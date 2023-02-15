S’ Falcons Arrives Mexico For Invitational Tournment

Following PUNCH’s report that players and officials of the Flamingos were yet to receive their allowances and match bonuses after finishing third at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India last year, the Nigeria Football Federation has paid the team part of their bonuses.

Some of the players told Tidesports source January 10 that they went begging for money to celebrate the Yuletide after the team’s bonuses for qualifying matches against Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia were not paid.

Our correspondent also gathered that the World Cup bonuses for the matches against Chile, New Zealand, USA and Germany were yet to be paid to the officials and players.

“We can’t thank PUNCH enough for being our mouthpiece because after the publication of our plight, we have been paid the bonuses for the qualifiers and transportation,” one of the players, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, said.

Another Flamingos player added, “There has been a lot of positive responses from the NFF and we are expecting more bonuses anytime soon, and I believe by then they will make it public.”

An official of the team added, “We’ve been paid part of our bonuses and we are expecting the rest. The NFF has worked hard to ensure we were paid our qualifying and transport bonuses, but we were told that the Federal Government will pay us soon and they have requested for our bank details. Right now, I am eagerly waiting for the payment of the World Cup bonuses.”

Our correspondent also gathered that players and officials of the women’s national team have also secured their bonuses seven months after camping at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With this development, the Falcons can now fully focus on their preparations for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, beginning with their participation in the inaugural Revelation Cup in Leon, Mexico, which begins today.