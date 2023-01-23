ECCIMA Finalises Strategies For 34th Enugu Trade Fair

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has put in place a number of strategies to ensure that all stakeholders realize meaningful outcome from participating in the forthcoming 34th edition of Enugu International Trade Fair.

Holding at the Permanent site Trade Fair Complex along Enugu – Onitsha Expressway golf Course GRA, Enugu, the fair will start on Friday March 24th and run through Monday, April 3rd, 2023.

Disclosing this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Enugu, the Vice President, Trade Fair of ECCIMA, Engr. Nonye Osakwe, stated that the fair will also feature a number of side attractions that would interest the public including raffle draws.

According to him, the theme of the fair is “Harnessing Nigerian Human Capital Resources for Global Economic Advancement”, adding that the fair is expected to be declared open by the Minister of Trade and Investment on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

His words: “the chamber has made appreciable progress to ensure that the fair is successfully held to the satisfaction of all stakeholders especially in this election period.

“Let me emphasize here that even though we are passing through election and democratic transition in the country, yet we need to be upbeat about our economic affairs because the economy remains the centre piece of our survival, growth and development”.

Continuing, Osakwe said: “we are particularly happy that we have been receiving streams of enquiries and interest from corporate organizations and institutions declaring interest to participate in the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

“This is a pointer to the expected success of the 34th Enugu International Tradee”, expressing optimism that the fair would provide the cleavages to gauge the economic outlook of the nation.

Focusing on the issue of security of lives and property of the participants, the ECCIMA second in command went on: “Enugu State remains a very peaceful landscape and since we began the hosting of the Enugu International Trade Fair, we have not experienced any security breach and we remain optimistic and prayerful that the 34th edition would not be an exception”.

Engr. Osakwe enumerated some of the focal points of this year’s fair to include attraction of highest level of sponsorship in the recent times, revealing that companies like Dangote, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Globacom have already shown serious interest in partnering with the chamber to sponsor the 34th Fair.

The highpoint of the event was formal presentation by the President of ECCIMA, Barrister Jasper Nduagwuike, the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair brochure to the public.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu