2023NigeriaDecides Obi Wins All 17 LGAs In Enugu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Enugu State.

Obi polled a total 428,640 votes to defeat other contenders, with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress scoring 15,749 and 4,772 votes, to a distant second and third, respectively.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, polled a total of 1,808 to record the fifth position.

The collation officer of presidential election in Enugu State and Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Maduebibisi Iwe, declared the results of the election.

According to him, a total of 2,112,793 voters were registered for the election, while accredited voters for the election were 482,990.

Scores: APC – 4,772, LP – 428,640, PDP – 15,749 and NNPP – 1,808.

Iwe noted that total valid votes are 456,424, rejected votes 12,467 and total votes cast were 468,891, respectively.

The Labour Party also won all the 17 local government areas of the state in a landslide.