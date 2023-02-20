Nation
Stakeholders Harp On Play-Based Learning For Children
Stakeholders in the Education Sector have called for implementation of play-based learning for children to increase learning outcomes.
The Stakeholders made the call at a Dialogue organised by Development Research and Project Centre(DRPC), under the Ford Foundation Building Programme, in Abuja.
They explained that play-based learning in early childhood care and development (ECCD) is a teaching method that develops children’s social, cognitive and emotional skills and ability to develop relationships with their peers.
The Executive Director DRPC, Dr. Judith-Ann Walker, said, “at national and sub-national level, are we giving enough attention to play for children.
“In practical terms, we know children play at home, and many of us are satisfied with that. But we also know the school environment is one we want the children to engage in because play is a mechanism for learning, development and psycho-social exploration and creativity.
“Our research show that academic materials and research reports do not give attention to ECCD on education.
“If you do a search, it will be difficult to find studies and articles on ECCD. We also did analysis of 2021, 2022 and 2023 budget to bring up the component of funding allocated to ECCD”
Director of Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Folake Olatunji-David, said “the ministry has supported and encouraged teachers capacity building by development of facilitators guide and participants manual with focus on Reggio Emilia and other child centred approaches, improved curriculum, mentoring and support programmes.
Nation
Cleric Charges Christian Youths On Biased Voting
A clergy, Rev. Fr. Bahago Musa, has urged Christian youths to shun voting based on religious and ethnic lines, and vote people with credible characters and track records for growth and development of the country.
Rev. Fr. Musa, who is the Coordinator, Justice Development and Peace Commission in Niger State, gave the charge at a political Summit tagged “Uniting Nigeria: The Role of Christian Youths”, organised by the Niger State Chapter of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Minna, weekend.
While delivery a paper titled, “The Role of Christian Youths”, he explained that politics was not the factor causing division among Nigerians.
According to him, division was caused by politicians who use religion and ethnicity to divide and bring disunity among Nigerians.
He said for Christian youths to contribute to the unity of the country, they must be conscious of the problems confronting the country, participate actively in politics, be disciplined and reject corruption.
“Christians have been left behind because they believe politics is dirty. Instead of seeing it as dirty, you should rather get involved in politics to change the narrative and make impact”, he said.
Musa enjoined Christian youths to participate actively in politics, become cards carrying members and carry along the virtues of love, peace and charity.
Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Emmanuel Danladi, Chairman of YOWICAN in Niger State, said the purpose of the summit was to bring Christian youths together and make them active participants in politics.
He added that the effort was to ensure that Christians make themselves available to participate in politics to achieve equal representation in governance.
In his remarks, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Rev. Yohanna Bulus, said the association had set guidelines for Christians to vote for candidates with credible characters, competencies, capacity and policies.
Bulus, represented by Mr Julius Umaru, urged Christian youths to desist from electoral violence during the forthcoming general elections and exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.
In their separate goodwill messages, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, former Commissioner of Information in Niger, Mr Habila Diko, Director, Research and Strategy of CAN in Niger, said that the consequence of Christian youths seeing politics as a dirty game is that the dirty people in politics would continue to make laws for them.
They called on the youths not to allow themselves to be used for political violence, urging them not to sell their votes, but vote their conscience and vote for people who care about their future.
Nation
Osinbajo Inaugurates 100-Bed Maternal Hospital In Ogun
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday officially inaugurated a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.
The project is a collaboration between the Ogun State Government and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.
In his speech, the Vice President ascribed the development of the project which was made possible through the Sustainable Development Goals to the commitment of the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration.
Osinbajo added that the hospital was a testament to the commitment of the incumbent at the Federal level to the healthcare of women and children in Ogun and the country as a whole.
He further disclosed that the project was linked to the Sustainable Development Goal number 3.
He noted that the event symbolised the tremendous progress that had been made in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in promoting the health and welfare of all the people of the country.
The Vice President added that the hospital remained an investment for the future.
“This center is directly linked to the achievement of the SDG 3 for quality health and well-being for all as well as other cross cutting SDGs.
“This hospital is indeed an investment for the future, a testament to the women and children all over our state.
“This 100-bed Mother and Child center is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities which include two operating centers, recovery rooms, private and general wards, scanning rooms, consultation rooms and laboratories,” the VP said.
“Other facilities include an ultra scan machine and a vaccum extraction delivery set”, he said.
Osinbajo disclosed that an already completed 250-Bed Mother and Child Hospital in Ikenne and a 24- classroom in Ikenne Community High School would soon be commissioned for the use of the people of the local government and the state as a whole.
He also disclosed that the Federal Government had taken some few steps to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the country.
He added that the FG had equally increased access to education, promoted sustainable agriculture and improved infrastructure across the country.
Osinbajo, however, noted that no young person should go through the frustration of joblessness anywhere in the country, hence, a skill acquisition center with a place for the development of human development had been provided.
In his remarks, Gov. Dapo Abiodun commended President Buhari for adopting the Sustainable Development Goal and allowing the state to be a beneficiary of the project.
Abiodun added that the project would further help to reduce maternal and child mortality.
“We have a programme under the Ministry of Health that is called ‘Ibidero’, and that is the programme that allows our indigent women to come to a facility like this and give birth having enrolled in our healthcare programme, you will now give birth without having to pay anything.
In her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulure, commended Abiodun for his support and cooperation in the collective desire of the Federal Government to implement the Sustainable Development Goal.
Adefulure noted that the Federal Government was committed to prioritising key interventions with multiplier effects on multi dimension poverty such as basic health care, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship center.
Nation
Court Disbands Ebubeagu Security Outfit In Ebonyi
A Federal High Court in Abakaliki has disbanded Ebubeagu Security Network in Ebonyi State, South-East Nigeria.
The security outfit was created through legislation by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, following the April 2021 resolution of the South-East Governors’ to set up the outfit in the five states of the region to complement the effort of the security agencies in the fight against the upsurge in crimes.
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, inaugurated the Ebubeagu in December 2021.
The judge, Riman Fatun, in his ruling, declared Ebubeagu’s activities illegal and ordered the State Security Service and the Nigeria Police to collect all the weapons in possession of the security outfit.
Fatun explained that the disbandment was due to the human rights abuses, extortions, illegal arrests and use of firearms allegedly perpetuated by the outfit.
“I hereby declare the Ebubeagu outfit illegal and therefore, it ceases to exist as Ebonyi State House of Assembly has no powers to approve their existence,” he stated.
The court judgement followed a suit filed by a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Abia Onyike, alleging that he was abducted and tortured by Ebubeagu operatives in November 2022 in Abakaliki.
The Commander of the security outfit in the state, Friday Nnanna, who later explained that the former commissioner was arrested by Ebubeagu operatives in error, said however, that he was released immediately after he was identified.
The court, as part of its judgement, ordered the Ebonyi State Government to pay N50 million to Mr Onyike as damages for his abduction and torture by the Ebubeagu.
Counsel to Onyike, Michael Odo, told newsmen that his client approached the court to seek a determination on, “whether the Ebonyi State House of Assembly has the constitutional powers to enact” a law establishing such a security outfit.
“I am happy over the judgement and today, justice has been done to my client”, Mr Odo said.
The counsel to the State Government was not available to speak with reporters after the judgment.
An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Bulus Atsen, told Newsmen that the court ruling was in line with the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended which confers on the federal government the exclusive powers of policing.
“I am inclined to agree with that position to the extent that policing falls under the exclusive legislative list in which case only the Federal Government or the national assembly can legislate on it”, he said.
Atsen, who is also a former chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Branch, said although there have been calls for a constitutional amendment to allow state governments to have their police in the states, the calls have not been heeded yet.
“So, until then, state legislations cannot establish a security outfit in a state or region”, the lawyer stated, citing item 45 in part one of Schedule two of the constitution.
Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the Ebonyi State Government said it would appeal the court ruling.
The State Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, during a press conference in Abakaliki, described the judgement as “a clear case of miscarriage of justice brought about by sheer misapplication and misinterpretation of the law and abuse of court process”.
“The duties of Ebubeagu Security Outfit are that of community policing protected by the laws which are in line with Section 14 of the Constitution that empowers the government of every state to ensure that they take all necessary steps to ensure that the welfare and the security of that state are guaranteed. And they have done that perfectly well,” Mr Orji, a lawyer, said.
“The Government of Ebonyi State will not hesitate to take the matter up to the Supreme Court to know who is right in this circumstance”, he concluded.
