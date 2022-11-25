Rivers CJ Laments High Number Of Inmates In PHCC …Releases Additional 22

The Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, has expressed worry over a report indicating that the state correctional centre had the highest number of inmates among others in West African region.

The Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre currently has about 3,385 inmates serving various jail terms as well as awaiting trial.

Amadi expressed dismay that such report does not speak good for the Judiciary in the state, adding that the impression suggests that the Judiciary was only interested in remanding and sending people to custody.

To this end, he said more concerted efforts would be put in place to ensure that such unpleasant report about the state Judiciary was corrected, adding that the Judiciary in the state, in collaboration with other critical stakeholders in justice administration, would work together to reduce the number of inmates serving at the various correctional centres across the state.

Amadi made this assertion during the goal delivery exercise at the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre, last Tuesday, where 22 inmates, in addition to the earlier 184 inmates were granted pardon and discharged from their offences.

This gesture was part of activities marking the 2022/2023 Legal Year celebrations as well as to decongest the correctional centres.

The state chief judge explained that he was empowered by Section 34, Rules 1,2,3 of State Criminal Justice Administration and Section 1of Criminal Relief and Justice consideration to grant and release inmates from the correctional centre, adding that the purpose for the days business was to release those inmates who have been in custody for over nine years and above, without any information filed against them or having any records their court proceedings within the years under consideration.

According to him, “He set up a committee comprising officials from the correctional centre, the police and Judiciary to go through the various records and found out those inmates who have been in custody between 9,10 years and above without their case taken to court. Some of them have no record to show how they manage to come here.

“Let the officials of correctional centre try to keep records of their inmates. From now, going on, I will issue a circular asking the magistrates, judges to always send a notice to the correctional centre whenever a case is struck out so that they can release such inmates immediately from their custody.

“Those who have stayed nine years above have no business being here”, he stated.

The CJ said the exercise has achieved the purposes for which those with no case file of inmates, and assured that before the Christmas celebrations, there would be more goal delivery exercise to continue from where he stop.

Amadi thanked the officials of the centre for their cooperation given to the committee set up for the goal delivery exercise that helped in providing the needed information for the released inmates.

He used the opportunity to appeal to police to proper investigation before charging suspect to court, adding that will help the judiciary to speed up trials.

“We will do all human possible to ensure decongestion of the custody in the state,those who have nothing to do here are released,why those meant for here we stay.

In his goodwill message,the state Controller of Correctional Centre, Mr Felix Lawrence, expressed appreciation for the goal delivery,adding that the exercise has reduced tension in the custody.

By: Amadi Akujobi