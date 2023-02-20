EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home ….As APC PCC Kicks, Demands Arrest Of Publisher

Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has ruled out the possibility of G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciling with the national leadership of the party.

He said the G-5 governors had crossed the rubicon, and are no longer disposed to broker any peace with national leadership of the party.

The governor, who made this assertion during a media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, last Thursday, said no G-5 governor has so far attended the PDP presidential campaign in their respective States.

He explained that contrary to insinuations that the G-5 governors were working at cross-purposes, the group has remained intact and their impact will be felt in the 25th February presidential election.

“Even before Enugu governor received him (Atiku) in Government House, we knew about it. We cannot tell you the approach. Forget about what people are saying, the 25th (February 25 Presidential election) is here. Everybody will see it.

“We can’t do that (reconciliation) again. It’s over. We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe that they have won election, so they don’t need us. I am not ready to sit down again with anybody”, Wike asserted.

He said those who had chosen to ignore the G-5 and other members of the Integrity Group would soon realise their grave mistake after the February 25 Presidential election.

Governor Wike also said he has no apology for hosting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders of the party in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, but declined to mention his preferred presidential candidate.

He said PDP leaders in the State had already taken a position on whom the State will vote for and that decision has been communicated to party stalwarts and supporters ahead of Saturday’s election.

The governor reiterated that he would never leave the PDP, and boasted that he remains one of the most relevant members of the party.

Speaking on the decision of the PDP not to hold its presidential campaign in Rivers State, the governor said members of the Presidential Campaign Council in the State lack honour and are devious.

According to him, after collecting money from some governors to organise the presidential rally, the PCC members who apparently lack capacity to mobilise crowd , decided to cook up an outlandish conspiracy theory of insecurity in the State.

Speaking on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast last Thursday, the governor said his insistence that the old N500 and N1,000 notes ceased to be a legal tender is tantamount to interference with pending lawsuit in the Supreme Court.

He stressed that the president’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reintroduce only the old N200 note into the economy is an affront on the Supreme Court.

He expressed dismay that the president who ideally should be the epitome of rule of law, had regrettably taken deliberate steps to undermine the integrity of the Supreme Court, whose interim injunction on the naira swap matter is still subsisting.

“As far as I am concerned, this is a complete interference, which is not good or our democracy”, he said.

According to the governor, it is hypocritical for the Federal Government to propose out of court settlement with aggrieved States, while at the same time undermining the outcome of the pending suit in Supreme Court.

Governor Wike said he cannot fathom how a policy which the Federal Government claims is intended to help the Nigerian economy, has now turned out to be its albatross.