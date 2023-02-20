PHED Set To Connect Kom-Kom Community

Hope is rising for the Kom-Kom Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State as the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc is set to reconnect the community on her network after more than two years of the community being removed from the DisCo’s network.

This development was announced at a joint meeting of the electricity distribution company and the representatives of Kom-Kom communities from Ndoki, Oyigbo Urban, Kom-Kom, Asa and other communities in Oyigbo at the headquarters of the company in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The meeting was at the instance of the PHED to inform stakeholders of the community of her resolve to restore electric power supply to the community.

The management of the DisCo recalled how they worked assiduously for three months daily to bring the community onto the network in 2006, noting that it is wonderful to know that the community is coming back again on the DisCo’s network.

Also, members of the community expressed delight about the fact that the company has considered them and decided to restore power to the community.

They commended what they call “the excellent administrative skills” of the new management, noting that their experience since they walked into the meeting is a testament of the quality of the new leader on the saddle at PHED, recalling that it is a total departure from what they experienced in the past.

The community then thanked PHED and assured that they are willing and ready to provide the required atmosphere and environment needed to enable staff of the company do their work in the community.

They also expressed readiness to pay their electricity bills, assuring that the company has nothing to worry about, as the company will keep to its words of doing the needful.

The management of PHED informed them that with the success of the meeting and the assurances the community has given, the company would move in to commence rehabilitation of the network before the end of the week.

In his remarks, Oyigbo Local Government Chairman, Hon Okechukwu Akara, expressed pleasure that PHED has achieved this feat, and explained that before the end of the week, he would call an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of the community to share the news.