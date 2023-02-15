Featured
Form Study Groups, VC Charges Students
Vice Chancellor VC of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has urged new students of the 2022/2023 academic session to form Study Groups in order to enhance their studiousness towards attaining their goals as students in the university.
He stated that the University has zero tolerance for such vices as cultism, examination malpractices, and indecent dressing, noting that “those caught in these disgraceful acts would be thrown out of the institution”.
The VC, who gave the charge recently during their orientation as students of the university, implored them to form study groups for the purpose of building themselves positively as students.
“You can participate in social activities, but that is secondary. Remember that your studies remains the primary objective of your coming to the University.
“Form study groups that would be beneficial to you, and report anyone who pressurizes you to join cult groups”, he said.
Prof. Onuchuku, who promised better services to the students, described them as “key and valued clients of the institution”, and charged them “to respect constituted authority, obey rules and regulations and portray yourselves as University students within and outside the campus”.
He congratulated the students for being among those offered admission out of the over twenty thousand candidates who subscribed to the University.
Onuchuku reminded the newly admitted students that they were sent to study, graduate on record time and make their parents and guardians proud, promising them that their lives would be better tomorrow, “if you decide now to take your studies seriously”.
The event, put together by the Students’ Affairs Unit, featured short presentations on regulations, and requirements for graduation within the stipulated time by the Registrar, Mr Donald Okogbaa; School fees payment and studentship, by the Bursar, Mr Victor Karibi Ikiriko, who was represented by Dr Chuku; and use of the University Library, by the Librarian, Dr Emmanuel Okwu.
There was also presentations on Academic Programmes, by the Director, Academic Planning, Professor Joseph Kinanee; Use of ICTC, by the Director, ICTC, Professor Priye Iyalla Amadi; and on Health Issues and the University Environment, by Director, Health Services, Dr Precious Gbeneol.
The Dean, Students’ Affairs, Dr Philemon Iyagba, in a vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to all who made the day a memorable one.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Featured
Naira Swap: CBN Insists On February 10 Deadline … Threatens To Arrest, Jail PoS Agents Charging Above N200 For Cash Swap
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (BN), Godwin Emefiele, has said that there was no need to shift the February 10, 2023 deadline set for the swap of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 Naira notes.
He said this yesterday during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the monetary and currency redesign policy of the bank.
He said, “The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents.
“There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10.”
This comes as the Supreme Court had earlier restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline for the currency swap.
A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, had granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria and commercial banks from implementing last Friday terminal date for the old naira notes.
Also, The International Monetary Fund, last week, counselled the CBN to extend the February 10 deadline for swapping old naira notes with the redesigned ones.
The IMF gave the counsel in the wake of the challenges faced by Nigerians across the country over the banknote swap process.
The IMF said in a statement, “In light of hardships caused by disruptions to trade and payments due to the shortage of new banknotes available to the public, in spite of measures introduced by the CBN to mitigate the challenges in the banknote swap process, the IMF encourages the CBN to consider extending the deadline, should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10, 2023 deadline.”
However, the CBN governor insisted that there was no need to shift the deadline.
He also threatened that Point of Sale (PoS) agents who charge above N200 for the CBN cash swap programme would be arrested and jailed.
Emefiele further said that the PoS operators can come to the CBN to be compensated for any extra cost incurred in getting the new notes rather than charging a higher fee on customers.
Featured
G5 Is Not Dead, Set For Action -Wike …Says My Hands Are Clean, Free Of Blood
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.
So, no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet are anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, Governor Wike assured them that they will never come near knowing their next line of action.
Governor Wike stated this at St. Paul’s Primary School Field, in Ahoada Town, venue of the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Ahoada East Local Government Area, yesterday.
Governor Wike described Senator Lee Maeba, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the States as an illiterate for claiming that the G-5 is dead. He said it is preposterous for a clueless man who sold oil block allocated to him and took the proceeds to Chicago, United State, where he spent it to destroy a family of a kinsman from Khana Local Government Area to talk about the G-5.
The governor insisted that in politics, there is time to always appear in public to indulge in talks, and having satisfactorily maximised that time, the group has withdrawn into silence to activate requisite political actions because 25th February 2023 is in view.
“You people say G-5 is dead. We that you said are dead are not worried. But, you that is alive is worried. We are not talking again, we are not worried. Yet you are worried. You fail to realise that in politics there is time for talking and time for action. Action has started and 25th February is the D-day.
“You can never know what our plans and strategies are no matter how you people pressurise us, we will not disclose our strategy. The more you look, the less you see.”
Replying to the allegations of threat to the life of members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, as claimed by Dr. Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the group, governor Wike wondered why it is only Dr. Sekibo and his group raising false alarm about insecurity in Rivers State.
Governor Wike informed that both presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, had campaigned in Rivers State, enjoyed logistics provided by the State government and never complained of any threat to life.
He also said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is expected to campaign in Rivers State on Wednesday, because the party had applied and gotten a venue approved for them without any of them complaining of insecurity or threat to their life.
Governor Wike, who insisted that Rivers State is the most peaceful State in the federation and that nobody can toil with it, told Dr. Sekibo to stop deceiving PDP governors who he is collecting money from on the pretense that he will mobilise people for the campaign rally for PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
The governor gave Dr. Abiye Sekibo 24 hours to tell the world what he knows about the death of Chief Aminasoari Kala (AK) Dikibo, the former Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP.
Governor Wike also asked him to tell the world who killed Chief Gospel Biobele a day after he wrote the petition against his nomination as Minister of Transport.
The expected explanation, governor Wike said should also include why late Justice Kayode Eso of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up by former governor Chibuike Amaechi indicted him as head of cultists in his report and why former president Olusegun Obasanjo sacked him from his cabinet.
Governor Wike asserted that his hands are clean because he has never and will not involve in bloodletting activities and wondered the basis of Dr. Sekibo’s allegation of threat to life.
The governor pointed out that, in all political ramifications, he has always defeated Dr. Abiye Sekibo and his co-travelers since the 2007 and will continue to beat them to the game.
The governor, who enumerated the several projects executed by his administration in Ahoada-East, urged them to vote massively for the PDP governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly candidates.
Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara expressed appreciation to the Ekpeye people for their large turnout and noted that it confirms their love for governor Wike and are ready to work for him.
Fubara stated that since they trust governor Wike, not only because he is their in-law but as a trusted leader who has executed several development projects in the area, they should also trust who he is supporting to be the governor of the state after him.
He promised that his administration when elected will continue to execute development projects in the area and develop the capacity of the youths, while working with Ekpeye traditional and political leaders to sustain peace.
Performing the presentation of party’s flags to the candidates, Rivers State chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor urged Ekpeye people to vote the best of the best that the party has chosen to contest the forthcoming 2023 general election.
In her speech, deputy governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who is also the candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District, spoke on behalf of other candidates and thanked the people for their overwhelming support.
She assured that they will remain resolute walking in the footsteps of governor Wike, attract more project to Ekpeye land and offer quality representation when they win.
On his part, the former Deputy Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche said no Ekpeye person will abandon the PDP and support any candidate of other parties.
Rt. Hon. Nwuche noted that Ekpeye people are grateful to governor Wike for the numerous projects executed in the area and enacting actual development of Rivers State.
The Rivers State governor accompanied by Fubara and other PDP leaders had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye land, Sir Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo in his palace in Ahoada.
Featured
Army Denies Plotting Against Democracy
The Nigerian military has denied speculations that some serving officers met with one of the presidential candidates in the forthcoming elections.
It also described as “malicious propaganda” the notion that the alleged meeting was held as part of moves to disrupt the elections and staged coup d’etat.
These were contained in a statement issued by by the acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, on Saturday.
The statement partly read,” The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.
“The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.”
Gusau said the military was loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic and would never engage in any activity that was contrary to its provisions.
He also said the military remained non-partisan and would not engage in the alleged shenanigans.
He said, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.
“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy”.
The statement added, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims”.
Meanwhile, the Unity Advocacy Group has expressed concern over the speculations that the military was planning to disrupt the elections and plot a coup d’etat, saying the speculation has the capacity to cause more tension in an already politically charged atmosphere.
The group believed that the claim could set the nation on fire if allowed to slide.
In a statement on Saturday by the group’s convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, the group warned politicians against making unsavory comments, adding that they should allow “the will of God prevail in the ongoing political process.”
The statement read, “We as a group are deeply concerned about the underground plots by some disgruntled elements to derail our march to a stable democracy.
“We are concerned the more, of attempts to draw the Armed forces of Nigeria into the political arena. This is capable of setting the nation on fire.
“UAG is not here to defend anyone, or any of the political parties, but to advise politicians to allow the will of God prevail in the ongoing political process. They must learn how to give and take.
“From our observation, the military, already engaged in various operations aimed at restoration of peace, will continue to support the growth of our nascent democracy. Drawing them into the political arena is a disservice and must stop”.
