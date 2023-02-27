Niger Delta
BEDC Employs Over 500 Workers In Five Months
The Benin Electricity Distribution Company PLC (BEDC) says it employed 500 staff, mostly youths, across its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti in the last five months.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Human Capital Management of BEDC, Dr Obinna Obi, and made available to newsmen on yesterday in Benin.
Obi said the increase in the employment profile of BEDC was due to the commitment of the new management to embrace the Federal Hovernment’s drive to create jobs.
“With the recruitment done so far, the company staff strength has increased to about 2,600, contributing to the uplifting of the society.
“BEDC as a responsible corporate organisation was using the graduate trainee programme as a contribution towards providing employment to Nigerian youths.
“The gap in our business operations necessitated the employment to give people the opportunity to take up responsibilities to add value to the business growth and revenue generation.
“Successful candidates have been deployed to different sections, where they will be trained in all aspects of the company’s operations”, he said.
According to him, “in BEDC, we make human capacity building a top priority for our employees as we remain committed to a performance work driven culture”.
Niger Delta
Security Agents Hail Peaceful Election In Calabar
Security agencies in Calabar, Cross River State, have commended the peaceful conduct of the presidential election.
The security agencies, comprising the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and Nigeria Correctional Service, made the commendation at a polling unit in Ward 12, Unit 022 in Goldie, Calabar South LGA.
Commenting on behalf of the combined team, ACG James Bassey, Commander NSCDC, Zone L in Port Harcourt, said generally the election had been very peaceful except for minor skirmishes that were promptly handled.
Bassey said although they got intel that some hoodlums were causing problems by preventing boats from moving in the creeks, they handled the situation quite well.
“So far nobody has been arrested for violence, the major challenge some polling units in the state had was that of the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).
“In this polling unit, the BVAS stopped working for some time, it is an innovation and some challenges are expected, with time we will get it right.
“While I commend the synergy among the security agencies, I expect a fair and credible election at the end of the day,” he said.
Similarly, Mr Patrick Umor from the same polling unit, said he could not be accredited because the BVAS could not identify both his fingerprint or recorgnise him facially.
Umor said he voted in the same polling unit in the 2019 general elections and did not see any reason why the BVAS could not accredit him.
He said they also had the challenge of the BVAS in his polling unit as it stopped working due to poor network while the people had to wait for service to return, this delayed voting in my polling unit till past 7:00 p.m.
Earlier, Mr Justin Ebum, Labour Party (LP) Agent of of Ward 8, Unit 042 Federal Housing, Calabar, who spoke to The Tide source at INEC’s office, said he came to the office to find out if the BVAS for his polling unit could be reconfigured or a new one given to them.
Ebum added that eight other Polling Units in Calabar had to come back to INEC office to ask for a reconfiguration or outright change of their BVAS, this is not so good in our electoral process.
“Will they disenfranchise the voters from all these polling units in the state? That would be unfair,” he narrated.
The source reports that due to the malfunction of BVAS in some polling units in the city, voting was prolonged to as late as 7.30 p.m.
Niger Delta
UNICEF Takes Free Medical Outreach To 72 Communities in Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF, has taken free medical outreach to 72 communities in the state.
This was part of activities to commemorate the third anniversary celebration of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration.
The Tide source reports that during the 2022 ravaging floods, UNICEF, through funding of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Central emergency relief fund (Cerf), presented medical relief materials to Bayelsa State Government.
On Friday in Yenagoa, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Igwele, represented by his Personal Assistant, Dr Appah Williams, commended UNICEF for its commitment on medical and related partnership with the state.
On her part, the team leader for UNICEF Harmonised Approach to Cash Transfer (HACT), Mrs Pauline Uko, reiterated the need for a continued partnership in ameliorating the health challenges of Bayelsa people.
She noted that the UN children fund would build on its existing collaborations with the state.
Dr Perebi Adama, the acting team lead for the local government batch of medical professionals on the outreach, said after the medical outreach in Otuabo, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, that about 250 patients were diagnosed and treated of various ailments.
“Men, women, the aged, children, expectant mothers and others were diagnosed and treated of various ailments and diseases like malaria, typhoid, acute diarrhea, cholera, tuberculosis and we also carried out deworming of patients.
“We administered drugs and also carried out vaccination; we did COVID-19 test, immunisation and also carried out rapid diagnosis test.
“Some patients diagnosed with hypertensive and diabetic cases were addressed through pharmacological and non pharmacological measures.
“We also gave out palliatives to cushion the impacts of the 2022 ravaging floods on them,” he said.
Commenting on the free medical programme, Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) of Otuabo community, Mr Arimori Igoniwari, commended UNICEF and the state government for the initiative.
Igoniwari noted that the community had for long been grappling with the difficulties in accessing qualitative and affordable medicare occasioned by lack of equipment in the old existing health centre in the area.
He said they could now better appreciate the partnership of the UNICEF and others.
Also, Mr Neruarua Famous and Mrs Augustine Apaga, beneficiaries of the outreach, thanked Gov. Diri and UNICEF for the initiative.
Theye added that the outreach was an opportunity they had been longing for.
They noted that with this initiative, their health challenges had been treated.
Apart from the free medical care provided, patients were also given mosquito treated nets, soaps, detergent, diapers, toothpaste and brushes as well as slippers.
Niger Delta
Polls: Our Leaders Should Accept This Election Results – CPU
The Protean Secretary-General, Coalition for Peace and Unity (CPU), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has called on politicians to accept the outcome of Saturday’s elections result in the country.
Ojougboh gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on Saturday after casting his votes during the Presidential and National Assembly elections at Ward 6, Polling Unit 13, Alihame, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.
He noted that the CPU had preached the need for a peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria and for the various actors to accept elections results in good faith.
He said there was no doubt that the people had come out en-mass to vote their choice candidates in a free, fare and credible elections.
He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a credible work that had ensured a peaceful elections in the country.
He noted that the people filed out in an orderly manner and patiently waited to cast their votes.
“To be honest, it took me less than 30 seconds to be accredited via the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).
“By my personal assessment, the INEC has done very well and hope they keep it up like this.
“And, like we always said, at the National Coalition for Peace and Unity, our message to everybody is that the outcome of this election is very important to this nation.
“However, whether you win or you lose, it is a win win for everybody and that all leaders must educate their followers, so that whatever the result of the elections, we will remain the same family.
“People should not regard opinion poll result as a serious issue, it is the result that comes out of the elections that is sacrosanct.
“At the end of the elections and the results been released, our leaders should emulate President Goodluck Jonathan like he accepted defeat in 2015 and become glorious and counted as victory for Nigeria”.
He cautioned that the country did not need crises to arise out of the election, adding that every Nigerian should be peace loving and abide by the law.
On his part, the Spokesman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr Charles Aniagwu, also lauded the elections process at Ward 7, Umuocha Primary School, Akumazi, Ika North East where he voted.
According to him, the process was though slow but steady as the people turned out in their large numbers to cast their votes.
“You can see the peace that we have in this environment and we do hope that some politicians would not undermine the process to begin to unleash on our people wherever.
“This is the situation across the state and we do hope that this is for people to make a choice and not to kill or cast aspersion it is indeed the day for all Nigerians to make that choice.
“We have been able to make our submissions as members of different political parties and Nigerians have listened.
“Before we started voting today, we are brothers and sisters and after voting and the result is out, we will remain brothers and sisters”, he said.
According to Aniagwu, it is the Democratic rights of all voters to make their choice.
“Those who are at variance with us are not seeing what we are seeing but from what we see, Atiku and Okowa ticket represents the recovery of the country.
“We are quite convinced that from where we are, from the length and breadth of this country, Atiku and Okowa will carry the day”.
