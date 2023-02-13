Sports
W/Cup Qualifiers: Rivers Hoopers Dominate NBBF National Camp Invitation
Nigeria Basketball Federation has invited 21 players to the D’Tigers camp for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in Luanda, Angola.
The list includes 19 home based players and two foreign based Pros who are free agents in the US.
The invited players are expected to report to camp on Sunday 12 February in Abuja for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers which holds from 24-26 February.
Rivers Hoopers’ players tops the list of invited players: Johnson Anaiye, Micheal Daramola, Adebayo Oduleye, Vincent Nwaiwu, Chibuzor Njoku and Victor Koko all made list.
Kwara Falcons quartet Tolani Buhari, Kareem Joseph, Victor Ezeh and Dada Samuel who helped the team to win the NBBF league in November all received their maiden call ups.
Okiki Micheal (Gombe Bulls) and Ibe Agu (Nigeria Customs) who were part of the August window in Rwanda make a return to the national team.
Olatunji Graham and Edenchukwu Derrick are the two foreign based players invited to the D’Tigers camp.
The team will be coached by the head coach of Rivers Hoopers Ogoh Odaudu and assisted by Kwara Falcons head coach Baban Jubril and former Gombe Bulls head coach Abdulrahman Mohammed.
The camp is scheduled to hold from 12th – 21st February 2023 at the indoor sports hall of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
With five slots up for grabs from the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIBA World Cup,Nigeria will play agaisnt Coted Ivoire, Guinea and Angola.
Full list
Johnson Anaiye (Hoopers),
Tolani Buhari (Falcons)
Okiki Micheal (Bulls)
Kareem Joseph (Falcons)
Micheal Daramola (Hoopers)
Odufuwa Kanyinsola (Bulls)
Olatunji Graham (USA/Free agent)
Wisdom Anyoaha (Bulls )
Abdulwahab Yakubu (Bulls)
Ibe Agu (Customs)
Victor Ezeh (Falcons)
Adebayo Oduleye (Hoopers)
Abah Patrick (Benue Braves)
Edenchukwu Derrick 3 (USA/Free Agent)
Nnoruka Francis (Pillars)
Vincent Nwaiwu (Hoopers)
Dada Samuel (Falcons )
Chinedu Chimbou (Pillars)
Chibuzor Njoku (Hoopers)
Israel Otobo (Customs)
Victor Koko ( Hoopers )
Stakeholders Seek Take-Off Of PH Real Madrid Academy
Passionate appeal has gone to the Rivers State Government for the commencement of the prestigious Port Harcourt Real Madrid academy conceived and established by the Governor of the State Chief Nyesom Wike.
The academy was designed to promote, develop sports and create employment not only in Rivers State but Nigeria at large.
Consequently, Nigerians, mostly parents and students that have been admitted has sent passionate appeal to His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike through the State Commissioner for Sports to start academy session to fulfill the aims and objectives.
The academy which had one of the best sporting and skills acquisition facilities in Africa was scheduled to commence full academy session precisely last year September.
Speaking to one of the best grassroots coach in Rivers State, John Adikisam, said the immediate take off will attract sports tourism to the State and economic advancement.
“ As a coach I am appealing to the State Government to start the academy because the children have almost forfeited one academic session after their admission and is not good for the children and other employees that are patiently waiting.
“It is not in doubt that the students and employees are fraustrated due to the delay. Even we coaches are also worried because the zeal of training young lads is gradually going down.
“ We will be very happy if the Governor Kick start the school before he leaves office, honestly it will be one of the best legacies of Governor Wike’s administration”, Adikisam said.
Grassroots footballer in Port Harcourt, Okon Andrew, has also appeal to the State Governor to kick start the school, saying that hoodlums have started to vandalise the facilities as it seemed to be abandoned.
“You know if a facilities is not in use there are tendencies of been vandalised by hoodlums and thieves they will see it as their source of revenue.
“I join other meaningful Nigerians to passionately appeal to Rivers State Government to commence the school”. he said.
It will recalled that the commissioner for sports in Rivers State, Barrister Christopher Green, precisely August last year reiterated that academy activities of the school will start September 2022, saying that 40 boys and 20 girls within the ages of 9-12 will start the school.
“Our academic session will start September, it will run normal Nigerian school calendar and those who passed the screening will start orientation at the end of this month (August 2022).
“I want to tell you that the facilities in the Real Madrid academy in Port Harcourt are of world class standard, especially, the security network system which can be rated as one of the best in the world.
“The Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a nationalist, that is why the screening was open for all Nigerian children,” Hon. Green said.
The commissioner further revealed that the academy would send 11 exceptional players to Europe every year and that admission process will also be done annually.
“Apart from football, there is also vocational department for students who may not cope to learn skills,” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
SWAN President, Sirawoo, Bags Doctorate Degree In Mass Communication
The National President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Sir Honour Sirawoo has bagged a doctorate degree in Mass Communication.
Sir Honour Sirawoo is among the graduands during the 8th Convocation of Imo State University, Owerri which took place last Saturday at the convocation ground inside the institution.
An excited Sirawoo described this feat as a step taken to enable him improve in knowledge so as to make further improvement in the area of Sports development.
“I am delighted and I thank God Almighty for giving me the opportunity to accomplish this task” Sirawoo started.
“The feat will strengthen me in this profession, and further give me an opportunity to make significant contributions towards the practice of Sports Journalism in Nigeria and beyond “ he concluded.
Prior to completing his thesis for the Doctorate Degree in Mass Communication, Sirawoo had earlier completed his Masters Degree in Mass Communication in same institution in the year 2017.
He will be looking forward to presenting his inaugural lecture soon, which will be centred on including Sports Journalism as a course of study in Nigerian higher institutions.
NSF 2022: States Lose Medals After Investigation
After ‘thorough investigation’ of the allegation that some states were awarded more medals than they earned at the 2022 National Sports Festival hosted by Delta State, it has emerged that most of the states actually earned their positions on the final medals table.
Rivers State, however, dropped from sixth to seventh position, according to a source close to the committee set up by the sports ministry to investigate allegations of medals padding at the festival.
At the end of the 21st National Sports Festival, some states raised the alarm that the number of medals awarded to them was more than what their athletes actually won.
This prompted Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, to set up the committee.
though they lost some medals.
“Maybe, next time, technical officials in the various sports federations will be involved in collating the medals for an accurate figure,” the official stated.
The Tidesports source recalls that Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, was among officials, who blew the whistle on the alleged medals padding at the end of Delta 2022 National Sports Festival.
“I was told verbally that my protest warranted an inquest, which led to the discovery of some discrepancies.
“At that point, I was vindicated, but a proper job was not done because they only touched on two states.
