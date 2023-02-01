Sports
Fans Kick Against Ebi’s Inclusion In Falcons Friendly
Some sections of fans have raised eyebrows over the inclusion of Onome Ebi in the Super Falcons squad for next month’s Revelation Cup tournament in Leon, Mexico City, insisting she is too old and inactive to play for the nine-time African champions, Tidesports source reports.
Last Thursday, head coach of the Falcons, Randy Waldrum, called up 23 players for the friendly tournament.
Top on the list of the players invited are captain Ebi, Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and Leicester City’s Ashleigh Plumptre, with Desire Oparanozie, who was unceremoniously kicked out as captain of the women’s national team after leading a bonus protest against officials at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, once again omitted from the squad.
The tournament, which serves as preparation for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, has hosts Mexico, Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia in attendance.
Some fans expressed concerns as they questioned the addition of Ebi, who turns 40 before the World Cup.
So far this season, the defender has made just one appearance for her Spanish club Levante Las Planas, playing a total of seven minutes.
Her low turnout for Levante and her age has been a source of concern to fans, who queried her inclusion in the squad.
Reacting to the Nigeria Football Federation’s tweet on the invited players, a Twitter user Alex Ibeneme wrote, “Please we need good and young defenders and with all due respect Ebi should retire. What happened to Onyinyechi Zogg? She needs to be invited back to the national team, I’ve been following her and she is doing well.”
Moolah79 added, “What is Ebi doing on this list? She’s played just one match since AWCON and doesn’t even make it to the bench of her club plus she has just been kicked out by the club Levante Las Palmas. Waldrum doesn’t mean well for Nigeria.”
Vitalis Iwuchukwu, however, urged the central defender to retire and give way for younger players.
“Onome Ebi doesn’t retire? 39 years and counting. This is not fair to younger players. Even her club terminated her contract on a mutual basis. Waldrum can do better with the selections.”
“This coach is sinking Super Falcons. Onome Ebi at what age? What is going on in this country is unbelievable,” Asiru ABBAS wrote.
“Nigeria will be disgraced at the world cup. It’s never late to get a new coach. Look at the losses against South Africa, Zambia, Morocco, USA. How many of such are coming?”
Belinda Monday added, “It really baffles me that we still have Ebi on this list and some younger players overlooked. I don’t see us doing well at the World Cup if these are the players we want to parade.”
David Oku also tweeted, “Waldrum’s decision to drop Oparanozie, Efih and Monday Gift is ridiculous. Those players are in good form scoring goals. Waldrum needs to up his game & improve his scouting Cos at the moment it’s not the top stuff we’re so used to with the Super Falcons & it’s 6 Months to #FIFAWWC.”
At the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last July, Waldrum’s team had a mix of the old guard and new blood, with Ebi (39), Tochukwu Oluehi (35), Rita Chikwelu (34), Osinachi Ohale (30) and Ordega (29) the veterans in the team.
The nine-time African champions, however, struggled against young South African, Moroccan and Zambian sides losing all three games against them, with many blaming the old players for the team’s underwhelming performance in Morocco.
Ebi was one of the players blamed for Falcons’ poor outing as the defender struggled against younger players and was easily outpaced.
Company Seals Kebbi Beach Soccer Deal
WACOT Rice Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments Group, has signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Kebbi Beach Soccer Association.
The Kebbi Beach Club (Kebbi Fishers), owned by the Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, is one of Africa’s foremost beach soccer clubs.
The sponsorship deal with WACOT Rice as the official Food Partner, is a boost for the growth of beach soccer and, ultimately, youth development in Nigeria, WACOT Rice stated.
Last year, WACOT Rice sponsored Kebbi Fishers to the World Winners’Cup in Antalya, Turkey, organised by Beach Soccer Worldwide, the global governing body under FIFA responsible for Beach Soccer.
Commenting on the partnership, Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel, said, “In our operations, we always ensure that we create avenues for the Nigerian youths to thrive. Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, through Kebbi Fishers, has grown and received accolades across the continent. They have put Kebbi on the map. We are immensely proud of them and remain committed to supporting them to grow.”
Also, Chairman, Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, Mahmud Hadejia, lauded WACOT Rice and TGI Group for their support for Kebbi Fishers and commitment to sports development in Nigeria.
Hadejia, who is also President, African Beach Soccer Union and Coordinator, Nigeria Beach Soccer League, said beach soccer in the country had received another boost with the sponsorship from WACOT Rice.
NPFL: Mgt Gives Kwara, Wikki Two-Match Ultimatum
The management of Nigerian Professional Football League clubs Kwara United and Wikki Tourist have handed their respective coaches a two-match ultimatum to overturn their team’s poor run in the NPFL or get sacked, The Tidesports source reports.
This comes after both teams failed to end their winless runs in their match-day four encounters amid disappointing displays.
The Harmony Boys, who are yet to record a win this season after four matches — two defeats and two draws — were thumped 3-0 by Enyimba in Aba on Sunday, just as Wikki were held to a goalless draw at home by newly promoted Doma United at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.
The result sees both teams languishing in the relegation zone of their respective groups, with Kwara placed 19th in Group A of the NPFL log with two points from their opening four games, while Wikki are rock bottom of Group B with just a point from four games.
The General Manager of Kwara United, Bashir Badawiy, revealed that the management would not tolerate any negative result from the team as they play in the “dangerous” abridged NPFL league.
“The team has no excuse not to perform, going by the commitment of the government, the determination of the management and the sacrifice by the supporters and stakeholders,” Badawiy said.
“And that Is why we have decided to give the team a two-match ultimatum. They should rather perform or give way. We are playing in a dangerous league, the abridged league, and we cannot tolerate this kind of result.”
Kwara United will host former champions Plateau United in their next league game at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan today.
Wikki secretary, Idris Pali, on behalf of the board and the management of the club, also expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance since the start of the season.
He added that proper action would be taken if the team did not win their next two games.
Coach Kabiru Dogo faces a daunting task in keeping his job as his next two games are against Group B leaders Rivers United and Enugu Rangers.
“The board members and management of Wikki Tourist have found unsatisfactorily (performance of Wikki), which has led to the decline of the team’s performance. The board has however handed the technical crew a two-match ultimatum to win their next two games or proper action will be taken against you (Dogo) considering the terms of our agreement. I hope he gives us the best going forward.”
U-17 Cup Of Nations Draws Hold Today, In Algeria
The draw ceremony for this year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations will hold today at the Cercle Nationale d’Armee in Algiers, Algeria.
Five-time world champions, Nigeria, is one of the 12 countries, whose names will go into the pot for the draw, as all participating teams get to know their group phase opponents for the tournament scheduled for April 8 to 30 in Africa’s largest nation by land mass.
All the 12 participating nations are now known: Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, South Sudan, Zambia, South Africa, Cameroon and Congo.
The 12 teams will be drawn into three groups of four teams each, with the four top-placed teams qualifying to represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U-17-World Cup finals taking place in Peru later this year.
Meanwhile, the international friendly match between Nigeria and Zambia at the U-20 boys’ level will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on February 4.
Initially, both countries’ football-governing bodies had agreed on a two-match tour for January 27 and 30 respectively. But, issues of logistics and the compunction on the Young Chipolopolo to process their entry visas into Egypt for the forthcoming Africa U-20 Cup of Nations before leaving Zambia forced a postponement.
Zambia’s U-20 delegation is still in Lusaka and will now only be able to play one match against the Flying Eagles, before proceeding to Dakar for a game against Senegal on Tuesday next week.
Both Nigeria and Zambia will face a country from the other’s region in Egypt, with Nigeria drawn against Mozambique (alongside host nation Egypt and Senegal) in Group A, while Zambia will face Benin Republic (alongside Tunisia and The Gambia) in Group C. Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo make up Group B.
Seven-time African champions, Nigeria, will fly to Morocco next week for their final round of preparations.
Coach Isah Ladan Bosso’s wards have been in flaming form in recent weeks, lashing a slew of teams in friendly games.
Bosso’s wards were worthy champions of the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic in May 2022, winning all their five matches in the competition.
By: Tonye Orabere
