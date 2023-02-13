Sports
Bayelsa United Appeal To IMC Over Sanction, Fine
Bayelsa United, on Monday, disclosed that they have appealed the sanction imposed on the club by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) over alleged assault of an assistant referee at the Samson Siasia Stadium during a league match on February 1, 2023.
Following the incident, the IMC ordered a deduction of three points and three goals from Bayelsa United as penalty for breaching Rule B8:21, C11 and B13:52 during the matchday five game.
In its defence, the club said that contrary to the allegation of poor security at the venue, it provided funds to the Bayelsa State Football Association to ensure that security were on ground and other related logistics.
This was contained in a statement by Bayelsa United’s Media Officer, Hananeel Jackson, and made available to Tidesports source yesterday, reads: “The State FA provided 35 police officers for the purpose of ensuring and enhancing security at the stadium… the number was much more than the 30, which was earlier agreed to by both teams in the pre-match meeting.
“Preliminary report by the Police that were on ground indicates that the assault on the match official, Assistant Referee Two, Ojeleye Ebenezer, was the action of a hoodlum, who deceitfully gained access to the area pretending to be a local aid/guide of visiting teams.
“He also accompanied the visiting team to the pre-match meetings and to the stadium for the match, hence reasonably convinced everyone that he was rendering assistance to them, thereby hiding his intent and purpose.”
The club named the assailant as Mr. Joseph Zidougha Odede, popularly known as One Man Riot, saying “he is not related to Bayelsa United FC, has never been a member of the supporters club, whose dress code is navy blue shirt and white, as seen in the attached video on the appeal.”
Stakeholders Seek Take-Off Of PH Real Madrid Academy
Passionate appeal has gone to the Rivers State Government for the commencement of the prestigious Port Harcourt Real Madrid academy conceived and established by the Governor of the State Chief Nyesom Wike.
The academy was designed to promote, develop sports and create employment not only in Rivers State but Nigeria at large.
Consequently, Nigerians, mostly parents and students that have been admitted has sent passionate appeal to His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike through the State Commissioner for Sports to start academy session to fulfill the aims and objectives.
The academy which had one of the best sporting and skills acquisition facilities in Africa was scheduled to commence full academy session precisely last year September.
Speaking to one of the best grassroots coach in Rivers State, John Adikisam, said the immediate take off will attract sports tourism to the State and economic advancement.
“ As a coach I am appealing to the State Government to start the academy because the children have almost forfeited one academic session after their admission and is not good for the children and other employees that are patiently waiting.
“It is not in doubt that the students and employees are fraustrated due to the delay. Even we coaches are also worried because the zeal of training young lads is gradually going down.
“ We will be very happy if the Governor Kick start the school before he leaves office, honestly it will be one of the best legacies of Governor Wike’s administration”, Adikisam said.
Grassroots footballer in Port Harcourt, Okon Andrew, has also appeal to the State Governor to kick start the school, saying that hoodlums have started to vandalise the facilities as it seemed to be abandoned.
“You know if a facilities is not in use there are tendencies of been vandalised by hoodlums and thieves they will see it as their source of revenue.
“I join other meaningful Nigerians to passionately appeal to Rivers State Government to commence the school”. he said.
It will recalled that the commissioner for sports in Rivers State, Barrister Christopher Green, precisely August last year reiterated that academy activities of the school will start September 2022, saying that 40 boys and 20 girls within the ages of 9-12 will start the school.
“Our academic session will start September, it will run normal Nigerian school calendar and those who passed the screening will start orientation at the end of this month (August 2022).
“I want to tell you that the facilities in the Real Madrid academy in Port Harcourt are of world class standard, especially, the security network system which can be rated as one of the best in the world.
“The Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a nationalist, that is why the screening was open for all Nigerian children,” Hon. Green said.
The commissioner further revealed that the academy would send 11 exceptional players to Europe every year and that admission process will also be done annually.
“Apart from football, there is also vocational department for students who may not cope to learn skills,” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
SWAN President, Sirawoo, Bags Doctorate Degree In Mass Communication
The National President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Sir Honour Sirawoo has bagged a doctorate degree in Mass Communication.
Sir Honour Sirawoo is among the graduands during the 8th Convocation of Imo State University, Owerri which took place last Saturday at the convocation ground inside the institution.
An excited Sirawoo described this feat as a step taken to enable him improve in knowledge so as to make further improvement in the area of Sports development.
“I am delighted and I thank God Almighty for giving me the opportunity to accomplish this task” Sirawoo started.
“The feat will strengthen me in this profession, and further give me an opportunity to make significant contributions towards the practice of Sports Journalism in Nigeria and beyond “ he concluded.
Prior to completing his thesis for the Doctorate Degree in Mass Communication, Sirawoo had earlier completed his Masters Degree in Mass Communication in same institution in the year 2017.
He will be looking forward to presenting his inaugural lecture soon, which will be centred on including Sports Journalism as a course of study in Nigerian higher institutions.
NSF 2022: States Lose Medals After Investigation
After ‘thorough investigation’ of the allegation that some states were awarded more medals than they earned at the 2022 National Sports Festival hosted by Delta State, it has emerged that most of the states actually earned their positions on the final medals table.
Rivers State, however, dropped from sixth to seventh position, according to a source close to the committee set up by the sports ministry to investigate allegations of medals padding at the festival.
At the end of the 21st National Sports Festival, some states raised the alarm that the number of medals awarded to them was more than what their athletes actually won.
This prompted Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, to set up the committee.
“Maybe, next time, technical officials in the various sports federations will be involved in collating the medals for an accurate figure,” the official stated.
The Tidesports source recalls that Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, was among officials, who blew the whistle on the alleged medals padding at the end of Delta 2022 National Sports Festival.
“I was told verbally that my protest warranted an inquest, which led to the discovery of some discrepancies.
“At that point, I was vindicated, but a proper job was not done because they only touched on two states.
