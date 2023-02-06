Sports
29 Nigerian Referees Get FIFA Badges
The Nigeria Football Federation has decorated 29 referees with FIFA badges and urged them to be upright in the discharge of their duties.
The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, stated this last Wednesday at the 2023 FIFA badging ceremony at the Conference Hall of the Goal Project, Abuja.
He urged international referees from the country to respect the integrity regulations expected of them.
Gusau was represented at the occasion by the NFF General Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed.
He said FIFA referees have become Nigeria’s ambassadors who should consider the image of the country when called upon to discharge their duties.
Gusau advised the referees to showcase the rare qualities that made them worthy of consideration for elite refereeing status.
“They must ensure they do their jobs according to the laid down rules and represent Nigeria well because to whom much is given much is expected.
“Also with the increase in their allowances and indemnities as well as prompt payments directly to them before their matches, it is expected that all these will act as a morale booster for them.
“The NFF has also ordered the match commissioners to ensure that all referees are placed on speakers and recorded at all times during matches,” he said.
The NFF boss added, “We also ensure that we call them before every match to remind them of the need to do what is right, bearing in mind that Nigeria is a very big country.
“We cannot afford not to have the best team representing us at continental championships”.
Sports
CAFCC: Supporters Club Chairman Frowns Against Stadium Rejection
The Chairman of Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, has frowned against the rejection of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt to host any of CAF Confederation’s Cup, (CAFCC) games.
He said the rejection will deny United to get total home support when the CAFCC competiition starts next week, saying that playing at home has its own peculiar advantage.
Owhor said this on Wednesday in a telephone interview with Tidesports after the reports from CAF that said the Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) champions had adopted the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for their home matches.
CAF has earlier asked the management of Rivers United to renovate the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, to International standard, saying that the Stadium lack some basic facilities to host international football competitions.
“ We will still give our maximum support to our team even though the matches will be played in Uyo, but it is painful that we are playing our home games outside our home.
“ I remember when Rivers United FC played in Enyimba Stadium sometimes ago, it was not so good for the team and we saw what happened .
“But I will say that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is like a home to Rivers United FC, you can see we defeated Dakkada FC in Uyo so we conceived no tension and fear.
“I use this opportunity to appeal to the State Government through Ministry of Sports to try their best and return” the team back to its base, ‘ Owhor said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
NPFL: Boboye Denies Wikki Tourists Move
Former Akwa United coach, Kennedy Boboye, has dissociated himself from speculations linking him with the coaching job of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists Tidesports source reports.
The Wikki job became vacant after former handler, Kabiru Dogo, resigned his appointment after amassing only one point in four games.
Following Dogo’s exit, reports have linked the former Plateau United and Sunshine Stars coach with the Giant Elephants, as tweeted by league journalist, Taye Hassan, on Wednesday.
“Kennedy Boboye could be the next tactician to be in Wikki Tourists dugout as information is coming in from a close source in Bauchi,” Hassan posted.
However, Boboye waved off the speculation in a telephone interview with Tidesports source.
“Anything you guys see, just conclude with it, I have been hearing this thing since yesterday,” Boboye said.
While Wikki Tourists have also confirmed the exit of Dogo, the club has put head coach Abdullah Adamu in charge of the squad.
After his spell with Sunshine Stars in 2015, Boboye won the league with Plateau United and Akwa United in 2017 and 2022 respectively, leaving both jobs the following season.
Sports
Bendel Insurance Coach Set To Win LBA Award
Bendel Insurance coach Monday Odigie has emerged as the clear favourite to win the League Bloggers Coach of The Month Award for January in the already five-week-old 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League.
Odigie is contending with Lobi Stars Mohammed Baba-Ganaru, Stanley Eguma of Rivers United as well as Daniel Ogunmodede of Remo Stars for the award.
From their respective numbers in the month under review, Odigie stands above the rest with four wins in four games. Baba-Ganaru, Eguma and Ogunmodede all secured three wins in four matches for their respective teams.
Also, Odigie’s Bendel Insurance have met Remo this season with the Benin Arsenal reigning supreme with a 3-0 win in Benin City.
In the Player of The month category, current league top scorer and Bendel Insurance forward Osarenkhoe Imade also leads the pack with his impressive four goals in four games in the month under review.
Imade scored his first goal on the opening day against Akwa United in Uyo, before following it up with further strikes against Plateau United, Kwara United and Remo.
Other players in the running for the award include Imade’s strike partner, Ismael Sarki, who scored three goals in January; Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, who kept three clean sheets.
Lobi Stars duo Joseph Atule and Kumaga Suur and Onyebuchi Ifeanyi of Plateau United are also on the nomination list.
Trending
-
News16 hours ago
NDLEA Seizes 255,500 Tramadol, 75.75kgs Skunk From Canada …Arrests Dubai-Bound Pregnant Woman Intercepts Europe-Bound Cocaine
-
Maritime15 hours ago
Dala Dry Port, Solution To Nigeria’s Seaports – Chairman
-
Sports16 hours ago
U-17 AFCON: Ugbade Sure To Secure World Cup Ticket
-
Politics15 hours ago
2023: BVAS Won’t Fail, INEC Assures Following Mock Accreditation
-
News17 hours ago
Three Feared Dead As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Rivers
-
Nation16 hours ago
Minister Hails NEPZA Over Special Zones In Universities
-
Rivers15 hours ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Landing Jetty Project Award
-
News16 hours ago
‘Simplified Ladies’ To Mobilise Over 6,000 For Fubara, Others