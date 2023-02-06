Sports
T’Tennis: Quadri, Bello Retain Positions In World Rankings
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna maintained the 14th position in the World Table Tennis ranking for January, which was released on Wednesday.
The ranking meant Aruna still remains the best table tennis player in Africa, ahead of Egypt’s Omar Assar, who was ranked 24th.
This comes after the 34-year-old amassed only four points (1754 for the month under review) at the recent 2023 World Table Tennis Contender in Doha, Qatar, after failing to qualify from the round of 32.
Ahmed Saleh from Egypt dropped two places to be ranked 75th in the world and third in Africa, while Ibrahima Diaw from Senegal and Mehdi Bouloussa from Algeria complete the top five after being ranked fourth and fifth respectively with total points of 277 and 213 respectively.
Taiwo Mati dropped two places from 97 in the current ranking to place to 99 with 192 points.
Other Nigerian players ranked outside the Top 100 are Bode Abiodun (235), Olajide Omotayo (235) Azeez Solanke (235), Samuel Boboye (261), Rilwan Akanbi (339), Orok Etim (440) Amadi Omeh (441), Hammed Adeyinka (746) and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai (868).
In the women’s category, Fatimo Bello retained her 64th position in the latest WTT ranking for women.
She is currently Nigeria’s highest-ranked table tennis player in the month under review and the fifth in Africa behind the Egyptian quartet Dina Meshref, Hana Goda, Mariam Alhodaby and Yousra Helmy.
Nigerian Offiong Edem is placed 154th with 155 points, while her countrywoman Olufunke Oshonaike is Nigeria’s third-best player and 159th in the world. Abosede Odusanya is 237th in the world and eighth in Africa.
CAFCC: Supporters Club Chairman Frowns Against Stadium Rejection
The Chairman of Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, has frowned against the rejection of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt to host any of CAF Confederation’s Cup, (CAFCC) games.
He said the rejection will deny United to get total home support when the CAFCC competiition starts next week, saying that playing at home has its own peculiar advantage.
Owhor said this on Wednesday in a telephone interview with Tidesports after the reports from CAF that said the Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) champions had adopted the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for their home matches.
CAF has earlier asked the management of Rivers United to renovate the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, to International standard, saying that the Stadium lack some basic facilities to host international football competitions.
“ We will still give our maximum support to our team even though the matches will be played in Uyo, but it is painful that we are playing our home games outside our home.
“ I remember when Rivers United FC played in Enyimba Stadium sometimes ago, it was not so good for the team and we saw what happened .
“But I will say that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is like a home to Rivers United FC, you can see we defeated Dakkada FC in Uyo so we conceived no tension and fear.
“I use this opportunity to appeal to the State Government through Ministry of Sports to try their best and return” the team back to its base, ‘ Owhor said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
NPFL: Boboye Denies Wikki Tourists Move
Former Akwa United coach, Kennedy Boboye, has dissociated himself from speculations linking him with the coaching job of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists Tidesports source reports.
The Wikki job became vacant after former handler, Kabiru Dogo, resigned his appointment after amassing only one point in four games.
Following Dogo’s exit, reports have linked the former Plateau United and Sunshine Stars coach with the Giant Elephants, as tweeted by league journalist, Taye Hassan, on Wednesday.
“Kennedy Boboye could be the next tactician to be in Wikki Tourists dugout as information is coming in from a close source in Bauchi,” Hassan posted.
However, Boboye waved off the speculation in a telephone interview with Tidesports source.
“Anything you guys see, just conclude with it, I have been hearing this thing since yesterday,” Boboye said.
While Wikki Tourists have also confirmed the exit of Dogo, the club has put head coach Abdullah Adamu in charge of the squad.
After his spell with Sunshine Stars in 2015, Boboye won the league with Plateau United and Akwa United in 2017 and 2022 respectively, leaving both jobs the following season.
Bendel Insurance Coach Set To Win LBA Award
Bendel Insurance coach Monday Odigie has emerged as the clear favourite to win the League Bloggers Coach of The Month Award for January in the already five-week-old 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League.
Odigie is contending with Lobi Stars Mohammed Baba-Ganaru, Stanley Eguma of Rivers United as well as Daniel Ogunmodede of Remo Stars for the award.
From their respective numbers in the month under review, Odigie stands above the rest with four wins in four games. Baba-Ganaru, Eguma and Ogunmodede all secured three wins in four matches for their respective teams.
Also, Odigie’s Bendel Insurance have met Remo this season with the Benin Arsenal reigning supreme with a 3-0 win in Benin City.
In the Player of The month category, current league top scorer and Bendel Insurance forward Osarenkhoe Imade also leads the pack with his impressive four goals in four games in the month under review.
Imade scored his first goal on the opening day against Akwa United in Uyo, before following it up with further strikes against Plateau United, Kwara United and Remo.
Other players in the running for the award include Imade’s strike partner, Ismael Sarki, who scored three goals in January; Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, who kept three clean sheets.
Lobi Stars duo Joseph Atule and Kumaga Suur and Onyebuchi Ifeanyi of Plateau United are also on the nomination list.
