UNICEF Takes Free Medical Outreach To 72 Communities in Bayelsa

The Protean Secretary-General, Coalition for Peace and Unity (CPU), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has called on politicians to accept the outcome of Saturday’s elections result in the country.

Ojougboh gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on Saturday after casting his votes during the Presidential and National Assembly elections at Ward 6, Polling Unit 13, Alihame, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He noted that the CPU had preached the need for a peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria and for the various actors to accept elections results in good faith.

He said there was no doubt that the people had come out en-mass to vote their choice candidates in a free, fare and credible elections.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a credible work that had ensured a peaceful elections in the country.

He noted that the people filed out in an orderly manner and patiently waited to cast their votes.

“To be honest, it took me less than 30 seconds to be accredited via the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

“By my personal assessment, the INEC has done very well and hope they keep it up like this.

“And, like we always said, at the National Coalition for Peace and Unity, our message to everybody is that the outcome of this election is very important to this nation.

“However, whether you win or you lose, it is a win win for everybody and that all leaders must educate their followers, so that whatever the result of the elections, we will remain the same family.

“People should not regard opinion poll result as a serious issue, it is the result that comes out of the elections that is sacrosanct.

“At the end of the elections and the results been released, our leaders should emulate President Goodluck Jonathan like he accepted defeat in 2015 and become glorious and counted as victory for Nigeria”.

He cautioned that the country did not need crises to arise out of the election, adding that every Nigerian should be peace loving and abide by the law.

On his part, the Spokesman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr Charles Aniagwu, also lauded the elections process at Ward 7, Umuocha Primary School, Akumazi, Ika North East where he voted.

According to him, the process was though slow but steady as the people turned out in their large numbers to cast their votes.

“You can see the peace that we have in this environment and we do hope that some politicians would not undermine the process to begin to unleash on our people wherever.

“This is the situation across the state and we do hope that this is for people to make a choice and not to kill or cast aspersion it is indeed the day for all Nigerians to make that choice.

“We have been able to make our submissions as members of different political parties and Nigerians have listened.

“Before we started voting today, we are brothers and sisters and after voting and the result is out, we will remain brothers and sisters”, he said.

According to Aniagwu, it is the Democratic rights of all voters to make their choice.

“Those who are at variance with us are not seeing what we are seeing but from what we see, Atiku and Okowa ticket represents the recovery of the country.

“We are quite convinced that from where we are, from the length and breadth of this country, Atiku and Okowa will carry the day”.