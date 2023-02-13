Politics
INEC Unveils App To Train Electoral Officials
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched a web platform for online training of electoral officials.
The electoral body in a series of tweets late Saturday, said the app, called INEC e-school, is aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of electoral training of its officials ahead of the elections.
Adding that the website is user-friendly, the electoral body explained that the app uses face-to-face, and virtual approaches by integrating text-based, audio, and videos in order to help officials gain deeper understanding of its processes.
The app, according to INEC, is available on Goole Play Store and was done with the support of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.
INEC wrote, “The Electoral Institute (TEI) of INEC with support from @IFESNigeria has developed an e-learning website and App called INEC E-SCHOOL. The goal of the platform is to enhance the overall effectiveness of electoral training.
“The system is built to provide a cutting-edge experience of electoral training using face-to-face, and virtual approaches by integrating text-based, audio, and videos.
“The website is a user-friendly platform with courses for SPO, APO/PO and CO deliberately intended to enhance the capacity of poll workers, INEC staff, and the public.”
Politics
Implementation Of Naira Redesign Policy, Threat To Democracy – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Woke, has described the implementation of the new Naira design policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a threat to democracy, and frowned against the decision of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to applaud the policy which has inflicted pains of the populace.
Governor Wike who spoke at the PDP campaign rally in Eleme LGA on Friday said the endorsement of the anti-people’s policy portrays the national leadership of the PDP as insensitive to the plight of the people.
According to Gov Wike, the PDP as an opposition party seeking to wrest power from the ruling party ought to defend the interest of the people, and stated that the PDP in Rivers State will not support the CBN policy.
Governor Wike further disclosed that the PDP in Rivers State was committed to alleviating the plight of the people through its people’s oriented policies, and this has endeared the party to the heart of Rivers people.
The Rivers State governor, while speaking at the PDP campaign rally at Emilaghan , Abua Central, in Abua /Odual LGA on Wednesday, also commended the Supreme Court of Nigeria for stopping the CBN from banning the use of the old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 after February 10, 2023.
The governor said the decision of the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the Naira redesign policy will avert the plot of some cabals to thwart the ongoing transition process and save the country’s democracy from derailing, and declared that the Rivers State government will join the three northern states in the suit that is already challenging what the CBN is doing.
“And let me commend my brother states like Kogi state, like Kaduna, like Zamfara state who took it upon themselves to go and challenge the Federal Government at the Supreme Court”, he said.
The Governor urged the people of Abua Odual to vote massively for the candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming general elections in order to attract development projects to the area.
Governor Wike was also, on Thursday, conferred with a chieftaincy title, Okokocho K’ Idomo by the Paramount Ruler of Idoma Kingdom, Agaba- ldu HRM Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John Och’ Idoma V.
The title which means the “ Unbreakable One” was conferred on Gov Wike at the Commissioning of a Palace built for the Idoma King by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.
Governor Ortom and a former Governor of Benue State, Lawrence Onoja also bagged chieftaincy honours from the Idoma Kingdom.
Governor Wike, in his response, thanked the Idoma Monarch for the honour and commended the Benue State Governor for building a befitting palace for the King.
He described Gov Ortom as a patriotic Nigerian and ardent believer in equity, fairness and justice.
The PDP campaign rally earlier held at Asari Toru and Ogu Bolo LGAs, respectively on Monday and Tuesday with the Rivers State Governor canvassing support for the candidacy of Sir Siminialayi Fubara for Governor and other candidates of the PDP in Rivers State.
Addressing stakeholders and party supporters at the events, Governor Wike said the PDP government in Rivers State has performed exceedingly well in the transformation of all sectors of Rivers economy.
He pointed out that voting for Sir Fubara and other PDP candidates would consolidate the developmental strides of his administration which has earned Rivers State a pride of place among the comity of states.
By; Taneh Beemene
Politics
UK Spends £10m On Electoral Process, Trusts INEC To Overcome Challenges
Ben Llewelyn-Jones, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, says the UK government has spent £10 million on elections in Nigeria since 2019.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide source on Saturday, the envoy said the money was spent on the improvement of Nigerian government institutions, civil societies and observers around the electoral architecture.
He expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would overcome logistics challenges ahead of the elections.
“We have been working very closely with INEC and we have spent over £10 million since 2019; not just on them as that money went into capacity building for Nigerian government institutions, civil societies and observers who have been working closely with INEC,” Llewelyn-Jones said.
“We are impressed with steps that have been taken as we know there is still a lot to do, especially in terms of logistic challenges, but INEC is very experienced and they would overcome the challenges.
“We encourage Nigerians to work and cooperate with INEC as there will always be challenges, but Nigerians should remain supportive.”
The envoy said the UK government was committed to imposing visa restrictions on politicians found guilty of undermining democratic processes.
He said politicians must desist from vote buying and ensure all electoral disputes are resolved using legal and peaceful means without resorting to violence.
“My advice to politicians in the upcoming elections is that they should respect the process as the new technology is there to ensure that people can vote, and that must be respected,” Llewelyn-Jones said.
“If the politicians have a problem or dispute, then the use of legal or peaceful processes should be carried out and if their supporters are angry, ensure peaceful protests and avoid any form of violence.
“Most importantly, politicians must desist from buying votes as the right thing is to tell people to vote for you because of what you would do and not by buying votes to convince them to vote for you.
“It is imperative for politicians and people to do the right things as the UK government is committed to issuing visa restrictions where it is aware of attempts to subvert the democratic process”, he stressed.
Politics
S’Court Verdicts: ‘Blame Political Parties, Not Justices’
The Supreme Court of Nigeria, at the weekend, warned against what it called unguarded statements targeted at the integrity of the apex court and its Justices.
The apex court in a statement hit a United States based Nigerian journalist, Prof. Farooq Kperogi, who had been “venting convoluted anger”, following its recent pronouncements, which affirmed a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 elections.
The court, in the statement signed by Mr Festus Akande, its Director of Press, warned purveyors of such attacks on the judiciary and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, especially the United States-based Professor Kperogi and a group called Progressive Minds Forum, to desist and channel such energies to political parties, which “fail to organise themselves well”.
According to him, as of the moment, over 600 cases have so far gone to the court from just party primaries which were conducted by political parties without any encumbrance or interference from any external bodies.
The statement reads, “We have watched with utter dismay some unfortunate events that have been unfolding in the country, particularly within the political landscape, for some days now.
“It is so disheartening to learn that some individuals and groups of persons who ought to know better and even assume the revered positions of role models to a larger proportion of the citizens are now sadly, the very ones flagrantly displaying ignorance and infantilism in the course of defending the indefensible.
“In an ineptly scripted toxic article, one Farooq Adamu Kperogi, who described himself as a Nigerian-American Professor, decided to plunge into an abysmal pit of irredeemable ignorance by venting convoluted anger on Supreme Court Justices with a view to pleasing his paymasters.
“We have made it abundantly clear on different occasions that Judicial Officers are neither political office holders nor politicians that should be dressed in such robes.
“Our silence must not be mistaken for weakness or cowardice.
“Certainly, every Nigerian citizen has an inalienable right to express his or her opinion without any encumbrance; but even in the course of expressing such fundamental right, we should be circumspect enough to observe the caution gate of self-control in order not to infringe on another person’s right.
“Even in a state of emotional disequilibrium, we should be reasonable enough to make a good choice of decent words, as every word employed by the pen-happy Kperogi only succeeded in portraying the kind of vacuum that sign-posts all that he has as academic accomplishment.
“I believe those who possess similar credentials with him are obviously ashamed of celebrating any form of affinity with such a character that has an odious reputation for being a serial verbal assailant over the years, as he sees nothing good in anything good.
“He has only succeeded in inflicting upon himself a mood of bellicose jingoism which does not represent a mark of honour for any discerning mind or academic, the world over.
“Courts don’t advertise or scout for cases for adjudication; but at the same time, we are duty-bound to adjudicate on all matters that come before us with a view to giving justice to whoever justice is due, irrespective of status.
“No court in any clime is a Father Christmas; so, no one can get what he or she didn’t ask for.
“Similarly, all matters are thoroughly analysed and considered based on their merits and not the faces that appear in Court or sentiments that attempt to becloud the sense of reasoning.
“So, for anyone in his or her right frame of mind to insinuate that the Justices have been bought over by some unknown and unseen persons is, to say the least, a bizarre expression of ignorance, which definitely has no place in law or even in the realm of pedestrian reasoning.
“We are not surprised with the surge of these well-orchestrated verbal assaults on Judicial Officers across the country at this period of elections.
“It is a thing we are used to and are ever ready to absorb whatever comes our way, but there should be some level of decorum and dignity in what we say and do. Politics should not be played without recourse to good conscience and acceptable moral conduct, as everything is evolving globally.
“Calling on the Chief Justice of Nigeria to resign or attacking Justices that sit on various panels, as exhibited by a faceless group that calls itself ‘Progressive Minds Forum,’ is rather prosaic.
“If political parties fail to organise themselves well by managing their internal wrangling maturely and now chose to bring themselves to the court, we are duty-bound to adjudicate in accordance with the provisions of the law and not the dictates of any individual or deity, as some people would want us to do.
“If political parties conduct themselves well and orderly too, the courts would definitely handle fewer cases and the political atmosphere will be much healthier than it is currently.
“We shall continuously do our best to discharge our constitutional responsibility to keep the country together and move the nation along the path of peace, progress and development.
“Attacks by groups, political parties or individuals under any guise will not deter us, rather it will boost our resolve to do more for the country.
“It is not only petty but equally very unreasonable for anyone to hurriedly link CJN Ariwoola to his state of origin and tribe simply because of a particular judgment of the court.
“The major problem of Nigeria has always been the undue emphasis on religion and ethnicity in all our dealings. As long as we continue along that path, progress will remain a mirage.
“As of this moment, over 600 cases have so far gone to court from just party primaries which were conducted by political parties without any encumbrance or interference from any external bodies.
“So, will the political parties, Kperogi or any individual now accuse the court of causing such unpleasant intra-party wrangling that defied all internal conflict resolution mechanisms?
“Most times, some people try as much as possible to disingenuously stand logic on its head to show their level of unimaginable dexterity.
“Those who have cultivated the unfashionable penchant of always attacking the Judiciary over every judgment or ruling given should better have a rethink and start channelling such robust energy into some ventures that are more developmental than destructive.
“We are not politicians and should not, by any stroke of imagination, be cast in that mould either. Nobody’s interest can ever supersede the interest of everybody. Nigeria is bigger than every one of us. A word is enough for the wise.”
Trending
-
Featured8 hours ago
Fuel Scarcity: Transporters Suspend Strike Plan
-
Business7 hours ago
Fuel Scarcity: FG Vows To Sanction Marketers Rejecting PoS, Transfer
-
News7 hours ago
CAN Trains 1,200 Election Observers
-
Nation6 hours ago
NDLEA Intercepts 1,430kgs Of Cannabis Enroute C’River
-
News8 hours ago
NMDPRA Expands Database To Cover Crude Oil Inventory
-
Sports7 hours ago
Bayelsa United Appeal To IMC Over Sanction, Fine
-
Featured8 hours ago
Rivers Executive Council Approves N70.25bn For Roads To Rural Communities …Ratifies PPP Arrangement For Dr. Peter Odili Cancer Centre, Mother And Child Hospital
-
Business7 hours ago
Kwara Sets Up Task Force On Fuel Scarcity