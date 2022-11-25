LG Boss Assures Community Of Govt Attention

The Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, Hon. Michael John Williams, has assured that his administration would continue to do its best for the people of Tombia Community.

He gave the assurance when he played host to the leadership of a youth organisation, Tombia Youth Federation (TYF), at the Council Secretariat in Degema.

He disclosed that the community did not approach him before his administration decided to undertake the Tombia landing jetty remodeling, concrete walkway, shade and waiting lounge project for them, adding that “development is sustainable when it is done based on needs assessment”.

The Council Chairman disclosed that other priorities of the Tombia people were electricity and potable water, noting that his administration was doing everything to address them.

He stated that but for sabotage by officials of the Electricity Distribution Company, the Council would have long resolved the power issue in Tombia and Bukuma communities of the LGA.

Williams disclosed further that his administration “had started the negotiations even before we were inaugurated into office.

“We succeeded in restoring power to the Degema Consulate axis, comprising Degema Town, Usokun, and Obuama, just within two days in office, after several months of blackout”.

Hon. Williams assured that though efforts were still on to address the challenge, his administration would also take responsibility of servicing and supplying diesel to power the community’s generating sets ahead of the yuletide.

On the request for the Council Chairman to wade into the community chieftaincy dispute, the Council Chairman stated that he does not meddle into chieftaincy matters, noting, however, that as Chairman of Council, “my administration will continue to advocate and maintain peace in all communities of the LGA”.

On their appeal for empowerment of youths of Tombia, the Council Chairman stated that his administration had already started empowering youths in different areas, which include the recent educational grants to over 300 varsity students, promising to continue doing more in that regard.

He disclosed that his administration was shifting focus to also incorporate the elderly in the various communities of the LGA in his empowerment programmes, for which Bukuma had already benefitted, noting that Bakana and Tombia were next inline.

He commended the TYF for being one of the most viable youth organizations, urging them to continue in their stride.

Earlier, President of the TYF, Owen Igbikialabo, while expressing gratitude to the Council Chairman for his role in their emergence, commended him for executing the laudable Jetty project in Tombia.

Comrade Igbikialabo used the occasion to appeal to the Council Boss to assist the community in the restoration of electricity, empowerment of Tombia youths, provision of laptop and printer to enhance their operations, sponsorship of end of year activities in Tombia, amongst others.

By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso