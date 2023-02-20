Sports
NPFL: Obioma Brace Sinks 3Sc
Enyimba striker Chukuwuememka Obioma was on song again for the People’s Elephant on match-day eight of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League, scoring both goals in their 2-0 win over Shooting Stars in Aba on Wednesday, Tidesports source reports.
The striker opened scoring two minutes into the game with a header off a free-kick, before adding the second just before half-time to take his tally to seven goals in eight games.
With a clean sheet and three points from the game, the result moved Enyimba to second in Group A with 16 points while 3SC remained on nine points after eight games.
Plateau United recorded an emphatic 5-0 whitewash of El-Kanemi Warriors in Jos to move into the top-three of Group A with 14 points, and goal difference ahead of Remo Stars dropped to fourth on the table with 14 points after their goalless draw against struggling Kwara United in Ibadan. The draw was Kabiru Dogo’s first game in charge of the Harmony Boys.
In Benin, defender Ebuka Akobundu was the hero for table toppers Bendel Insurance as his second half goal was all that mattered in a 1-0 win over Nasarawa United.
The defender made a dashing run and combined well in the 52nd minute to lash home from the right to ensure the Benin Arsenal moved to 20 points on the table, four points above second-placed Enyimba.
In Group B, Wikki Tourists beat leaders Lobi Stars 2-1 to record their second win of the season, even as other teams within the reach of top spot failed to take advantage.
Sports
NCF Reiterates Commitment To Cricket Dev
The Nigeria Cricket Federation on Tuesday said it would pay more attention to the development of the game in the country by investing in training and facilities.
Arising from its 2022 annual general meeting in Abuja, where the board of the federation reviewed policies and decisions ahead of the 2023 calendar, member states suggested strategies, programmes and initiatives that could lead to the growth and development of the sport in Nigeria.
This discussion was centered on how to source for individual and corporate sponsorships for the NCF in order to complement the grant from the International Cricket Council, which is grossly inadequate for the development of the game in Nigeria.
According to the NCF, more beginners and starter kits and high-quality competition equipment will be distributed across states just as training facilities will be constructed in schools.
The NCF also said it would engage more coaches in the various states and also train the games masters and mistresses in the various schools to ensure continuity.
One of the 2023 programmes of the NCF is the fourth edition of its annual U-17 Championship, which has its zonal eliminations completed.
Sports
Winners Emerge At First Jos Cross Country Race
Plateau State duo Kefar Williams and Blessing Solomon made history as the first winners of the first National Cross Country Race held at the Rhino Gold Course in Jos on Saturday.
Kefar ran 31:38.30secs to win the race ahead of 2022 national 3000m steeplechase champion Stephen Joshua (31:51.69) and Emmanuel Gwang (32:01.77), who came second and third respectively.
Williams’ time is a personal best for him and a course record.
The Police Sergeant expressed his delight after the race and wants the sports ministry to give distance runners more competitions.
“I believe we can rival the East Africans if we get the same level of attention and support they get,” he said.
For the women’s race, run separately from the men in accordance with international standards, Solomon, the 2022 National Sports Festival 3000m steeplechase champion ran 38:36.12secs to emerge winner ahead of 11-time national 5000/1000m champion Deborah Pam (38:47:37secs) and Grace Danlami.
Pam, the best Nigerian runner at the Gold label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon earlier this month, was delighted to run her first cross country race in Nigeria.
“I am delighted to be part of this historic race. I had to leave Lagos last (Friday) night to be able to run today (Saturday) and happy to finish among the first three,” the 32-year-old, whose husband Emmanuel Gyang finished third in the men’s race, said.
The top three finishers in the men and women’s race went home with N300,000; N200,000 and N100,000 respectively.
Athletes who finished from fourth to 12th also got paid for their efforts.
Sports
S’Eagles Assistant Coaches Have No Contract Paper – Peseiro
Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro’s indigenous backroom staff are yet to be paid their salaries and allowances and have not been handed contracts nine months after they were hired by the Nigeria Football Federation, The Tidesports source reports.
The NFF had in a statement on May 15, 2022 announced the appointment of Portuguese Peseiro as the new head coach of the Eagles, after parting ways with Franco-German Gernot Rohr.
Former internationals Finidi George and Salisu Yusuf were named assistants to the European, with Ike Shorunmu the goalkeepers trainer.
Tidesports source learnt that nine months down the line, the indigenous assistant coaches have not been paid for their services and despite many promises by the NFF, they’ve not been handed contracts as well.
“Right now, I don’t even know if I have any contract with the NFF because we have not signed any contract document since they named us assistant coaches last May,” one of the affected coaches, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, told Tidesports source.
“When we played our match against Sao Tome in Morocco, the NFF told us that because of the election (federation election) that was on the way that they could not pay us. Now that the NFF election has come and gone, the federation is telling us to give them some time. Again, after our match against Portugal they refused to pay us. We will have to wait for our 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea Bissau next month to know if we are still part of the team or not.”
Last November, journalist Osasu Obayiwana stated on his Twitter handle that the NFF owed Peseiro, who is on $70,000 monthly, six months salary and were to pay him $420,000 in total.
The $70,000 monthly salary covers Peseiro’s three assistants, while the Nigerian coaches attached to the team are on a different pay arrangement.
