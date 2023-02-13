NCS Intercepts Army Camouflage, Cannabis Sativa

Barely two weeks to the Presidential elections, the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) has seized Arny Camouflage and huge volume of cannabis Sativa weighing 1,163kg.from suspects from the borders

NCS also said 11 suspects had been arrested in connection to the smuggling of the Camouflage and other illegal items into the country.

This was disclosed by Acting Controller, Nigeria Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) DC HK Ejibunu.

He stated that the person travelling with the item claimed that he was given the contract to deliver the goods.

The item, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N816,000, remain seized until the contractor brings documents that will authenticate his claims.

Ejibunu said 68 pieces of Army camouflage were also intercepted by the unit at Ijebu Ode.

He noted that the illicit items were intercepted at different points in the zone.

According to him, the 450 drums of carbide, each with 106kg, is a product used in making bombs and were intercepted at Ijebu Ode on its way to Aba in Abia State.

Ejibunu said the DPV of the carbide is N24,577,340.

According to the Acting Controller, the owners claimed to have legal documents backing it up and that Customs is waiting to see the documents.

The unit also seized 47,750 litres of premium motor spirit popularly called petrol in January.

Ejibunu further revealed that the unit seized 5,481 units of 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, noting that the seizure is equivalent to over nine trailer loads, with a DPV of N429,162,300.

The Acting Controller continued that the unit intercepted 13 units of used vehicles and 11 units of used motorcycles as well as 314 pieces of used tyres.

He noted that all the goods were intercepted along the border corridors of the South-West for contravening different Customs laws.