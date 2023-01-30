Merchant Navy Assures On Improved Welfare For Members

As a panacea towards improving on staff productivity, the leadership of Nigeria Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association (NMNOWTSSA) has promised improved welfare package for its mmbers.

The Association also said it is determined in increasing its membership base by unionising with more companies.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the President, NMNOWTSSA, Engr Yousou, during an interview with journalists, assured that the union would work with Trade Union Congress (TUC) and International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) for promotion of seafarers’ rights.

The President noted that due to the several reforms and innovation under his leadership, more professional seafarers are embracing the association.

He stressed that NMNOWTSSA has built a robust working relationships with relevant and critical stakeholders in the maritime industry in the last three years of his administration.

On its achievements recorded since his election in 2020, Yousou affirmed that 80% of his promises have been fulfilled, noting that his administration has been working round the clock to get more members to be part of the union.

While affirming the union’s commitment to tackling the proliferation of Merchant Navy outfits in the country, Yousou called on seafarers to consult stakeholders to authenticate which group is genuine in the seafaring profession.

According to him, the union has introduced strategies to cater for the well-being of foreign seafarers who are trapped in Nigeria, adding that interventions from the union has proffered solutions to some of the challenges faced by them.

“We are also working round-the-clock to get more members to be part of the union and you can see that many professional seafarers are embracing the association and they are proud of joining us because of our relevance.

“By the special grace of God also, we have been able to unionise more companies under my administration. Not only unionising them, we also assist in Collective Bargaining Agreement that is being reviewed every two years. And I want to believe we have tried our best .

“By His grace, this year I want to unionise more companies, more CBAs for members , our priority for the year is to ensure that we achieve this target,” he said.