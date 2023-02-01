Hotel Pledges To Sponsor Sports Tournaments

The Art Hotel has promised to sponsor more teams and tournaments in Nigeria, Tidesports source reports.

The Art Hotel polo team are currently taking part in the Lagos Polo Tournament Open Cup, their first appearance in a polo tournament, with a newly assembled team made up of Team Leader Neku Edun of Nigeria, Sadiq Dantata from Nigeria, J.J Alba from Mexico, and Genaro Ringa from Argentina.

Managing Director, Art Hotel, Tunji Abdul, spoke about their plans for the community and their vision for the future.

“At the Art hotel, we believe that an active participation in our community is vital and as such we are delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor the Art Hotel Polo Team in the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament.

“At the Art Hotel, we not only look at “Art” in the traditional sense such as paintings and sculptures but also take the view that such visually stunning and competitive game as polo fits hand in glove with our vision of the differentiated arts and its extensive influence on culture in the widest sense both in Nigeria and abroad. We look forward to sponsoring teams and tournaments in the future,” Abdul said.

Team Leader Edun added, “It is our first time playing and at this level, but now, obviously, we want to win, and also the experience because it is important to learn from it and build on it for future events to come.

“We’re playing against teams that have been playing together for a long time, for this tournament, we are grateful to put the team together and getting used to each other and we hope to keep the team for future tournaments.”

The Art Hotel team lost to Trojan Hawk in their first game last Saturday and are now aiming to return with a win against their next opponents STC Shoreline when they meet tomorrow.

“We have been trying horses, we have done one team practice together, we have got horses given to us by different people, which we are really grateful for, and after this conference, we are going to watch our last video and know where we made mistakes because in the last game, we started off beating them but then they came around with more horsepower. We need to be better about anticipating and not quitting,” Edun said.

Alba and Ringa thanked Art Hotel and Nigerians for their hospitality, saying they felt very welcome in the nation and are loving the food.