Bayelsa United Appeal To IMC Over Sanction, Fine 

Passionate appeal has gone to the Rivers State Government for the commencement of the prestigious Port Harcourt Real Madrid academy conceived and established by the Governor of the State Chief Nyesom Wike.

The academy was designed to promote, develop sports and create employment not only in Rivers State but Nigeria at large.

Consequently, Nigerians, mostly parents and students that have been admitted has sent passionate appeal to His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike through the State Commissioner for Sports to start academy session to fulfill the aims and objectives.

The academy which had one of the best sporting and skills acquisition facilities in Africa was scheduled to commence full academy session precisely last year September.

Speaking to one of the best grassroots coach in Rivers State, John Adikisam, said the immediate take off will attract sports tourism to the State and economic advancement.

“ As a coach I am appealing to the State Government to start the academy because the children have almost forfeited one academic session after their admission and is not good for the children and other employees that are patiently waiting.

“It is not in doubt that the students and employees are fraustrated due to the delay. Even we coaches are also worried because the zeal of training young lads is gradually going down.

“ We will be very happy if the Governor Kick start the school before he leaves office, honestly it will be one of the best legacies of Governor Wike’s administration”, Adikisam said.

Grassroots footballer in Port Harcourt, Okon Andrew, has also appeal to the State Governor to kick start the school, saying that hoodlums have started to vandalise the facilities as it seemed to be abandoned.

“You know if a facilities is not in use there are tendencies of been vandalised by hoodlums and thieves they will see it as their source of revenue.

“I join other meaningful Nigerians to passionately appeal to Rivers State Government to commence the school”. he said.

It will recalled that the commissioner for sports in Rivers State, Barrister Christopher Green, precisely August last year reiterated that academy activities of the school will start September 2022, saying that 40 boys and 20 girls within the ages of 9-12 will start the school.

“Our academic session will start September, it will run normal Nigerian school calendar and those who passed the screening will start orientation at the end of this month (August 2022).

“I want to tell you that the facilities in the Real Madrid academy in Port Harcourt are of world class standard, especially, the security network system which can be rated as one of the best in the world.

“The Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a nationalist, that is why the screening was open for all Nigerian children,” Hon. Green said.

The commissioner further revealed that the academy would send 11 exceptional players to Europe every year and that admission process will also be done annually.

“Apart from football, there is also vocational department for students who may not cope to learn skills,” he stated.

By: Tonye Orabere