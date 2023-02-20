Politics
Cash Crunch Won’t Affect 2023 Elections – INEC
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that not all the operations for the conduct of the February 25 and March 11 general elections requires the use of physical cash.
Yakubu allayed concerns on the current Naira scarcity on Saturday in Abuja after a tour of the training centre for INEC ad-hoc staff or presiding officers, and inspection of facilities at the national collation centre at the International Conference Centre (ICC).
There have been concerns that this year’s general elections may be postponed or suffer glitches due to cash crunch in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Naira re-design policy.
Recall that Prof. Yakubu had days ago led a delegation of management of the commission to the CBN headquarters, where the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, assured the commission of the required cash for the elections.
“We visited the CBN last week on the issue of cash for payment of some of the services, not all, some of the services that we are going to engage on election day.
“The bulk of payment for goods and services is made through electronic transfer. But there are certain critical services that will be remunerated by cash; and that’s why we went to the CBN and it’s a small percentage of the budget.
“The Central Bank has assured us that we will not suffer any encumbrances in that regard. So there are no issues with respect to that,” he said.
The INEC boss declared that the commission was ready to conduct the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Yakubu, who expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, assured that by this time next week, Nigerians will be voting in over 176,000 polling units (PUs) for presidential and national assembly elections.
He also said that the choice made by Nigerians for the next president of the country will also be announced at the ICC Abuja.
On the current security situation in the country, he said that protests over cash crunch was a security matter, which will be discussed with security agencies.
He said that the commission has been given assurance by security agencies of their readiness to secure the polling environment across the country.
“As you know, we have our own role clearly cut out and others also have their own roles clearly cut out, but the most important thing is that we’re working together, and the security agencies have assured us that they will secure the environment for elections to hold peacefully nationwide. So, we have no issues in that respect,” he said.
The INEC boss also said that the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, will undertake the signing of the peace accord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the ICC ahead of the Saturday elections.
Speaking on logistics and other processes leading to the elections, he said the commission was good to go as far as transportation and movement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials were concerned.
He stated, “While we’ll deploy our platforms, call it citizens contact centre, where citizens can ask questions, respond to issues or challenges in the field, and will be able to in turn, also respond speedily to give citizens a happy voting experience.
“So this is basically what we have for the media. There will be a place earmarked for those who wish to set up studios to be able to do so. And those of you who wish to bring your outside broadcasting bands will also accredit to bring your outside broadcasting vans.”
Politics
Atiku Has No Credentials To Be Northern Consensus Candidate – NEF
A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Alhaji Seidu Baba says the forum has not adopted former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, as a consensus candidate.
Baba made the clarification last Saturday at a news conference in Abuja.
According to him, though, Atiku has been scheming to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North, NEF has not endorsed him.
He dismissed the claims that the NEF’s 10th Anniversary was to adopt Atiku as the consensus candidate for the North because “Atiku has no credentials to be a sole Northern Presidential candidate”.
Baba said: “There was an attempt to cajole and even force the NEF to adopt him (Atiku), shows how desperate he is.
“Many people believe that although the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-rufai, was condemning Northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.
“There is no way Atiku can be a Northern candidate because he does not know them and we do not know him.
“It is believed Atiku got wind of his rejection, the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative.
“Atiku has not been seen as somebody who is close to the North, because he has not been fair to us.”
Politics
2023: Abia Security Agencies Declare Preparedness For Peaceful Polls
Security agencies in Abia State have declared that they are fully prepared to discharge their constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of residents during the forthcoming elections.
This is as they on Saturday embarked on what they called ‘Operation ‘Show of Force’ in all three senatorial districts in the state.
Addressing newsmen in Umuahia during the exercise, Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, said necessary security measures had been put in place to ensure that the forthcoming polls were hitch-free in every part of the state.
The CP who was flanked by the Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi, and heads of other agencies, gave quit notice to hoodlums plotting to foment trouble during the elections.
He said that Abia was not safe for anybody hatching any plans to disrupt the election as such an attempt would be suicidal.
“ My advice to hoodlums is to relocate from Abia because the state will be too hot for them. Those who want to foment troubles during the election should leave now because we won’t allow them.
“ We are ready for the elections and we have planned properly to ensure the security of lives and property of residents.
“ Logistically we are ready, and we are combat-ready. That’s why we are on this confidence-building patrol to reassure residents of their protection.”
On the sit-at-home order by Finland- based self-acclaimed freedom fighter, Simon Ekpa, in South East during the election days, the CP urged residents to disregard the order which, he noted, serves no good purpose.
The police boss said that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and every critical stakeholder in the zone had already disowned the issuers of the purported sit-at-home order which he said was not in the interest of the zone.
He, however, said that security agencies were not taking anything for granted, hence the show of force patrol and other stringent security measures put in place to ensure nobody disrupts the forthcoming elections in the state.
The CP who identified Umunneochi Local Government Area as a flash point due to its multi-border points said special security arrangements had been put in place for the border LGA.
He, however, assured that all security agents involved in election duties had been trained on proper conduct in line with their professional ethics and rules of engagement.
Lending his voice, Brigadier Gen. Adetuyi, said that although Abia was relatively peaceful, nothing would be left to chance, adding that all security agencies in the state were synergising to ensure adequate security of lives and property.
“While Abia State is observed to be relatively calm, largely due to many effective operations by the various security agencies, the security situation remains unpredictable”, he said.
He noted that the threats by some elements to prevent election in South East geopolitical zone presented “a real challenge that requires aggressive posture through precursor operations in order to neutralize it.
“This informs the call for the conduct of a joint show of force march by all security agencies in the South East geopolitical zone, including Abia State, as part of the plans and preparations for the successful conduct of the election.
“This is necessary to dominate and be seen to dominate the entire state in the days leading to the elections”, he said.
The Department of State Services, DSS, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; and the Federal Road Safety Corps were also involved in the joint patrol personally supervised by the CP and the Brigade Commander.
Politics
Obaseki Lacks Power To Order My Arrest – Oshiomhole
A former Governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has chided his successor, Godwin Obaseki for calling for his arrest for allegedly instigating the protests that erupted in the state because of the new naira notes controversy.
Oshiomhole, while speaking to journalists in Benin City on Saturday, stated that Obaseki did not have the power to order the arrest of a citizen and that his position was part of the reasons people had reservations about state police which could easily be abused by some state governors.
He said, “The law is very clear. If a crime has been committed, it is up to the security agencies to investigate, and if they find the need to invite people for questioning, they will definitely do so.
“The police have not, and I will be surprised if they have now degenerated to taking orders from a politician who is faced with the crisis of confidence while the people have been voting against him.
“There are huge issues of the legitimacy of his government and he thinks that he can order police to arrest whoever he considers to be his political opponent.
“But let me say that Obaseki is a victim of his own double standard. He says one thing today, he does another the following day.
“I think Obaseki after embarrassing the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, when he accused him of printing billions of naira to share for states by way of federation account and that Emefiele’s policies are going to destroy the naira even as he admitted that the money was being shared to state governments.
“So Obaseki wanting to make money out of this hardship suddenly became pro-CBN governor, defending anti-people policies, where your people are groaning and he has made the wrong assumption that Edo people do not know their right from their left.”
On the new naira controversy, Oshiomhole said, “In the course of campaigning, it is painful when I hear people complain to me about the challenges they are having. I have never hesitated in denouncing it and I will continue to denounce it because it is not the policy of APC.
“So I think it is wrong for Obaseki, with all due respect to his very high office, to throw allegations without attempting to show any proof,” he added.
Trending
-
Niger Delta12 hours ago
African Leaders Commit To Implementing Macro-Economic Output Report
-
Politics12 hours ago
10 States Ask S’Court To Void Buhari’s Directive
-
Business12 hours ago
Fuel Subsidy Now Above N400bn Monthly – NNPCL
-
News11 hours ago
INEC, Security Agencies To Meet Over Naira Protests
-
Rivers13 hours ago
Expert Urges Health Professionals To Embrace AI
-
Education12 hours ago
Ikpeazu Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To Enhance Educational Sector
-
Sports10 hours ago
NPFL: Bendel Insurance Tops Group A
-
Nation12 hours ago
Cleric Charges Christian Youths On Biased Voting