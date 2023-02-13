Featured
UTME: JAMB Rules Out Deadline Extension For Registration …Registers 1.16 Million Admission Seekers
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that over 1.16 million admission seekers have so far registered to take the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry examinations.
The Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, stated this last Saturday, during a monitoring tour of some computer-based test centres in Abuja.
Oloyede, during the tour, visited CBT centres located at Total Child International School, Dutse; JAMB Abuja zonal office, Life Camp, Global Distance Learning Institute and Sascon International College, Abuja, respectively.
He also said that the board would not extend the deadline for the 2023 UTME registration, while warning centres against extortion of candidates.
The registration for the 2023 UTME commenced on January 14, 2023, and is set to end tomorrow (Tuesday).
But Oloyede said, “Registration is going on well except for some of these schools. UTME is not a school-based examination, it’s individual candidates and you can see what that school, Stella Maris is doing, collecting N30,000 from candidates in the name of JAMB and then end up mixing up the telephone numbers of the candidates.
“That is a way of extorting the parents and we will take adequate steps to make sure that we stop that. One of the reasons is that we will tell every CBT centre to stop doing bulk purchases of PIN and bulk registration.
“So, if a centre sells more than one PIN to a source or collects money for more than one PIN from a source, then we will sanction such a centre.”
Army Denies Plotting Against Democracy
The Nigerian military has denied speculations that some serving officers met with one of the presidential candidates in the forthcoming elections.
It also described as “malicious propaganda” the notion that the alleged meeting was held as part of moves to disrupt the elections and staged coup d’etat.
These were contained in a statement issued by by the acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, on Saturday.
The statement partly read,” The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.
“The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.”
Gusau said the military was loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic and would never engage in any activity that was contrary to its provisions.
He also said the military remained non-partisan and would not engage in the alleged shenanigans.
He said, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.
“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy”.
The statement added, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims”.
Meanwhile, the Unity Advocacy Group has expressed concern over the speculations that the military was planning to disrupt the elections and plot a coup d’etat, saying the speculation has the capacity to cause more tension in an already politically charged atmosphere.
The group believed that the claim could set the nation on fire if allowed to slide.
In a statement on Saturday by the group’s convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, the group warned politicians against making unsavory comments, adding that they should allow “the will of God prevail in the ongoing political process.”
The statement read, “We as a group are deeply concerned about the underground plots by some disgruntled elements to derail our march to a stable democracy.
“We are concerned the more, of attempts to draw the Armed forces of Nigeria into the political arena. This is capable of setting the nation on fire.
“UAG is not here to defend anyone, or any of the political parties, but to advise politicians to allow the will of God prevail in the ongoing political process. They must learn how to give and take.
“From our observation, the military, already engaged in various operations aimed at restoration of peace, will continue to support the growth of our nascent democracy. Drawing them into the political arena is a disservice and must stop”.
Rivers Executive Council Approves N70.25bn For Roads To Rural Communities …Ratifies PPP Arrangement For Dr. Peter Odili Cancer Centre, Mother And Child Hospital
Rivers State Executive Council has approved N70. 25 billion as total contacts sum for the construction and dualisation of two critical road projects that will further connect rural communities together and ease movement onward to the state capital.
The approval was made at its meeting that held at Government House, Port Harcourt, which was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, yesterday.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the contract approval was made for the reconstructions and dualization of the Emohua- Abalama -Tema Junction Road, and extension of dualization of the Ahoada to Omoku Road.
“The Executive Council ratified the contracts award for the reconstruction and dualization of the Emohua to Abalama to Tema Junction Road. This road is 15.24 kilometers long and will be a dual carriageway with streetlights and it is estimated to cost N21.26 billion naira.”
Dr. Alabo spoke further: “In the same vein, the State Executive Council has also ratified the award of the extension of the dualization of the Ahoada to Omoku Road from Ogbo-Ukordu road junction to Omoku and that is going to cost N48.998 billion naira.
“This is a 25.4 Kilometer dual carriageway with 7.6 meters lane on each lane and also with streetlights. Both projects will be taken simultaneously, meaning that they will run concurrently.”
The Commissioner for Works stated that the contracts were awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and they have 18 months completion period.
“Both projects are estimated at 70.25 billion naira and the payment structure will be such that it will be tied to the IGR through an irrevocable standing payment order.
“So an irrevocable standing payment order of N4 billion naira amount will be made for 18 months. In 17 months N68 billion naira would have been paid and by the 18 months the balance of N2.285 billion naira will be paid.”
Dr. Alabo also informed that the state government is looking at the possibility of extending the Emohua-Abalama-Tema road to Ogbakiri community.
According to him, already the feasibility study is ongoing between his ministry and Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and are determined to bring the likely cost implication before the Executive Council of the State government.
On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, informed that council also ratified the Public, Private Partnership arrangements that were secured for an effective management of the radiotherapy unit of the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, and the Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt.
“So, at this Executive Council Meeting of today, 12th of February 2023, the ratification was given for both facilities; the Mother and Child Hospital, to be managed by the Global Health Managers and a conglomerate of other companies, as well as the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Center.”
Also briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom said council gave approval for the procurement of 1,442,000 textbooks, classics, and encyclopedia that will be distributed to all the public owned primary, nursery, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in the States free of charge.
Prof. Mmom informed that the Rivers State Executive Council approved the requests sent to it by the Chief of Naval Staff and have ceded to the Nigerian Navy the Nne Kurubo Model Secondary School , Ebubu, in Eleme Local government area for use as Naval Training School that was in Onne
Also approved for the Nigerian Navy is the Government Model Secondary School, Egberu, Ndoki in Oyigbo that will be used as Naval Headquarters Training Command.
“The school was abandoned by the previous administration and that has become a breeding ground for criminals and other miscreants. So, the request presented by the Chief of Naval Staff as being granted today will reduce criminal activities in this area.”
Fuel Scarcity: Transporters Suspend Strike Plan
Transporters who threatened to occupy the headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL over acute fuel and gasoline scarcity have suspended their plan.
The suspension followed the intervention of the Mele Kyari-led management of the NNPCL and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva to resolve the fuel crisis.
On Monday, 6th February 2023, the groups which identified themselves as Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria, (COMAN), Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), National Association of Traders of Nigeria, (NASTAN), Luxurious Bus Operators Union (LUBOU), Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN) and Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria, TADAN, issued a communique in which they gave a 78-hour to the NNPL to resolve fuel crisis.
In the warning strike action, the groups demanded the removal of Mele Abba Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva as part of moves to resolve the crisis, but a statement issued by their national chairmen, and signed by Chief Boniface Ogwu Ikedi and Dr Basil Ahoade Ekanem on behalf of four others, said the suspension of the strike was as a result of improvement in the availability of fuel across the country.
The group stated: “Our members have monitored activities of some filling stations across the six geographical zones and discovered availability of fuel with a fair pump price adjusted between N195 to N198 per litre.”
Accordingly, the groups said, “the red alert issued to our members has been withdrawn.”
The statement reads in part: “We acknowledged prompt intervention in the fuel scarcity which has led to its availability across the country.
“We commend the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Abba Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva for their effort so far, no doubt made fuel available.”
