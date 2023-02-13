Maritime
NCS Seeks NIWA’s Support In Patrol Boat Maintenance, Operations
Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command (WMC), has solicited for an assistance from the National Inland Waterways Area (NIWA) in boat maintenance and patrol supports to boost its operations.
The WMC also requested for setting up a joint patrol team with NIWA
Customs Area Controller (CAC), Western Marine Command Comptroller, Oduado Salefu stated this when he visited NIWA office, Lagos.
Salefu urged NIWA to avail the customs its safety protocol cover and engineering support to assist customs marine operatives deliver on its mandate to check revenue leakages.
He said the objective is to promote collaboration towards maximizing the economic opportunities of brown waters within Lagos State jurisdiction.
Comptroller Salefu further enjoined the NIWA Area Manager to assist in creating a joint patrol between customs operatives and NIWA police, noting that such synergy, if robustly marshaled, will change the compliance narratives, particularly along the Badagry and Seme waters,
“I am aware that somethings need to give way here and I request your office to help us understand this Badagry Seme route, so we can properly access what is happening there, and to ensure goods in transit are captured for Customs duties.
“We want our men on water to operate within the best safety standards and we believe NIWA as regulators can brush us up and even help us take a second look at our boat engines, to avoid incidents of breakdowns in the middle of nowhere.
“We can properly access what is happening there, and ensure goods in transit are captured for Customs duties”, he added.
Earlier, Area Manager, NIWA, Engr. Braimah, informed her guest that NIWA in Lagos is open to collaboration to help sanitize activities on water transportation.
“We shall assist you in safety awareness and education and every other possible way that can make your assignment easy”, she assured.
The customs Chief was reported to have said that this water channel is adjudged to be a very difficult and porous route for smuggling activities, noting that strategic partnership with NIWA will change the narrative.
Stories by Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Seafarers Sieze Ship In Senegal Over Unpaid Salaries
Following unpaid wages and salaries to seafarers in Senegal, four angry Seafarers with support of International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), have seized a ship over unpaid salaries
The seized ship, Onda, though abandoned, has its crew on board, even as its engine was not functional.
It also does not have electricity for cookers, refrigeration of food, or to power the warning lights needed at night to avoid collision with passing vessels.
Seafarers, with the support of the ITF seized a cargo ship off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, after months without payment and facing dangers of physical integrity.
A statement issued by ITF said the four crew of the general cargo ship, Onda, had been battling to have the engine of their vessel repaired, while the port authorities have ignored their requests for help for more than a year.
The statement reads: “Acting on behalf of the crew, the ITF went to a Senegalese court to have the ship legally seized, as its ongoing position near a busy shipping lane left the crew and others vulnerable to a potential collision at night, with no engine to power the vessel’s warning lights.
“The vessel remains seized until the owners pay the more than US$$84,000 owed in wages to the beleaguered crew.
“Seizing the vessel means the ship cannot be used by its owner until the debts are settled,” the statement said.
The ITF said it is also claiming costs from the owners “as they left the ship at anchor for lengthy periods without providing adequate provisions for the crew, as a shipowner is obliged to under the Maritime Labour Convention and most seafarer contracts”.
The ITF claims it has stepped in on several occasions to ensure the seafarers did not starve.
According to ITF, late in January, the owner’s attorneys made a push, increasing their offer to get the Onda operating.
They offered the Master of the vessel US$33,000 in order to get the ship going, well short of the US$55,000 owed to him. With his consent, the ITF rejected this offer on behalf of the captain.
“The ITF has seized the ship and is demanding that the owners pay the crew what they are owed, together with expenses the ITF has incurred, and the cost of getting the seafarers home.
“If they don’t respond, the next stage will be to go back to court to have the ship auctioned off to recoup this money,” it added.
Maritime
… Also, Emir’s Support Against Smuggling
As the act of smuggling by criminals and bandits increases along the Nigerian border communities, the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS), Kwara State Command, has solicited the support of traditional institutions in the state to curb smuggling.
Area Controller, NCS , Compt. Kehinde Ilesanmi, solicited the partnership and collaboration with the traditional institution when he paid a visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, in llorin, the State Capital.
He underscored the role of Customs as partners in progress by way of public enlightenment, educating and sensitisation of stakeholders in order to achieve total compliance by citizens who import and export goods.
“I acknowledge the critical role of the traditional institutions, especially in sensitisation and enlightenment of their subjects, stakeholders and the society at large”, he said.
Ilesanmi stressed that the service is working tirelessly to curb illicit trade in the country in order to promote economic growth and development.
He said the decision of the Federal Government to ban importation of some food items into the country, most especially rice, is not to witchunt anyone but to encourage local farmers and boost home production.
While advocating total compliance with the Federal Government policy, he reiterated that Kwara land border remained closed.
Earlier, the Emir assured the Customs of his continuous royal support to the Command to enable him and the management team achieve the mandate of revenue generation, trade facilitation and anti&smuggling operations.
The Monarch pledged to solidify and cement the already existing cordial relationship between the palace and the Command.
Maritime
NCS Intercepts Army Camouflage, Cannabis Sativa
Barely two weeks to the Presidential elections, the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) has seized Arny Camouflage and huge volume of cannabis Sativa weighing 1,163kg.from suspects from the borders
NCS also said 11 suspects had been arrested in connection to the smuggling of the Camouflage and other illegal items into the country.
This was disclosed by Acting Controller, Nigeria Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) DC HK Ejibunu.
He stated that the person travelling with the item claimed that he was given the contract to deliver the goods.
The item, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N816,000, remain seized until the contractor brings documents that will authenticate his claims.
Ejibunu said 68 pieces of Army camouflage were also intercepted by the unit at Ijebu Ode.
He noted that the illicit items were intercepted at different points in the zone.
According to him, the 450 drums of carbide, each with 106kg, is a product used in making bombs and were intercepted at Ijebu Ode on its way to Aba in Abia State.
Ejibunu said the DPV of the carbide is N24,577,340.
According to the Acting Controller, the owners claimed to have legal documents backing it up and that Customs is waiting to see the documents.
The unit also seized 47,750 litres of premium motor spirit popularly called petrol in January.
Ejibunu further revealed that the unit seized 5,481 units of 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, noting that the seizure is equivalent to over nine trailer loads, with a DPV of N429,162,300.
The Acting Controller continued that the unit intercepted 13 units of used vehicles and 11 units of used motorcycles as well as 314 pieces of used tyres.
He noted that all the goods were intercepted along the border corridors of the South-West for contravening different Customs laws.
Trending
-
News8 hours ago
CJN Warns Against Attack On Judiciary
-
Sports7 hours ago
NSF 2022: States Lose Medals After Investigation
-
Rivers8 hours ago
PWDs Push For Inclusiveness, Implementation Of Rights
-
Business7 hours ago
PH Airport Users Lament Difficulty In Accessing Cash
-
City Crime7 hours ago
2023 Election: NSCDC Boss Expresses Readiness To Protect NYSC Members
-
Nation6 hours ago
FG Orders Massive Distribution Of Petrol To Marketers
-
News8 hours ago
Another Oil Spill Hits Ogoni Community
-
Sports7 hours ago
SWAN President, Sirawoo, Bags Doctorate Degree In Mass Communication