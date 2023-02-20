Sports
NPFL: Bendel Insurance Tops Group A
Group A leaders, Bendel Insurance, on Wednesday, faced, perhaps, their toughest game of the 2022/23 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), so far, but at the end, they came out 1-0 winners against visiting Nasarawa United.
Nasarawa United were among the top sides in the league last season, but they have been floundering in the seven-week competition, until yesterday.
Led by Coach Abubakar Arikya, Nasarawa United threw everything they had into the game played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, perhaps, looking for their first away win.
But in a Bendel Insurance, who have won all their home games and recorded a couple of away wins, they met a side grilled for success.
The first half of the game ended goalless, but the second half was only seven minutes gone when Ebuka Akobundu got the goal that made the difference.
Insurance will meet second-placed Enyimba in their next game away from home.
Speaking on his side’s loss, Nasarawa United Coach, Arikya, said: “We played well, but we got a result we did not expect. That is football.
“I am proud of my boys because they gave a good account of themselves.
“We will go back to work harder and by the grace of God, we will get a better result in our next match. We intend to be in a position to qualify for the play-off.”
To Insurance’s Coach, Monday Odigie, yesterday’s result showed the stuff his players are made of, saying a lot is being demanded of the players by the tight fixtures.
“It was difficult because this is our second game in just four days and that was why we struggled from beginning to the end.
“We beg the organisers of the league to please consider these boys and make the schedule lighter,” he said.
On the game against Enyimba at the weekend, Odigie said Insurance would approach it without fear.
“It doesn’t matter who our opponent is, but we always try to play well and get a good result. We are taking it one game after the other.”
NCF Reiterates Commitment To Cricket Dev
The Nigeria Cricket Federation on Tuesday said it would pay more attention to the development of the game in the country by investing in training and facilities.
Arising from its 2022 annual general meeting in Abuja, where the board of the federation reviewed policies and decisions ahead of the 2023 calendar, member states suggested strategies, programmes and initiatives that could lead to the growth and development of the sport in Nigeria.
This discussion was centered on how to source for individual and corporate sponsorships for the NCF in order to complement the grant from the International Cricket Council, which is grossly inadequate for the development of the game in Nigeria.
According to the NCF, more beginners and starter kits and high-quality competition equipment will be distributed across states just as training facilities will be constructed in schools.
The NCF also said it would engage more coaches in the various states and also train the games masters and mistresses in the various schools to ensure continuity.
One of the 2023 programmes of the NCF is the fourth edition of its annual U-17 Championship, which has its zonal eliminations completed.
Winners Emerge At First Jos Cross Country Race
Plateau State duo Kefar Williams and Blessing Solomon made history as the first winners of the first National Cross Country Race held at the Rhino Gold Course in Jos on Saturday.
Kefar ran 31:38.30secs to win the race ahead of 2022 national 3000m steeplechase champion Stephen Joshua (31:51.69) and Emmanuel Gwang (32:01.77), who came second and third respectively.
Williams’ time is a personal best for him and a course record.
The Police Sergeant expressed his delight after the race and wants the sports ministry to give distance runners more competitions.
“I believe we can rival the East Africans if we get the same level of attention and support they get,” he said.
For the women’s race, run separately from the men in accordance with international standards, Solomon, the 2022 National Sports Festival 3000m steeplechase champion ran 38:36.12secs to emerge winner ahead of 11-time national 5000/1000m champion Deborah Pam (38:47:37secs) and Grace Danlami.
Pam, the best Nigerian runner at the Gold label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon earlier this month, was delighted to run her first cross country race in Nigeria.
“I am delighted to be part of this historic race. I had to leave Lagos last (Friday) night to be able to run today (Saturday) and happy to finish among the first three,” the 32-year-old, whose husband Emmanuel Gyang finished third in the men’s race, said.
The top three finishers in the men and women’s race went home with N300,000; N200,000 and N100,000 respectively.
Athletes who finished from fourth to 12th also got paid for their efforts.
S’Eagles Assistant Coaches Have No Contract Paper – Peseiro
Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro’s indigenous backroom staff are yet to be paid their salaries and allowances and have not been handed contracts nine months after they were hired by the Nigeria Football Federation, The Tidesports source reports.
The NFF had in a statement on May 15, 2022 announced the appointment of Portuguese Peseiro as the new head coach of the Eagles, after parting ways with Franco-German Gernot Rohr.
Former internationals Finidi George and Salisu Yusuf were named assistants to the European, with Ike Shorunmu the goalkeepers trainer.
Tidesports source learnt that nine months down the line, the indigenous assistant coaches have not been paid for their services and despite many promises by the NFF, they’ve not been handed contracts as well.
“Right now, I don’t even know if I have any contract with the NFF because we have not signed any contract document since they named us assistant coaches last May,” one of the affected coaches, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, told Tidesports source.
“When we played our match against Sao Tome in Morocco, the NFF told us that because of the election (federation election) that was on the way that they could not pay us. Now that the NFF election has come and gone, the federation is telling us to give them some time. Again, after our match against Portugal they refused to pay us. We will have to wait for our 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea Bissau next month to know if we are still part of the team or not.”
Last November, journalist Osasu Obayiwana stated on his Twitter handle that the NFF owed Peseiro, who is on $70,000 monthly, six months salary and were to pay him $420,000 in total.
The $70,000 monthly salary covers Peseiro’s three assistants, while the Nigerian coaches attached to the team are on a different pay arrangement.
