We know we will,
It will be hard we know, and the road will be muddy and rough, but we will get there. Heaven knows how we will get there, We know we will.
The peculiarities of Woyaya are (1) the members’ strong belief in God and (2) the resolute determination that they will get to the zenith of their career irrespective of the daunting odds stacked against them. The personnel of Osibisa were drawn from Ghana, Nigeria and the Caribbean and they were swimming in the croc-infested waters of the White-dominated music establishment of Great Britain. The odds were therefore mountain-high hence the frustration and determination reflected in the lyrics. Similarly, in his pre-election message in mid-February 2023, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin,spoke futuristically thus: “We will get there”. Obviously, a restatement of the essence and exact words of “Woyaya”.
In its topicality that was focused on the band’s aspiration more than one-half of a century ago, the essence of Woyaya, uncannily, reflects the contemporary mood in Nigeria. Millions of well meaning Nigerians hold tenaciously to the lyrical determination in Woyaya thus: “the road will be hard, muddy and rough but we will get there! We know we will”.
A professor of sociology conducting research in a multi-religious community in India accosted a little girl of about ten years on the street and asked if she was a Hindu, Christian or Moslim. With a wry and dry mocking smile, she answered thus: “I am hungry”. Thus, the little girl spoke volubly and eloquently to the inconsequentiality of religion and other sociological factors in the welfare of human beings. The little girl also found the question rather amusing under the obvious circumstance of her abject poverty as reflected by her ragged clothes and churning stomach. Nigerian masses must transcend the primordial sentiments of religion, ethnicity etc. and see the real dividing lines as purely socioeconomic.
The branded face cap is incapable of covering the agonies of hunger on the face for four years, neither can that 50kg bag of rice and five litres of groundnut oil feed the individual (talk more of the family) for four years. That T-shirt is not bullet proof; so it is incapable of protecting you from the bullets of bandits, armed robbers, armed herdsmen etc. five yards of Ankara cannot cover any individual’s poverty for four years neither can ten thousand Naira solve all the problems for the term of office of the politician.
Therefore. if the best candidate by your assessment does not have the chance to win, waste your vote on him without a second thought. That way, you live with your conscience, knowing that you did what you believed was right. You voted against the perpetuation of cross-sectoral decay in the society. Given this, you have a chance to air your opinion publicly in the future without your conscience pricking you. No individual is suffering as an Ijaw, a Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo etc. but as a Nigerian. Therefore, people should reject all ethnical cards that are unfavourable to the collective interest of the nation. Election is local but politics is international. The outcome of the election will not only affect you, it affects all Nigerians irrespective of where they are , where they come from and what alien religion they practice. So, think about the character and integrity of the candidate you intend to vote for: what do you know for sure of who he is in terms of his background details? What are his antecedents in public service and office?
To what extent does he identify with everyday people, which include you? What is his record of accessibility while in office and as an individual? These factors are very critical in evaluating the acceptability of an individual office seeker. These factors are the fundamental determinants of what to expect of him in office.
Noam Chomsky holds that “a lost nation is one in which hungry and jobless people blindly support those responsible for their poverty, agony and misery”. George Orwell offers that “A people that elect corrupt politicians are not victims; rather, they are accomplices”. The characteristic chicanery, cavalier and corrupt practices of Nigerian politicians clearly indicates their lack of patriotism and sensitivity to the needs of the people. Their psychopathic sadism and Luciferian savagery find expression in their weaponising poverty and systematically inflicting pains on the people in perpetuity.
Nigeria has been referred to as a country where the eggheads are taciturn while the pea-brained are loquacious; a rather worrisome combination that has the proven propensity to damage a society. Interestingly, Nigeria has never experienced the prevailing degree of organic grassroots enthusiasm and collective sense of hope spreading across its ethnocultural mosaic.
Same as in the song, Woyaya, life in Nigeria has been hard, muddy and rough but we strongly believe that we will get there! We know we will. Osibisa expressed their deep-rooted determination to survive and excel in the rugged European music industry in the lyrics of Woyaya.
However, they backed it up with hard work and perseverance hence the global acclaim they enjoyed even beyond their era.
According to a patriotic Nigerian, February 2023 election is “An essential and existential election. It is a make-or-break moment in our history. Future generations will not forgive us if we make a wrong choice”. Therefore, Nigerians should not stop at joining Osibisa and Pastor Paul Adefarasin in saying, “We will get there”.
Thereafter, Nigerians should brace themselves to be part of governance by constantly taking studied interest in what happens in government and demanding probity and accountability from authority figures and public officers.
By; Jason Osai
Osai is a university lecturer.
The Restructuring Nigeria Needs
Each time the mention of restructuring of Nigeria is made, what comes to the minds of many Nigerians is ‘ Nigeria’s federalism’; how it has failed to engender development, national integration and solve burning issues of minority question, marginalization, ethno-religious crises, etc. For these reasons, they get headbent on restructuring the country.
Yes, the political space has been bastardised that it seems everything must be wrong with our government system. An advocate of restructuring would say that Nigeria faired better when we operated as Western, Eastern and Northern regions than now.
Surprisingly, amidst various calls for restructuring, reasons why this same federal system which benefits countries like Ethiopia, USA and India, is counter-productive in Nigeria, appear yet to be given thought to.
Speaking on this during a public debate some time ago, a professor of Political Science at the University of Ibadan (UI), Bayo Okunade, noted that unless some fundamental issues are addressed, the problems would persist with or without restructuring.
Nevertheless, Vincent Aluu, (2018), in his work, ‘True Federalism and Restructuring in Nigeria’, wrote that Nigeria is operating a federal system in an awkward manner that does not reflect true federalism as enunciated by Professor K.C Wheare.
Wrong application of the tenets of federalism, high level political instability, ethno/religious crisis, etc, Aluu alluded, have culminated into frictions and clashes posing serious threat to Nigeria’s political and economic development and national integration.
If Aluu’s allusion be anything to go by, it means the baton obviously falls back at the players themselves, making it imperative to restructure ourselves first before the system. In line with this understanding, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while urging Nigerians to learn from the Brexit experience and prevent similar occurrence, said, “If anything needs restructuring, it must start with us as a people.”
This is because for a system to work, there has to be consistency with the construed norms and supportive ethos that will make it work. if we have those things that do not want the current system to work, especially the nature of the political class, corruption, all these tendencies like nepotism and others, they will consistently remain cog in the wheel of the country’s progress.
I remember a keynote address, Fashola gave at Island Club’s 76th-anniversary lecture on Lagos Island, he emphasized the need to put up a positive attitude as a people, instead of erroneousely clamouring for institutional change or restructuring, stating that a new territory doesn’t necessarily translate to a better life.
In his words, “A good document not backed by the right attitude does not take a people far. If anything really needs restructuring, it must start with us as a people, with our attitude and with our mindset. He advocated that Nigerian youths who are considered leaders of tomorrow, should be given political education to make them understand the issue of restructuring to avoid replicating the Brexit experience.
Fashola’s words reminded me of the effort made by Late Prof. Dora Akunyili, a former minister for information and communications, in this regard, while she lived. The late minister whose understanding of restructuring falls in alignment with Fashola’s, floated the idea of “Re-branding Nigeria Project”.
The whole essence of late Akunyili’s endeavour, was to encourage Nigerians to consciously “work on themselves”, so as to change the pervading negative perception of the country in the comity of nations. Her courage no doubt, may had been spurred by the words of Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, an elder statesman and one of the founding fathers of modern Nigeria.
The late national hero was quoted thus: “I am about the only one left of my generation that fought for Independence. I would be very sad if I die leaving Nigeria behind the way she is now. My goal is to help… see Nigeria better governed; then, one might leave”.
Enahoro’s goal of seeing Nigeria better governed appears to have been scuttled by greed and selfishness of leaders which has metamorphosed into all shades of corruption. His feeling should apply to all patriotic Nigerians of uprightness to rise to the challenge of quitting the beaten track of institutionalised corruption as a way of life, and re-orientating the citizenry towards playing a meaningful role as responsible members of the global community.
We might be toeing the line of failure if we continue to fault existing institution without seeing the need to purge or sanitize the operators of the system or institution. Little wonder, our elders say that it is a bad workman that quarrels with his tools. Nigeria needs men of proven integerity to propel its developmental wheel and land it safely.
Nation-building may well be hard to achieve, but it needs not be as difficult as we make it in Nigeria. Nation-building is also intentional. It doesn’t happen by accident. The real test is in the leadership and the actions that create a real spirit of nationhood, and the willingness of every stakeholder to build a united, stable and cohesive nation. It is unfortunate that sixty -two (62) years after independence, we are still confronted with the imperative of defining a future for Nigeria.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Fallacy Of Vicarious Remission Of Sins
Man knows absolutely nothing about the mysterious entity generally referred to as God. In the spiritual enterprise of knowing God, man is groping in the dark. Humanity does not posses the competence to comprehend God; apprehension of God is in the illusions of National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, and other space agencies worldwide. Resultantly, Man’s perception of the persona of God is conjectural and, naturally, varies across the world. For instance, in Eastern Thought, God is feminine (loving and caring) while in Abrahamic religions, the same entity is masculine (egotistic, temperamental and sadistically punitive).
Conversely, the cuneiform inscriptions on the tablets of Sumerians indicate that man’s creator is a civilization known as the Annunaki (Those from the sky). Note that Abraham was Sumerian whose traditions pre-date Abrahamic Religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam). It is therefore no wonder that the self-reference as a Plurality (a Civilization) is abundantly present in the creation accounts of the Abrahamic religions. This is furthered by the narratives of Tower of Babel and the encounters of Ezekiel in the Bible. Incidentally and rather curiously, this perspective of the persona of God is amply implied in numerous metaphoric anecdotes and parables of Tora, Holy Bible and Noble Quran. In African tradition, God is amorphous.
People have the tendency of easily accepting only new information that is consistent with their beliefs but are skeptical of information that contradicts their beliefs. I have written severally that a million barrels of the blood of Jesus (which he didn’t have) do not possess the potency to erase the slightest bad thought harbored against a fellow human being. If we take the essence of Galatians 6:7, which states thus “.do not be deceived; God is not mocked. For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he reap also” and that of Revelations 22:12, which states that “I come quickly with my rewards in my hand to give unto every man according to his works”, then we’d realize that vicarious remission of sins, as constantly and consistently touted by the Christian clergy, is merely permissive philosophy: it gives vent to the animalistic longings of the human mind for the atrocious acts that pander to the basic human instinct of self aggrandizement. Note further that these two injunctions credited to St. Paul and Jesus Christ, respectively, are universalistic in their relevance; they are spiritual injunctions given to humanity irrespective of creed. In other words, they apply in equal measure to Jews and Gentiles, the later being in reference to the rest of humanity. Note that the second injunction said “according to his works” not faith. Therefore, this humanly incomprehensible complex of the cosmos is on autopilot; the laws of nature are firmly in place for people to react to and receive as they deserve.
Beginning with my primary constituency, as teachers, God (Whoever or Whatever He, She, They or It may be) has given us charge of students to groom in learning and character for humanity. The least teachers should do is to be conscious of God’s presence as they interact with the students. A student walks into a teacher’s office in distress for a reason that is on the teacher’s desk or that the teacher can assist with and the teacher demands gratification in cash or in kind (including the “horizontal installment”), the teacher has erred in the sight of God and no amount of the blood of Jesus can wipe it away; no amount of frenzied prayers laced with gyration and glossolalia by a million “men of God” can, either. Sure as sunrise in the morning, the essence of Galatians 6:7 and Revelations 22:12 shall apply in full measure and force. It is natural law.
As it applies to teachers so it applies to every profession, calling and position in humanity. The blood of thousands who die on the roads and in hospitals because a politician and/or a bureaucrat has appropriated the funds meant for those facilities to self, family or friends is on the head of the officers. The tears shed by students whose education is frustrated because of the selfishness of authority figures cannot go unpunished. The list goes on in every direction of service to humanity. No prayers or blood of anyone can remit the sin.
Treating others with the love and care that God has given humanity is the essence of praying without ceasing; it is positively playing God, and affirms the timeless adage “man is God to man”. It is God consciousness. “Therefore in all things, whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law” (Matt 7:12). Responding to the question of the great commandment, Jesus said thus: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it: Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the laws” (Matt 22:37-40). Matt 25:34-45 captures the works and deeds essence of salvation in Jesus’ ministry. Essentially, the verses entreat the faithful to treat everyone they come in contact with as they would treat the Lord saying “inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me”. These emphasize the works and deeds essence of salvation to the total exclusion of faith.
A thawed mind looks beneath the metaphors, allegories and parables of the scriptures across credal hedgerows for expanded and enlarged perspectives, greater awareness and God consciousness. If every individual in humanity imbibes the above philosophy and behaves accordingly, then the abundant gifts of God to mankind will be applied to serve the needs and purposes of all. Given this, poverty, hunger, fear, strife, war and the vices that create conflict in humanity will be eradicated thereby ushering in peace and harmony in the world. There and then, man will have commenced the arduous spiritual journey to the Land of Canaan, which Plato referred to as the Ideal State and St. Augustine of Hippo called City of God.
By: Jason Osai
Osai is a university lecturer.
