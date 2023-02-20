Sports
Nigerian Football Fund Will Revolutionise NPFL -Experts
Nigerian football followers believe that given the enabling environment, the country’s players can stand their own against the best in the world. According to experts, among the greatest undoing of the Nigerian football ecosystem are the poor facilities and the difficult environment the players ply their trade.
Such difficulties are what the Nigerian Football Fund is out to address.
The Nigerian Football Fund, powered by GTI Group, is a partnership created by the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to create the enabling environment for the league to become a lucrative venture.
Speaking during a parley with journalists in Lagos, on Wednesday Nigerian Football Fund’s Nelson Ine, explained that the Fund will bring in money from the private sector to make the NPFL viable.
He said: “We have a strategic partnership with the NPFL for the development of the league and football generally. That is the arrangement we have with the NFF and the NPFL. It is not a sponsorship per se.”
Ine said the Fund will bring liquidity to energise the NPFL and ensure that it start generating revenue for the clubs, players and everybody involved in the game.
Drawing examples from the English Premier League, which is one of the biggest sports products in the world, Ine said the Nigerian Football Fund will ensure that operators and everybody involved in the game play according to the rules.
“What drives sports and business all over the world is ethics and corporate governance structures; the transparency in the system, and the accountability. You will agree with me that these are things our sports have been struggling with. If you look at sports all over the world, even the EPL, La Liga, and the French league-you find that the top brands in those countries are associated with the league.”
NCF Reiterates Commitment To Cricket Dev
The Nigeria Cricket Federation on Tuesday said it would pay more attention to the development of the game in the country by investing in training and facilities.
Arising from its 2022 annual general meeting in Abuja, where the board of the federation reviewed policies and decisions ahead of the 2023 calendar, member states suggested strategies, programmes and initiatives that could lead to the growth and development of the sport in Nigeria.
This discussion was centered on how to source for individual and corporate sponsorships for the NCF in order to complement the grant from the International Cricket Council, which is grossly inadequate for the development of the game in Nigeria.
According to the NCF, more beginners and starter kits and high-quality competition equipment will be distributed across states just as training facilities will be constructed in schools.
The NCF also said it would engage more coaches in the various states and also train the games masters and mistresses in the various schools to ensure continuity.
One of the 2023 programmes of the NCF is the fourth edition of its annual U-17 Championship, which has its zonal eliminations completed.
Winners Emerge At First Jos Cross Country Race
Plateau State duo Kefar Williams and Blessing Solomon made history as the first winners of the first National Cross Country Race held at the Rhino Gold Course in Jos on Saturday.
Kefar ran 31:38.30secs to win the race ahead of 2022 national 3000m steeplechase champion Stephen Joshua (31:51.69) and Emmanuel Gwang (32:01.77), who came second and third respectively.
Williams’ time is a personal best for him and a course record.
The Police Sergeant expressed his delight after the race and wants the sports ministry to give distance runners more competitions.
“I believe we can rival the East Africans if we get the same level of attention and support they get,” he said.
For the women’s race, run separately from the men in accordance with international standards, Solomon, the 2022 National Sports Festival 3000m steeplechase champion ran 38:36.12secs to emerge winner ahead of 11-time national 5000/1000m champion Deborah Pam (38:47:37secs) and Grace Danlami.
Pam, the best Nigerian runner at the Gold label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon earlier this month, was delighted to run her first cross country race in Nigeria.
“I am delighted to be part of this historic race. I had to leave Lagos last (Friday) night to be able to run today (Saturday) and happy to finish among the first three,” the 32-year-old, whose husband Emmanuel Gyang finished third in the men’s race, said.
The top three finishers in the men and women’s race went home with N300,000; N200,000 and N100,000 respectively.
Athletes who finished from fourth to 12th also got paid for their efforts.
S’Eagles Assistant Coaches Have No Contract Paper – Peseiro
Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro’s indigenous backroom staff are yet to be paid their salaries and allowances and have not been handed contracts nine months after they were hired by the Nigeria Football Federation, The Tidesports source reports.
The NFF had in a statement on May 15, 2022 announced the appointment of Portuguese Peseiro as the new head coach of the Eagles, after parting ways with Franco-German Gernot Rohr.
Former internationals Finidi George and Salisu Yusuf were named assistants to the European, with Ike Shorunmu the goalkeepers trainer.
Tidesports source learnt that nine months down the line, the indigenous assistant coaches have not been paid for their services and despite many promises by the NFF, they’ve not been handed contracts as well.
“Right now, I don’t even know if I have any contract with the NFF because we have not signed any contract document since they named us assistant coaches last May,” one of the affected coaches, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, told Tidesports source.
“When we played our match against Sao Tome in Morocco, the NFF told us that because of the election (federation election) that was on the way that they could not pay us. Now that the NFF election has come and gone, the federation is telling us to give them some time. Again, after our match against Portugal they refused to pay us. We will have to wait for our 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea Bissau next month to know if we are still part of the team or not.”
Last November, journalist Osasu Obayiwana stated on his Twitter handle that the NFF owed Peseiro, who is on $70,000 monthly, six months salary and were to pay him $420,000 in total.
The $70,000 monthly salary covers Peseiro’s three assistants, while the Nigerian coaches attached to the team are on a different pay arrangement.
