Engineers Blame Building Collapses On Quackery

Ahead this year’s general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said jail term awaits any individual caught with a Permanent Voters Card (PVC), not belonging to him or her.

The commission said it is collaborating with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Matters Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to check vote-buying

Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), with the theme ‘Media Vigilance Ahead of Peaceful 2023 Election In Rivers State’, in Port Harcourt, Monday.

Sinikiem, who was represented by the Head, Voter Education and Publicity, Mark Usulo, insisted that anyone caught with PVC that does not belong to him or her risks a jail term.

Describing vote-buying as a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the Nigerian system, Sinikiem noted that the INEC had engaged in sensitization campaigns to monitor and report any person involved in the act during the elections.

According to him, security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been intimated to remain vigilant to uncover people in possession of PVCs that are not theirs.

While assuring the commission’s commitment to conducting a free, fair, credible and violent-free elections in the state, Sinikiem challenged the Media on accurate reportage of INEC activities before, during and after the elections.

Earlier, the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Amaechi Okonkwo noted with dismay the rising spate of political violence in the state and stressed the need for a reverse and resultant peaceful elections.

In his words, “in the past few weeks, we all know what has been happening around politics and campaigns in Rivers State. Even before now, we are not unaware of information about violence or pockets of violence here and there relating to election and campaigns in Rivers State.”

“Rewind to 2019 when we last held general elections here and you will understand the economic and social disruptions, the loss of lives and property and the nightmares of militarisation of the state, which are still very fresh in our hearts.

“This is the reason we insisted on joining the discussion to reinforce not just the discussion but demand for peaceful general elections in Rivers State.”

Also Speaking, the Head, Corporate Communications, Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals Limited, and Chairman of the event, Dr. Jossy Nkwocha, urged Journalists and the media at large to be patriotic in their reportage of elections.

Nkwocha said “be careful of fake news from various interest groups. Fake news is the biggest thing that threatens journalism and even the electoral process.

“Let us ensure we check sources of information before using such stories. Let’s maintain neutrality and give all political parties equal opportunities at all times.

“Let’s beware of materials that cause character assassination of political opponents. Let’s be careful with information that may trigger violence in the electoral process”.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu