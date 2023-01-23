Integrity’ll Define Our Preferred Presidential Candidate, Wike Declares …Fubara Pledges To Industrialise Emohua

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the presidential candidate he and his political allies would support was someone adjudged to have integrity, who keeps his word and would not renege on any agreement brokered.

He stated this at Rumuji-Odegwe town where the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a rally to flag-off its campaign in Emohua Local Government Area,last Wednesday.

Wike enjoined some leaders like Ohna Sergeant Awuse and party stalwarts in the state anxiously waiting for directive on the presidential election, to continue to exercise patience while the decision on preferred presidential candidate was concluded soon.

“Chief Awuse has said, ‘we are tired of waiting.’ Indeed, we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry. You’ve been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from, and go and do what you have been told to do.

“I can assure you all these buccaneers, all these vampires; we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important: we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important. If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them. Enough is enough.

“So, let me apologise and plead with Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua Local Government, it is almost time, endure. Very soon, you’ll hear and I can assure you, no going back.”

The governor said he has been waiting patiently for those who threatened to expel him from the PDP to act out their threat.

He noted that those issuing such threat were not oblivious that PDP was already polarised, and taking such action against him and his allies would lead to the extinction of the party.

The Rivers State governor explained that the state has what it takes to withstand those he described as buccaneers and vampires already in the stock-in-trade of selling their conscience for pot of pottage.

Speaking on the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Rivers State, Sir SiminialayiFubara, the governor asserted that he has been part of his administration, well knowledgeable of the workings of government, and poised to consolidate on the gains recorded.

Wike said, together with Fubara, he has scheduled a meeting with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to finalise the award of contract to dualise the Emohua by East-West Road to Tema in Asari-Toru LGA.

This, according to him, would be in addition to other projects his administration has delivered in Emohua Local Government Area.

The governor pointed out that the Emohua Secondary School demolished by the administration of his predecessor was being reconstructed.

He said some other projects delivered in the area by his administration include the Isiodu road, Rumuodogo1 and 2 roads, Elele-Alimini internal roads, Campus of Rivers State University sited in the area, Iba-Isiokpo road, and the Akpabu-Odido road.

In his address, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State for the 2023 general election, Sir SiminialayiFubara, said he would ensure that the vast arable land in Emohuawas used for mechanised agriculture and agro-allied industries to create jobs, and boost the economy of the state and that of the area.

He also pledged to maintain the peace in Emohua by investing in the security architecture of the area, construct more roads, schools, hospitals, and electricity, when elected governor of Rivers State.

Fubarasaid, “A tiger cannot give birth to a sheep; Governor NyesomWike is a tiger, whoever he supports must also be a tiger. Emohua people, you call Governor Wike a tiger because he has given you good roads, you call him a tiger because he has given you security, you call him a tiger because he has built schools for you, including the one your sister’s son brought down and refused to rebuild. Fubara is a tiger too, and I will continue from where Governor Wike will stop.

“What are the things I will do when I take over? That security that Governor Wike has given to you, we will sustain it. The challenges along the road that you share with the Kalabari people will be put to an end.

“You have the land, the natural vegetation for agriculture, luckily for us, Governor Wike has constructed roads for accessibility, we will give you mechanised agriculture and create jobs for the youths.

“We will make sure that the few communities that do not have electricity in the local government area are reconnected to the national grid.

“We are not going to be a government that will come and talk and dance in your face without attending to your needs, we will sit down with you, look at your challenges, and address them.

“Yes, you asked us not to campaign because Emohua is already secured for us, but you should not rest on your oars, you still need to do more until the victory is official. Go back to your various wards and units to sensitise more people on the need to vote PDP in the governorship, National Assembly, and state House of Assembly elections,” the guber candidate added.

Fubara thanked Emohua people for their show of solidary, and solicited support that would translate into wining votes for his governorship bid.

He assured that the next administration under him would sustain the security already experienced in Emohua, and would ensure issue of kidnappings was a thing of the past.

In his speech, National Vice Chairman of PDP, South-South Zone, Chief Dan Orbih, announced that Rivers PDP under Wike scoring 99.9percent in performance arising from the assessment carried out by a team in the PDP zonal office.

“I want to sincerely thank the people of Emohua for the massive support shown to the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State. With what I am seeing here today, Emohua is PDP and PDP is Emohua. I am very proud to be part of today’s event.

“Few weeks ago, I put together a team to give me an on-the-spot assessment of PDP in the South-South, the interim report gave Governor NyesomWike 99.9percent in terms of performance. Let me use this opportunity to congratulate NyesomWike for his outstanding performance as governor of Rivers State,” he said.

He charged members of the party to ensure continuity of the party in office in Rivers State to enable consolidation.

Orbih commended the people of Emohua Local Government Area for turning up in large numbers for the rally.

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, presented flags to the candidates contesting for the various elective positions in the area.

In his speech, the Chairman, Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Bror Felix Obuah, noted that Emohua people were already “Sim-plified”, and were willing to reciprocate with 100percent votes in appreciation of the numerous development projects delivered in the area by Wike.

On his part, Chairman, Emohua Local Government Council, Dr.Chidi Lloyd, described the event as a victory rally because the people were resolved to resoundingly demonstrate their support by delivering massive votes on the election days.

The King of Emohua Kingdom, Ohna Sergeant Awuse, noted that the administration of Wike has given to his kingdom more projects than they deserved, adding that the people were of one accord to go wherever he goes concerning the forthcoming elections.