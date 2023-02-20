Rivers
Expert Urges Health Professionals To Embrace AI
As new technologies continue to make waves into the medical industry, a medical doctor has urged Nigerian public health physicians to embrace artificial intelligence(AI).
Delivering the Isaac Oluwole Memorial Lecture at the 39th General Meeting and annual conference of the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) in Port Harcourt, Dr Akinwunmi Fajola said those who embrace AI will thrive in the profession.
He emphasised the new way of thinking and practising that is in tandem with world practices driven by AI.
Fajola said, “AI is going to be the next big thing in public health. SPS is no longer enough because we need to begin to look at the current and modern way of doing things”.
The medical doctor also stressed the need for collaboration, mentorship of younger doctors, as a way of arming them with efficient work ethics and for the future.
For instance, he harped on the need to collaborate with non-professionals, businesses and other stakeholders in the sector that can drive change and innovation.
Fajola, who spoke on the theme, “Public Health Practice: New Challenges, New Opportunities”, observed that with evolving high tech and information boom, medical practitioners need to raise their bar as to meet current challenges.
He stressed, “we need to be looking at those things we have done well, done badly. This is an opportunity to rebrand policy direction. We are set on a journey back to Eden”.
The theme, he further explained, provides a stocktaking process and will motivate doctors for optimal performance.
“We need to evolve with the changing times and try new methods”, Fajola said.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
ITF Trains 120 Rivers Youths On Skills
As part of its responsibility as the leading skills training organisation in Nigerian, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has trained 120 youths of the state in three selected trades.
The Area Manager, ITF, Mrs Ifeyinwa Osagie, who revealed this during the closing/graduation ceremony of National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in Port Harcourt, said the programme was designed by ITF to equip the youths with the requisite skills, knowledge, and attitude needed to create wealth for themselves and the nation at large.
Osagie explained that the 120 youths are from Rivers State and were recruited in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.
According to her, those selected were trained in three selected trades comprising hair dressing, aluminum fabrication, and solar power installation.
She said the selection process was adopted to select six training centers in Rivers State, and were contracted by ITF to train these youths.
The Area Manager further noted that the trainees were exposed to Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) during which they were trained on how to use their newly acquired skills to create wealth thereby reducing unemployment and poverty in the country.
She urged the graduands to see the gesture as once in a lifetime opportunity to be self-reliant and a future employer of labour thereby redeeming themselves from the clutches of poverty.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to encourage organisations that are ready to provide skills to its youths.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Sam Eguma, who represented the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commended the ITF for the programme to reduce unemployment in the state and nation.
Eguma said the State Government was happy and urged the agency to engage youths in the area of oil and gas, especially in welding.
He said one of the standard of the ITF is to regulate training standards and provide need-based Human Capital Development.
In his address, the Director General and Chief Executive of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, who was represented by the Deputy Director, ICT, Mrs Ngozi Emefiele, said NISDP had equipped over 500,000 Nigerians Nationwide and 20,000 from Rivers State with skill for employability and entrepreneurship.
Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of Starter packs to the graduands.
By: Ike Wigodo
Rivers
PHED Set To Connect Kom-Kom Community
Hope is rising for the Kom-Kom Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State as the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc is set to reconnect the community on her network after more than two years of the community being removed from the DisCo’s network.
This development was announced at a joint meeting of the electricity distribution company and the representatives of Kom-Kom communities from Ndoki, Oyigbo Urban, Kom-Kom, Asa and other communities in Oyigbo at the headquarters of the company in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
The meeting was at the instance of the PHED to inform stakeholders of the community of her resolve to restore electric power supply to the community.
The management of the DisCo recalled how they worked assiduously for three months daily to bring the community onto the network in 2006, noting that it is wonderful to know that the community is coming back again on the DisCo’s network.
Also, members of the community expressed delight about the fact that the company has considered them and decided to restore power to the community.
They commended what they call “the excellent administrative skills” of the new management, noting that their experience since they walked into the meeting is a testament of the quality of the new leader on the saddle at PHED, recalling that it is a total departure from what they experienced in the past.
The community then thanked PHED and assured that they are willing and ready to provide the required atmosphere and environment needed to enable staff of the company do their work in the community.
They also expressed readiness to pay their electricity bills, assuring that the company has nothing to worry about, as the company will keep to its words of doing the needful.
The management of PHED informed them that with the success of the meeting and the assurances the community has given, the company would move in to commence rehabilitation of the network before the end of the week.
In his remarks, Oyigbo Local Government Chairman, Hon Okechukwu Akara, expressed pleasure that PHED has achieved this feat, and explained that before the end of the week, he would call an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of the community to share the news.
Rivers
Andoni LG Previously Under Bad Leadership -Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said Andoni people were previously under the yoke of bad leadership which had deprived them the benefits of infrastructure development.
Wike stated this last Friday at the campaign flag-off rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of the state.
He said greedy antics exhibited by some past political leaders in the area was the reason the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road has yet to be completed.
The Governor, however, assured that the governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr Siminialayi Fubara, would attract more development to the area particularly, the completion of the Andoni axis of the Unity Road.
“Already, history has been made today as we drove into Ngo Town for this campaign, because I insisted that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road should be completed”, he said.
Presenting the party’s flag to the candidates, Amb. Desmond Akawor, State Chairman of the PDP, urged Andoni people to deliver winning votes for the party.
In his remark, Fubara urged Andoni people to vote for him and the consolidation team to continue to benefit from the robust infrastructure package of the ‘New Rivers Vision’.
Fubara assured that the consolidation team would work in synergy with the council chairman, political and traditional leadership in the area to sustain security and execute more projects.
Similarly, Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Barr Erastus Awortu, has pledged the support of the people of the area for the Consolidation team.
“Andoni contributed so much for the PDP since 1999, but greedy political godfathers had continued to divert our collective entitlements until Governor Nyesom Wike decided to liberate the area from political oppression,” he said.
“Today, there’s peace in Andoni because Governor Wike liberated us from political oppression and we will reciprocate this gesture by giving our block votes to the Consolidation Team,” he said.
He urged the people to vote Fubara for Governor, Bari Mpigi for Rivers South-East Senatorial Zone, Dagomie Abiante-Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, and Kagbang Ofiks, Andoni State Constituency.
