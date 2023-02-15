Rivers
Wabote Has Revolutionised NCDMB To Global Status – MOSIEND
Following the positive impact created in the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) by its Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Leadership of the Movement For the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND) said the secretary has revolutionised the Board to a global status.
MOSIEND also described the Board’s secretary as a technocrat per excellence and a seasoned administrator.
“Wabote is a technocrat per excellence and a seasoned administrator who’s birth should be celebrated across the land”, MOSIEND said.
This was contained in a statement by the National President, MOSIEND, Ambassador Kennedy Tonjo West, and made available to The Tide.
West noted that Wabote as Head of NCDMB, has in no small measure transformed the Board to a global status, causing even technologically advanced countries to learn from the Nigerian model.
“The policy framework put in place by Engr. Simbi Wabote-led administration has created unprecedented business opportunities for industry players, generated employment for thousands of hitherto jobless youths, and created opportunities for many to acquire skills that will make them employable and also set enviable standards in the path of development”, the statement said.
MOSIEND described the NCDMB helmsman as a patriot, who is commited to his assignment and dexterous in his approach to issues.
“The torrent of awards given to Engr Wabote across the globe in recognition of his outstanding performance in service speaks volumes, and we are so proud to walk the earth with Simbi at this time and pray greater grace, wisdom and sound health to enable him continue in the delivery of his responsibilities”, MOSIEND stated further.
West further said Engr Wabote is a shinning light and mentor to thousands of youths across the length and breadth of the Niger Delta region and on this auspicious occasion of his birthday.
“On his birthday, we join his well wishers to thank God for His faithfulness upon his life. Engr Simbi Wabote is a rare gem that ordinarily should be drafted in to take the reins of leadership and steer the region out of prevailing economic quagmire and continuous developmental setback.
“Simbi Wabote is a worthy Ambassador who has shown good example and has conducted himself very well in public office,’’ West concluded.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Rivers
ASALGA Team Lauds RSG Over Emohua – Abalama-Tema Junction Road
A community development group in the Asari Toru Local Government Area, The Asalga Team, has lauded the Rivers State Government for the ratification of contract award for the reconstruction and dualisation of the Emohua to Abalama to Tema junction road.
In a statement issued on Monday, 13/02/2023, the leadership of the group expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his magnanimity in expanding the scope of reconstruction of the road to a dual carriageway with streetlights.
The statement signed by Chief Aroloyeteim Brown, Hon. Alakeidiema Atiegoba and Hon. Awongo Ikalama also thanked the State Commissioner of Works, Dr. Dax George-Kelly Alabo and other eminent sons and daughters of Kalabari kingdom for their immense contribution to the realisation of the project.
“We the members of the ASALGA TEAM are highly elated and particularly thankful to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and members of the State Executive Council for the award of the contract to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and approval of an irrevocable standing payment order of N4 billion naira monthly for 18 months. With such concrete steps, we are confident of high quality project delivery on schedule,” they said.
The group noted that the expanded scope of work on the Emohua-Abalama- Tema junction road project will add tremendous value to the socioeconomic development of the Kalabari people.
“We assure the Rivers State Government of our commitment to ensure that the contractors, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, are given all the needed assistance to achieve successful completion of the project,” the group further said.
The group also called on all the communities and users of the road to ensure total cooperation and compliance with the requirements of the Government and the contractors to achieve unhindered progress of work on the project.
Rivers
Elder Statesman Demands Inclusion Of Traditional Rulers In NDDC Board
Following the inauguration of the new Management Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), an elder statesman in the region, Rev. Sokari Soberekon, has called for the inclusion of traditional rulers in the commission’s Board.
Soberekon, who stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently, said the inclusion of traditional rulers would enable the commission to be in touch with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.
According to him, “it is a way of creating a cordial relationship between the people and the NDDC, because the traditional rulers are representatives of the people”.
The octogenarian said the situation would also enable the people to benefit from the activities of the commission as projects that have direct bearings to the people will be executed.
“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to review the law setting up the NDDC, so that traditional rulers can be included in the board”, he said.
He said in the alternative, a new commission can be created for the development of the region.
The elder statesman also decried the level of underdevelopment of Oloibiri in Bayelsa State where oil was shipped in commercial quantities in 1958 and stressed the need for government to develop the community.
By: John Bibor
Featured
Form Study Groups, VC Charges Students
Vice Chancellor VC of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has urged new students of the 2022/2023 academic session to form Study Groups in order to enhance their studiousness towards attaining their goals as students in the university.
He stated that the University has zero tolerance for such vices as cultism, examination malpractices, and indecent dressing, noting that “those caught in these disgraceful acts would be thrown out of the institution”.
The VC, who gave the charge recently during their orientation as students of the university, implored them to form study groups for the purpose of building themselves positively as students.
“You can participate in social activities, but that is secondary. Remember that your studies remains the primary objective of your coming to the University.
“Form study groups that would be beneficial to you, and report anyone who pressurizes you to join cult groups”, he said.
Prof. Onuchuku, who promised better services to the students, described them as “key and valued clients of the institution”, and charged them “to respect constituted authority, obey rules and regulations and portray yourselves as University students within and outside the campus”.
He congratulated the students for being among those offered admission out of the over twenty thousand candidates who subscribed to the University.
Onuchuku reminded the newly admitted students that they were sent to study, graduate on record time and make their parents and guardians proud, promising them that their lives would be better tomorrow, “if you decide now to take your studies seriously”.
The event, put together by the Students’ Affairs Unit, featured short presentations on regulations, and requirements for graduation within the stipulated time by the Registrar, Mr Donald Okogbaa; School fees payment and studentship, by the Bursar, Mr Victor Karibi Ikiriko, who was represented by Dr Chuku; and use of the University Library, by the Librarian, Dr Emmanuel Okwu.
There was also presentations on Academic Programmes, by the Director, Academic Planning, Professor Joseph Kinanee; Use of ICTC, by the Director, ICTC, Professor Priye Iyalla Amadi; and on Health Issues and the University Environment, by Director, Health Services, Dr Precious Gbeneol.
The Dean, Students’ Affairs, Dr Philemon Iyagba, in a vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to all who made the day a memorable one.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Trending
-
News4 days ago
New Naira Notes: NECA Advises On Way Forward
-
Nation4 days ago
Scarce New Naira Notes After CBN Deadline Creates Uncertainty
-
Crime/Justice2 days ago
Elections: PWDs Demand Inclusion In Electoral Processes, Access To Polling Units
-
Sports2 days ago
B’ League: Kwara Falcons, 11 Others To Battle For Title
-
News4 days ago
We’ll Harness Your Potentials, Fubara Assures Eleme People
-
Sports4 days ago
W/Cup Qualifiers: Rivers Hoopers Dominate NBBF National Camp Invitation
-
Ict/Telecom2 days ago
Expert Tasks INEC On Urgent BVAS Upgrade
-
Business2 days ago
Central Bank Lacks Solution To Naira Crisis – NECA