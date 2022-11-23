New Imo Police Boss Pledges To Sustain Fight Against Crime

Sequel to his doggedness in crime fighting and management, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Rumuji Police Station, CSP Nnaemeka Didigwu has been bestowed with the Outstanding Crime Fighter/Security Management Police Officer of the Year Award by the leadership of the Coalition of Niger Delta Journalists.

The award was handed over to Didigwu by the Chairman of the Union Mr. Wariso Wariso who led a delegation of the group to Rumuji Police Station in Emohua Local Government Area over the week.

Wariso who recalled how terrible the area was before the arrival of the officer and his team said that they have brought down crime rate in that axis of the state.

He hinted that many who left the area as a result of insecurity had since returned for their lawful business operations.

The leader of the team, said Police officers of such rating ought to receive support from all and sundry in a bid to spur them to action.

According to him, criminals operating in that axis of the state have since chosen relocation as an option due to the continuous bombing of the brushes and forests by the officer and his team in search of the miscreants.

“It is based on this fact findings that we as professional Media group, resolved to bestow an award of honour to this hard working and experienced gallant officer”, he said.

Didigwu, who codedly hinted on part of his activities in the area under his watch, said most of the notorious criminals in the area have repented.

He pointed out that crime fighting should be business of all and not to be left in the hands of a selected few.

The officer also warned against rising of false alarm by the people as such could jeopardise security.

Meanwhile, he has assured the group and the general public of his determination to do more and thanked the group for indentifying with him and the entire Police Force.

The Tide learnt that the East-West Road and the Emohua-Kalabari Road now enjoy peace due to the effort of the officer and his team.

By: King Onunwor