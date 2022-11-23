Crime/Justice
Rumuji DPO Bags Outstanding Security Award
Sequel to his doggedness in crime fighting and management, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Rumuji Police Station, CSP Nnaemeka Didigwu has been bestowed with the Outstanding Crime Fighter/Security Management Police Officer of the Year Award by the leadership of the Coalition of Niger Delta Journalists.
The award was handed over to Didigwu by the Chairman of the Union Mr. Wariso Wariso who led a delegation of the group to Rumuji Police Station in Emohua Local Government Area over the week.
Wariso who recalled how terrible the area was before the arrival of the officer and his team said that they have brought down crime rate in that axis of the state.
He hinted that many who left the area as a result of insecurity had since returned for their lawful business operations.
The leader of the team, said Police officers of such rating ought to receive support from all and sundry in a bid to spur them to action.
According to him, criminals operating in that axis of the state have since chosen relocation as an option due to the continuous bombing of the brushes and forests by the officer and his team in search of the miscreants.
“It is based on this fact findings that we as professional Media group, resolved to bestow an award of honour to this hard working and experienced gallant officer”, he said.
Didigwu, who codedly hinted on part of his activities in the area under his watch, said most of the notorious criminals in the area have repented.
He pointed out that crime fighting should be business of all and not to be left in the hands of a selected few.
The officer also warned against rising of false alarm by the people as such could jeopardise security.
Meanwhile, he has assured the group and the general public of his determination to do more and thanked the group for indentifying with him and the entire Police Force.
The Tide learnt that the East-West Road and the Emohua-Kalabari Road now enjoy peace due to the effort of the officer and his team.
By: King Onunwor
New Imo Police Boss Pledges To Sustain Fight Against Crime
The new Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has pledged to consolidate and improve on the achievement recorded by his predecessors in areas of combating crimes, criminality and sustaining stability in the state.
He stated this on his assumption of duty at the Command Headquarters in, Owerri, after being drafted to the state last week.
Spokesperson for the Command, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Michael Abattam, in a statement, quoted Barde as saying he would explore modern intelligence and tactical strategies that would guarantee adequate security in the state.
Abattam described the new Police boss as a seasoned, passionate, versatile and experienced police officer, who has earned accolades for his meritorious services and professionalism in the force.
He disclosed that the Imo CP, who hails from Niger State, joined the Force in March 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc) in Political Science from Usman Danfodio University and a Masters Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution.
He said: “CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde was the Commissioner of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (FCIID) Annex, Enugu, and until his recent posting to Imo State Police Command, he was the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command. His dint of hard work and professionalism in the job has earned him many accolades.”
Barde took over from CP Rabiu Hussaini, who recently retired from active service after attaining the retirement age of 60.
CP Seeks Strong Collaboration With Judiciary, Others
The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Okon O. Effong has called for strong synergy between the judiciary and other sister security agencies in the State.
Effong made this appeal when he led other management team of the command on a courtesy call on the State Chief Judge , Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi and other Judges.
According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the visit centred on the need for synergy and collaboration for effective service delivery with the judicial arm.
The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police as saying that the judiciary is very vital in the dispensation of justice and equity among the citizens just as the police was saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the state and the nation as a whole.
The statement futher said the Commissioner of Police also visited the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army where he met with Maj. Gen O.O. Oloyede and reiterated the need for collaboration to enhance the security architecture of the State.
“In the same vein, he visited the Nigerian Immigration Service State headquarters and was received by CIS A.J. Kwasua. “
“The CP also visited the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; (NSCDC), Commandant Michael Ogar at the NSCDC State Command in Port Harcourt where he lectured the officers and men of the corps including the three Area Commanders and 23 Divisional Officers on the need to see the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force as a senior brother from the same parent;
“CP Okon further maintained that all security apparatus in the State must see each other as one and not as rivals or competitors because a house divided against itself cannot stand”.
By: Amadi Akujobi
Court Begins Rivers TUC Election Suit Hearing
The National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt Division in Rivers State has commenced hearing on a suit challenging the purported conduct of Trade Union Congress (TUC), State Administrative Council election (SAC) brought before it for determination .
The parties in the suit are claimant: Engr Fortune Obi one of the chairmanship candidates in the purported election, the chairman, SAC in Rivers State Council, Ikechukwu Onyefuru, who is standing trial as ,first defendant, immediate past chairman of state TUC, Austin Jonah, second defendant, while the national secretariat of TUC is standing as third defendant in the suit.
The claimant/applicant, Engr Fortune Obi had dragged the three defendants to the National Industrial court seeking for justice among other prayers sought in the suit for his unlawful disqualification to participate in the conduct of the purported election held on 23-9-2022 after he bought form and screened to contest for the position of the chairman.
He averred that rather making the election an open contest, the defendants rather declared the first defendants unopposed and also conducted the election at Air Force premises along Aba Road outside the union office which was a plot designed to disenfranchise him and his supporters.
leading the debate when the matter came up for mention, counsel to the claimant, Paul Nwankwoala (ESQ ), expressed misgiving that despite the assurances given to him by the baliff at National Industrial Court, Abuja that the suit processes will be served on the defendants and added he was shocked to hear the first and second defendants counsel saying that he was not served .
He therefore prayed the court to grant him short adjournment considering the nature of the case as it bordered on election matter added that the purported occupant of the chairmanship office was not supposed to be there.
In his own submission ,counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants ,E.B .Ekong,esq who did not oppose the short time adjournment as requested by the claimant counsel ,however maintained that no service was served on him either from Abuja or here in port harcourt .
Ruling on the matter, the trial judge, justice F, J .Kola- Olalere adjourned the matter to 15,12, 2022 for further mention and directed the claimant counsel to pay for certified copies of the suit processes so that the defendants can be served accordingly .
The Tide reports that the national secretariat of the union was not represented by any counsel .
By: Akujobi Amadi
