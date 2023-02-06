29 Nigerian Referees Get FIFA Badges

The Nigeria Football Federation has decorated 29 referees with FIFA badges and urged them to be upright in the discharge of their duties.

The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, stated this last Wednesday at the 2023 FIFA badging ceremony at the Conference Hall of the Goal Project, Abuja.

He urged international referees from the country to respect the integrity regulations expected of them.

Gusau was represented at the occasion by the NFF General Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed.

He said FIFA referees have become Nigeria’s ambassadors who should consider the image of the country when called upon to discharge their duties.

Gusau advised the referees to showcase the rare qualities that made them worthy of consideration for elite refereeing status.

“They must ensure they do their jobs according to the laid down rules and represent Nigeria well because to whom much is given much is expected.

“Also with the increase in their allowances and indemnities as well as prompt payments directly to them before their matches, it is expected that all these will act as a morale booster for them.

“The NFF has also ordered the match commissioners to ensure that all referees are placed on speakers and recorded at all times during matches,” he said.

The NFF boss added, “We also ensure that we call them before every match to remind them of the need to do what is right, bearing in mind that Nigeria is a very big country.

“We cannot afford not to have the best team representing us at continental championships”.