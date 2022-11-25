Rivers
Rotary Club Donates Desks, Others To Schools In PH
The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, District 9141, has donated 25 sets of reading desk, 10 sets of tables and chairs to Immaculate Heart Secondary School, Borokiri.
The club also donated another set of 25 reading desks, 3 sets of industrial waste bins, and planted different economic trees at State Primary School, Rumuomasi Port Harcourt.
Commissioning the projects, the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9141, Rotarian Mightyman Aye Dikuro, said they want to see the students being comfortable while having their studies
He also urged both the officials and students of the schools to put these items to the best use, saying it will encourage the club to do more.
According to him, “Rotary is an organisation that is focused on doing good to touch the lives of the people”.
Rotarian Dikiro invited the public to join and identify with Rotary, so they can continue to partner with government, non- governmental organisations and high network of individuals who want to give back to the society.
“Rotary is an organisation that comes together above all personal, family, and professional considerations just to put smiles on other people’s faces.
“This is an organisation that has been existing for 117 years with an unbroken lineage of leadership, integrity and accountability to the world.
“In the four states of the federation that I’m leading, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States, we need more members, so that we can harvest from the enormous funding that the people, especially from the developed nations, are putting into the Rotary foundation”, he said.
According to him, the Rotary International has a huge funding scheme that is available to pass through the Rotary Club to effect community development, while stressing the need for more hands.
He finally encouraged the students to learn and work hard so that they can become better citizens of the country and also to human race.
Also speaking the President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt under District 9141, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie, urged both schools to sustain the projects that have been effected in their schools.
According to her, “if these projects are not maintained, it will discourage the club from going further with any other projects in such school”, noting that “these projects are carried out with people’s money”.
She commended Immaculate Heart Secondary School, Borokiri, for maintaining past projects done by Rotary in the school, adding that their discovery has helped to boost their zeal to do more for the school.
Rotarian Ejeszie further reiterated the stand of the organisation to do more humanitarian services before the end of this rotary year.
On her part, the Head Teacher of State Primary School, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, expressed joy over the kind gestures of Rotary club of Port Harcourt towards the school, while thanking them for the love they have shown to the school.
She also urged the pupils to respect and ensure that “these items donated to the school are used to its maximum, and is equally kept safe and secured”.
The Senior Prefect of Immaculate Heart Secondary School, Borokiri, Cyril Kelly Treasure, commended the club for the good things they have done for the school.
By: Iragunima Benice
Rivers
NYSC Boss Charges Corps Members On Host Communities Development
The Rivers State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), George Mfongang, has charged Corps members serving in the State to ensure landmark improvement of the organisation of their primary assignment.
Giving the charge at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch C, Stream 1 Orientation Course Exercise in Port Harcourt, Mfongang urged them “to impact positively not only in the organisation, but also the lives of the people of the State”.
Mfongang, who noted the roles of corps members in places of primary assignments, said such roles would be adjudged right when they positively impact on the lives of their host communities.
According to him, the corps members imbibed and exhibited the spirit of patriotism, resilience and hardwork during the 3-Weeks course exercise and stressed the need for sustainability “to make landmark improvements in the lives of the good people of Rivers State”.
While reminding the corps members of the Oath of Allegiance they swore to in camp, Mfongang insisted that they integrate with their host communities as well as respect the culture of the people to ensure a hitch-free service year.
The State NYSC Coordinator stressed the need for corps members to keep to the rules and regulations of workplaces and remain ever guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-laws.
“I charge you all to strive to meet up with the expectations of Nigerians in your places of primary assignments”, he stated.
Mfongang further charged the corps members to perform their duties with utmost diligence, in line with global best practices.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Rivers
Health Experts Urge Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Rotavirus
A health specialist, Immunization, UNICEF, Abuja, Dr Patrick Akor, has called on parents to vaccinate their children against Rotavirus disease.
Rotavirus is a highly contagious disease among infants, and major cause of childhood morbidity and mortality.
Dr. Akor, who was speaking at a press briefing on diarrheal diseases caused by Rotavirus at the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board (RSPHCMB) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also disclosed that the disease is a key cause of malnutrition among infants.
“Rotavirus disease is a highly contagious virus that causes severe diarrhea amongst infants and children all over the world.
“It is the leading cause of childhood morbidity and mortality in developing countries and an important cause of malnutrition.
“Diarrhea accounts for 15% of under-5 mortality in Nigeria, with a prevalence rate of 18.8%. On average, over 200,000 children under the age of five die annually from diarrhea disease”, he said.
Akor, who represented the UNICEF Chief of Health, Dr Eduardo Caledes, at the briefing, further stated that majority of Rotavirus infections occur in infancy.
“In Nigeria, more than 50% of hospitalisations result from Rotavirus infection, and 77% of these Rotavirus hospitalisations occurred in infants (children under the age of one year), which is also consistent with the age epidemiology on deaths from diarrhea diseases”, he stated.
Rotavirus, he continued, “is spread mainly by faeco-oral transmission and characterised by diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and severe dehydration, which may lead to death.
“Modelling studies estimate that over 600,000 deaths between 2018-2027 can be prevented by the introduction of the Rotavirus vaccines.”
He disclosed that “UNICEF is supporting Nigeria for the procurement and supply of the Rotavirus vaccines with a total of 19 million doses of Rotavirus vaccines, which will be expected in the country before the end of the year”.
The UNICEF immunization Health Chief assured that the vaccines would be administered to children in accordance with Nigeria’s immunization schedules at 6 weeks,10 weeks and 14 weeks of age, and to other children less than one year of age.
“I would like to encourage parents and guardians to take their children to the nearest health facility for vaccination of the Rotavirus vaccines and other antigens”, he said.
Also speaking, the Deputy Programme Manager, National Emergency Routine Immunization Coordination Centre, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ahmed-Rufai Garba, said Rotavirus is documented to be responsible for more than 25% of all diarrhea diseases.
“The number of deaths in under-5 children is really scary, but today, the Nigerian Government is providing the vaccines free for every child that’s eligible to access it”, he said.
On his part, the Rivers State Immunization Officer, Dr. Joseph Inwon Urang, stated that the Rotavirus vaccines are available in all primary and tertiary healthcare facilities that conduct immunization in Rivers State.
“The approach we’re using is Fixed Post Approach, where people come to access the vaccine.
“Immediately after the routine immunization intensification, we’ll add the Rotavirus vaccines as part of our routine immunization”, he said.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Rivers
NDBDA MD Tasks Staff On Productivity
The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Engr. Mark Daso Derefaka, has called on staff of the Authority to brace-up for the challenges of repositioning the Authority on the path of increased productivity.
Derefaka said this in a welcome address at the opening ceremony of the 56th FMWR/All River Basin Trade Group meeting in Port Harcourt.
He said the Authority has braved the odds and established No.1 Songhai farm in each of the senatorial districts, making eight so far established within the Authority’s catchment areas.
“We have started PPP arrangements with external bodies to implement our projects in various states of the region .
“As a partially commercialised RBDA, we need to think outside the box to meet-up the task ahead”, he said.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Federal Ministry of Water Resources/River Basin Development Authority’s Trade Group, Comrade Mudi Olayinka Raji, said “the union will not antagonise any management, and we have not positioned ourselves as a pressure group, but rather as a partner in progress”.
According to him, in most cases, their intentions are misunderstood.
“Our congress strongly believe that our progress and wellbeing is in the development of our various River Basin Authorities. This has left us with no other choice than to give our maximum support to the managing directors and the management as a whole”, he said.
He said further that the union is determined to achieve a better salary for its members..
Earlier in her welcome adress, the Niger Basin Development Authority Chairman, National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, Mrs Ifiemi Ikpaikpa, said the event provides the union another opportunity to re-evaluate the progress the agency has made in the actualisation of goverment’s set objectives, project the way foreward, and further equip staff with the necessary tools to promote industrial harmony .
She also said the union has grown in leaps and bounds as the leadership strongly believe that dialogue, negotiation, and collective bargaining are the hallmarks of a labour Union in a present day industrial relations compliant environment.
“The Union leadership under my watch has surpassed the benchmarks we set for ourselves as excellent.
“Our results speaks volumes for us, such that even in the eyes of the storm, we have kept our peace and so our focus did not shift”, she said.
Mrs Ikpaikpa also charged the management of Various River Basin Development Authorities to undertake critical assesment of the needs of their catchment areas during planning.
“Funds earmarked for projects and other development initiatives should be judiciously used for massive turnaround of facilities in our host communities”she said.
She commended members for their support so far, and also solicited their sustained cooperation to management to enable it achieve set objectives.
Highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some distinguish personalities .
By: John Bibor
