Edo Records Eight New Lassa Fever Cases

Edo State Government on Monday said the state had recorded one death and eight new cases of Lassa fever in the last 24 hours.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin.

Obehi said the new cases were recorded in Etsako West, Esan North East, Esan West and Egor local government areas.

“Edo State has recorded eight new cases of Lassa fever, raising the total number of cases in the state to 96.

“We also confirmed a new death from the disease, raising the fatality figure to nine, with a case fatality rate of nine per cent.

“So far, four deaths have been recorded in Etsako West and two in Esan North East, while Etsako East, Oredo, and Esan West LGAs have confirmed one death each from the disease,” she said.

Lamenting the community spread of the disease, the Commissioner said that Etsako West LGA was the most affected by the disease in the state, with 37 confirmed cases and four deaths.

This, she said, was followed by Esan West LGA and Esan North East LGA, with 24 and 19 confirmed cases respectively.

According to Obehi, 42 people, including 30 adults and 12 children, are currently on admission at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, adding that they are responding to treatment.

She expressed concerns that the state had continued to record steady rise in the number of confirmed cases and fatalities across some Local Government Areas.

While calling for the cooperation and support of residents to stop the spread of Lassa fever in the state, the commissioner reiterated the need for them to observe preventive measures against the spread of the disease.

She, however, reassured the people of the state of government’s commitment to containing the epidemic.

“While government is implementing a number of measures to prevent the spread of the disease, we urge everyone to support this administration’s efforts at curbing the spread of Lassa fever by complying with guidelines to stay healthy and safe.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water; avoid contact with rat’s urine or feces; avoid consuming contaminated food or water,” she advised.

“You must also seek medical attention immediately if you experience any symptom of Lassa fever, such as fever, headache, muscle pain and weakness,” she said.