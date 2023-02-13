Fuel Scarcity: Transporters Suspend Strike Plan

Rivers State Executive Council has approved N70. 25 billion as total contacts sum for the construction and dualisation of two critical road projects that will further connect rural communities together and ease movement onward to the state capital.

The approval was made at its meeting that held at Government House, Port Harcourt, which was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, yesterday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the contract approval was made for the reconstructions and dualization of the Emohua- Abalama -Tema Junction Road, and extension of dualization of the Ahoada to Omoku Road.

“The Executive Council ratified the contracts award for the reconstruction and dualization of the Emohua to Abalama to Tema Junction Road. This road is 15.24 kilometers long and will be a dual carriageway with streetlights and it is estimated to cost N21.26 billion naira.”

Dr. Alabo spoke further: “In the same vein, the State Executive Council has also ratified the award of the extension of the dualization of the Ahoada to Omoku Road from Ogbo-Ukordu road junction to Omoku and that is going to cost N48.998 billion naira.

“This is a 25.4 Kilometer dual carriageway with 7.6 meters lane on each lane and also with streetlights. Both projects will be taken simultaneously, meaning that they will run concurrently.”

The Commissioner for Works stated that the contracts were awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and they have 18 months completion period.

“Both projects are estimated at 70.25 billion naira and the payment structure will be such that it will be tied to the IGR through an irrevocable standing payment order.

“So an irrevocable standing payment order of N4 billion naira amount will be made for 18 months. In 17 months N68 billion naira would have been paid and by the 18 months the balance of N2.285 billion naira will be paid.”

Dr. Alabo also informed that the state government is looking at the possibility of extending the Emohua-Abalama-Tema road to Ogbakiri community.

According to him, already the feasibility study is ongoing between his ministry and Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and are determined to bring the likely cost implication before the Executive Council of the State government.

On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, informed that council also ratified the Public, Private Partnership arrangements that were secured for an effective management of the radiotherapy unit of the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, and the Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt.

“So, at this Executive Council Meeting of today, 12th of February 2023, the ratification was given for both facilities; the Mother and Child Hospital, to be managed by the Global Health Managers and a conglomerate of other companies, as well as the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Center.”

Also briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom said council gave approval for the procurement of 1,442,000 textbooks, classics, and encyclopedia that will be distributed to all the public owned primary, nursery, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in the States free of charge.

Prof. Mmom informed that the Rivers State Executive Council approved the requests sent to it by the Chief of Naval Staff and have ceded to the Nigerian Navy the Nne Kurubo Model Secondary School , Ebubu, in Eleme Local government area for use as Naval Training School that was in Onne

Also approved for the Nigerian Navy is the Government Model Secondary School, Egberu, Ndoki in Oyigbo that will be used as Naval Headquarters Training Command.

“The school was abandoned by the previous administration and that has become a breeding ground for criminals and other miscreants. So, the request presented by the Chief of Naval Staff as being granted today will reduce criminal activities in this area.”