Wabote Has Revolutionised NCDMB To Global Status – MOSIEND

Following the positive impact created in the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) by its Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Leadership of the Movement For the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND) said the secretary has revolutionised the Board to a global status.

MOSIEND also described the Board’s secretary as a technocrat per excellence and a seasoned administrator.

“Wabote is a technocrat per excellence and a seasoned administrator who’s birth should be celebrated across the land”, MOSIEND said.

This was contained in a statement by the National President, MOSIEND, Ambassador Kennedy Tonjo West, and made available to The Tide.

West noted that Wabote as Head of NCDMB, has in no small measure transformed the Board to a global status, causing even technologically advanced countries to learn from the Nigerian model.

“The policy framework put in place by Engr. Simbi Wabote-led administration has created unprecedented business opportunities for industry players, generated employment for thousands of hitherto jobless youths, and created opportunities for many to acquire skills that will make them employable and also set enviable standards in the path of development”, the statement said.

MOSIEND described the NCDMB helmsman as a patriot, who is commited to his assignment and dexterous in his approach to issues.

“The torrent of awards given to Engr Wabote across the globe in recognition of his outstanding performance in service speaks volumes, and we are so proud to walk the earth with Simbi at this time and pray greater grace, wisdom and sound health to enable him continue in the delivery of his responsibilities”, MOSIEND stated further.

West further said Engr Wabote is a shinning light and mentor to thousands of youths across the length and breadth of the Niger Delta region and on this auspicious occasion of his birthday.

“On his birthday, we join his well wishers to thank God for His faithfulness upon his life. Engr Simbi Wabote is a rare gem that ordinarily should be drafted in to take the reins of leadership and steer the region out of prevailing economic quagmire and continuous developmental setback.

“Simbi Wabote is a worthy Ambassador who has shown good example and has conducted himself very well in public office,’’ West concluded.

By: Chinedu Wosu