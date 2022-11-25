News
Rivers CJ Laments High Number Of Inmates In PHCC …Releases Additional 22
The Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, has expressed worry over a report indicating that the state correctional centre had the highest number of inmates among others in West African region.
The Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre currently has about 3,385 inmates serving various jail terms as well as awaiting trial.
Amadi expressed dismay that such report does not speak good for the Judiciary in the state, adding that the impression suggests that the Judiciary was only interested in remanding and sending people to custody.
To this end, he said more concerted efforts would be put in place to ensure that such unpleasant report about the state Judiciary was corrected, adding that the Judiciary in the state, in collaboration with other critical stakeholders in justice administration, would work together to reduce the number of inmates serving at the various correctional centres across the state.
Amadi made this assertion during the goal delivery exercise at the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre, last Tuesday, where 22 inmates, in addition to the earlier 184 inmates were granted pardon and discharged from their offences.
This gesture was part of activities marking the 2022/2023 Legal Year celebrations as well as to decongest the correctional centres.
The state chief judge explained that he was empowered by Section 34, Rules 1,2,3 of State Criminal Justice Administration and Section 1of Criminal Relief and Justice consideration to grant and release inmates from the correctional centre, adding that the purpose for the days business was to release those inmates who have been in custody for over nine years and above, without any information filed against them or having any records their court proceedings within the years under consideration.
According to him, “He set up a committee comprising officials from the correctional centre, the police and Judiciary to go through the various records and found out those inmates who have been in custody between 9,10 years and above without their case taken to court. Some of them have no record to show how they manage to come here.
“Let the officials of correctional centre try to keep records of their inmates. From now, going on, I will issue a circular asking the magistrates, judges to always send a notice to the correctional centre whenever a case is struck out so that they can release such inmates immediately from their custody.
“Those who have stayed nine years above have no business being here”, he stated.
The CJ said the exercise has achieved the purposes for which those with no case file of inmates, and assured that before the Christmas celebrations, there would be more goal delivery exercise to continue from where he stop.
Amadi thanked the officials of the centre for their cooperation given to the committee set up for the goal delivery exercise that helped in providing the needed information for the released inmates.
He used the opportunity to appeal to police to proper investigation before charging suspect to court, adding that will help the judiciary to speed up trials.
“We will do all human possible to ensure decongestion of the custody in the state,those who have nothing to do here are released,why those meant for here we stay.
In his goodwill message,the state Controller of Correctional Centre, Mr Felix Lawrence, expressed appreciation for the goal delivery,adding that the exercise has reduced tension in the custody.
By: Amadi Akujobi
We Get Petrol At N200 Per Litre From Depots, IPMAN Cries Out
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has decried the ‘unsustainable’ price that the private depot owners sell the premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol in the country.
Speaking, yesterday, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the Deputy National President of IPMAN, Zarama Mustapha, revealed that the private depots get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from the sole importer of the commodity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, however, sell it for as high as N195 to N210 to independent marketers, which is not sustainable.
“Though marketers get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from NNPC depots, the company does not have enough storage facilities to cater to the needs of marketers, hence, the latter resorts to private depot owners. It is more of the issue of private depots collecting the products at the approved price and not selling to the independent marketers at a price approved by the mainstream, downstream regulatory authority.
“You cannot get a product at N195 to N200 and expect to sell it at N175,” he noted.
The IPMAN official said depot owners give excuses such as the cost of transporting the product from the mother vessel to their depots and escalation of the dollar as reasons for the price hike.
Mustapha lamented that most Lagos depots are in a chaotic situation and marketers spend three days to load refined petrol that they are not supposed to spend more than three hours to lift.
He urged the NNPC to engage depot owners to sell the product to marketers at the recommended price, saying the common man is at the receiving end.
For weeks, vehicle owners have had a tough time getting petrol from filling stations, especially in Lagos and Abuja.
Whilst many outlets are closed, the few open ones sell the indispensable commodity for as high as N250 per litre from the uniform price of N169/litre.
The supply shortage has led to long, gruelling snake-like queues at the few open filling stations as motorists and business owners jostle to buy fuel while others resort to the black market.
The situation has also worsened traffic on major roads as vehicle owners block at least one lane to join queues to filling stations.
Make Nigerian Youths Innovative, Buhari Tells Corporate Leaders
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked leaders of corporate organisations to build the capacity of Nigerian youths to be innovative and embrace technology to make positive contributions to their organisations and the nation.
The president, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, said this at the Institute of Directors (IoD) 2022 Annual Director’s Conference (ADC), yesterday, in Lagos.
The ADC had as its theme: “Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability.”
Buhari, noting that the challenges associated with corporate governance were multifaceted, stressed the need for heads of organisations to harness technology to achieve effective governance.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing the necessary legal support and framework to support the entrenchment of good corporate governance practices across various sectors of the economy.
Buhari also pledged his commitment to supporting the IoD by giving the institute’s chartered bill the necessary consideration to enable it to achieve its mandate.
Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed, said the world was hit by a series of global crises which have affected the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Mohammed said technology and digitalisation would set the era of digital transformation in areas of health, education, agriculture and finance.
Nigeria Does Not Belong To North, Arewa Youths Tell Northern Elders
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that Nigeria does not belong to the North ahead of the 2023 general election.
Apparently reacting to the recent interview granted by a member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alh Sani Zango Daura, in which he called on the North to support a Northern candidate.
The AYCF, in a statement issued by its National President, Yerima Shettima, noted that supporting a southerner was clearly a demonstration of justice.
He noted that this was because Nigeria does not belong to the North alone, or Muslims and Christians of the North, insisting that “even on moral grounds, the most responsible political action by the North was the decision on powershift in 2023, because the Presidency cannot be hereditary and Nigeria is not a Banana Republic”.
Shettima further said, however, that the elder was expressing his personal opinion and not the stand of the North in general, saying that a “ little balancing was needed in position of our father Zangon Daura, more so when he admitted that the elders are mere escorts for the younger generation today”.
The AYCF noted that when 13 Northern governors led by Kaduna State Governor, Mal Nasirel-Rufai endorsed a Southern candidate for the 2023 presidency, they repeatedly cited political justice.
“Though we are not card-carrying members of the APC, we shared the view that the decision was in line with being fair to the South in 2023.
“We are aware, as well as our father ZangonDaura, that the North is respected for honouring its promises to the South and this one absolutely undeniable character of all Northerners.
“We are not known to break promises and that explains why our son, President MuhammaduBuhari never objected to the idea of a Southern presidential candidate in the ruling party. In the North, like our father ZangonDaura knows, promises are sacred and in fact a culture”.
It would be recalled that in a viral audio of AlhajiZangonDaura while addressing a group of youths, suggested that they should throw their weight behind a fellow Northerner for the presidency in 2023, citing historic and religious instances, something the AYCF said it believed was “overtaken by events, current realities, and the spirit of justice and fairness in the Nigerian project”.
