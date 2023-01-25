2023: PDP Receives APC Defectors

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday received thousands of defectors from the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Receiving the defectors led by ex-members of the National Assembly, Honourables Warman Ogoriba, former member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma Federal Constituency; Henry Ofongo, former member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, and Sodaguo Festus-Omoni, former member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, the party’s national Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu commended them for their bold steps.

Ayu accused the APC for having unleashed untold poverty and hardship on Nigerians, while also noting that the PDP remains the best and only alternative that can rescue the nation from the harsh socio-economic realities the APC-led Federal Government has meted out to Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, region and religion.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, and PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has again promised to restructure Nigeria if elected President in the forthcoming February, 2023 polls.

Atiku noted that the issues of security, national unity and cohesion, as well as job and employment creation, economic growth and others form the fulcrum of his electioneering campaign.

He noted that prior to the ascension into office of the APC-led Federal Government in 2015, Nigeria was the best and largest economy in Africa, alleging, however, that today the APC has mismanaged all facets of the nation’s national life and polity, calling on Bayelsans to cast their votes for him and all other PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections to rescue the nation.

“There’s no way the Niger Delta region would produce the bulk of the wealth of this nation and shouldn’t have a fair share of their resources. We’ll restructure this country for equity and justice when elected to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

“There’re five things that form the core of our electioneering campaign. They’re, unification of the country, job creation and employment generation, economic growth, security, devolution of power and restructuring.

“I’ve even appointed one of your own, former Governor and now Senator, Henry Seriake Dickson as Technical Adviser on restructuring”, Atiku said.

Also speaking, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri described the state as synonymous with the PDP, stressing that from 1999 to date, the state has been governed by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Diri reassured the presidential candidate of the state’s preparedness to give him, the party and all candidate of the PDP in the state landslide victory, describing the APC as non-existing party in the state.

“You’ve seen. The difference is clear, it’s seven-up. Bayelsa is for PDP and PDP is for Bayelsa. We don’t know or have any other party in this state.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa