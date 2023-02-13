NCS Seeks NIWA’s Support In Patrol Boat Maintenance, Operations

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command (WMC), has solicited for an assistance from the National Inland Waterways Area (NIWA) in boat maintenance and patrol supports to boost its operations.

The WMC also requested for setting up a joint patrol team with NIWA

Customs Area Controller (CAC), Western Marine Command Comptroller, Oduado Salefu stated this when he visited NIWA office, Lagos.

Salefu urged NIWA to avail the customs its safety protocol cover and engineering support to assist customs marine operatives deliver on its mandate to check revenue leakages.

He said the objective is to promote collaboration towards maximizing the economic opportunities of brown waters within Lagos State jurisdiction.

Comptroller Salefu further enjoined the NIWA Area Manager to assist in creating a joint patrol between customs operatives and NIWA police, noting that such synergy, if robustly marshaled, will change the compliance narratives, particularly along the Badagry and Seme waters,

“I am aware that somethings need to give way here and I request your office to help us understand this Badagry Seme route, so we can properly access what is happening there, and to ensure goods in transit are captured for Customs duties.

“We want our men on water to operate within the best safety standards and we believe NIWA as regulators can brush us up and even help us take a second look at our boat engines, to avoid incidents of breakdowns in the middle of nowhere.

“We can properly access what is happening there, and ensure goods in transit are captured for Customs duties”, he added.

Earlier, Area Manager, NIWA, Engr. Braimah, informed her guest that NIWA in Lagos is open to collaboration to help sanitize activities on water transportation.

“We shall assist you in safety awareness and education and every other possible way that can make your assignment easy”, she assured.

The customs Chief was reported to have said that this water channel is adjudged to be a very difficult and porous route for smuggling activities, noting that strategic partnership with NIWA will change the narrative.

Stories by Chinedu Wosu