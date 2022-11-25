Rotary Club Donates Desks, Others To Schools In PH

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, District 9141, has donated 25 sets of reading desk, 10 sets of tables and chairs to Immaculate Heart Secondary School, Borokiri.

The club also donated another set of 25 reading desks, 3 sets of industrial waste bins, and planted different economic trees at State Primary School, Rumuomasi Port Harcourt.

Commissioning the projects, the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9141, Rotarian Mightyman Aye Dikuro, said they want to see the students being comfortable while having their studies

He also urged both the officials and students of the schools to put these items to the best use, saying it will encourage the club to do more.

According to him, “Rotary is an organisation that is focused on doing good to touch the lives of the people”.

Rotarian Dikiro invited the public to join and identify with Rotary, so they can continue to partner with government, non- governmental organisations and high network of individuals who want to give back to the society.

“Rotary is an organisation that comes together above all personal, family, and professional considerations just to put smiles on other people’s faces.

“This is an organisation that has been existing for 117 years with an unbroken lineage of leadership, integrity and accountability to the world.

“In the four states of the federation that I’m leading, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States, we need more members, so that we can harvest from the enormous funding that the people, especially from the developed nations, are putting into the Rotary foundation”, he said.

According to him, the Rotary International has a huge funding scheme that is available to pass through the Rotary Club to effect community development, while stressing the need for more hands.

He finally encouraged the students to learn and work hard so that they can become better citizens of the country and also to human race.

Also speaking the President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt under District 9141, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie, urged both schools to sustain the projects that have been effected in their schools.

According to her, “if these projects are not maintained, it will discourage the club from going further with any other projects in such school”, noting that “these projects are carried out with people’s money”.

She commended Immaculate Heart Secondary School, Borokiri, for maintaining past projects done by Rotary in the school, adding that their discovery has helped to boost their zeal to do more for the school.

Rotarian Ejeszie further reiterated the stand of the organisation to do more humanitarian services before the end of this rotary year.

On her part, the Head Teacher of State Primary School, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, expressed joy over the kind gestures of Rotary club of Port Harcourt towards the school, while thanking them for the love they have shown to the school.

She also urged the pupils to respect and ensure that “these items donated to the school are used to its maximum, and is equally kept safe and secured”.

The Senior Prefect of Immaculate Heart Secondary School, Borokiri, Cyril Kelly Treasure, commended the club for the good things they have done for the school.

By: Iragunima Benice